The Nopinz Pro-1 All Season Skinsuit is brilliant for cyclo-cross racing and will cover you well for early-season time trials and circuit races. The Lycra is heavier than typical and just warm enough to see you through the initial chill of the start of a race, and the price, number pocket and fit are all highlights.

It's a brilliant bit of kit for those of you who like to race your way through the winter months. For cyclo-cross it's been a godsend and not just because of the little bit of warmth provided by the heavier material. The fit, the pad, the number pocket and the grippers down at the wrist are all great. If you're a privateer and you want a suit for cooler days, this is a great choice.

Cyclo-cross rarely takes place in conditions that you'd call pleasant. The races are all held in winter and that means cold, and mostly also wet and windy. This requires a bit more than the standard summer skinsuit, and if you're taking to the start of an early-season time trial or road race then chances are you'll be experiencing similar.

My first cyclo-cross race in the Pro-1 All Season came towards the end of January, and with windy weather and temperatures just above freezing, it was the perfect chance to test the lower end of the skinsuit's temperature range.

Seeing as the strong winds were adding to the chilly temperatures, I opted for leg warmers and a thermal long sleeve baselayer. The material used for the upper section of the skinsuit is just slightly thicker than you'd usually find, and it gave just enough protection from the cold to keep me from freezing on the start line.

Once you get going in cyclo-cross, you generally warm up very quickly as there's no easing into most races. For the whole race I was perfectly comfortable and didn't overheat despite the full-gas effort.

I would like to have seen a windproof material used for the chest and shoulder sections, as this would have made the skinsuit better for the higher speeds of time trials and early season road races when you could feel the cold. That said, pair it with a Spatz BurnR gilet and you'd be toasty.

One thing I will note is that you might get a bit sweatier than usual, simply because of the slightly thicker fabric being less breathable. During a race that isn't too much of an issue, but when you stop it's best to have a warm top quickly to hand so you don't freeze.

While skinsuits are primarily designed to be fast – and Nopinz uses its Aerostripe fabrics to help there – they've also got to be vaguely usable. By that, I mean that I've got to get into the thing without removing a limb, and generally this act happens in the front seat of a Ford Fiesta.

Thankfully, the Pro-1 All Season is one of the easiest I've put on, with plenty of stretch in the fabric really helping. And the ease of use doesn't stop there. Race numbers usually need pinning, which isn't difficult, but unlike a pro racer, I'm not getting my skinsuits for free, so poking them full of holes isn't what I want to do.

The Nopinz Speed Pocket is just a clear square of lightweight plastic, behind which sits a pocket that is accessed from within the skinsuit. Before putting the skinsuit on, you simply slide your race number in and you're set.

This works best with the robust numbers that you usually get at the local time trial or road race, but if you go to a fancy race with paper or fabric numbers then you can simply pin the number to the inside of the pocket (the fabric bit, not the plastic bit) and it'll stay in place.

I really get on with the pad that Nopinz uses in this skinsuit. It's the same one as you'll find in the regular Pro-1 and it offers great support for riding in a racer's position.

In terms of sizing and fit, I had the small and there is plenty of length in both the legs and sleeves if you're long of limb. These also have good grippers to keep everything in place, and while the skinsuit is tight fitting, as you'd expect, the stretch in the fabric makes it very comfortable.

At £149.99, this is also one of the more affordable skinsuits that you'll find on the market, especially when you consider the included number pocket. The dhb Aeron LAB Raceline Long Sleeve Speedsuit is £220, while the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Speedsuit is £350. Neither of these comes with a number pocket either.

All things considered, the Nopinz Pro-1 All Season is a brilliant skinsuit for racing in cold conditions. I'd say that it is better suited to the slightly slower speeds of cyclo-cross, as it is lacking a bit of windproofing for higher speeds. But the number pocket and fit are brilliant, making this a much better option than significantly pricier options.

Verdict

Great fit, useful number pocket and far cheaper than anything else out there

