The CNC-machined aluminium Muc-Off Disco bar end plugs add colour to your ride and a high-quality finish to any handlebar. They come in five colours and give an attractive and sleek look while doing the job all bar end plugs are designed to do – keeping that pesky bar tape from unravelling.

What makes the Muc-Off Discos different to most conventional plugs is the use of interchangeable silica plugs, which fit neatly onto the bar end. This means when it comes to tightening the bar end to the slightly optimistic figure of 1Nm that Muc-Off recommends (it's pretty challenging to reach this figure without the whole plug turning in the handlebar), the silica plugs expand under the compression, snuggly filling the handlebar.

Within the box there are three different sizes of silica plugs, which mean the bar ends can be fitted to almost any handlebar, in case you're in the habit of swapping bar end plugs between bikes...

If you do end up putting these on a flat bar bike, keep an eye out when leaning the bike up, as the Disco bar ends can be easy to scuff.

Once in and tightened, they work well. Even when I tried to pull the bar ends out, they stayed firmly in place – provided they were sitting flush to the handlebar – though getting them flush can be a bit tricky as there is no resistance when you first place them into the bar. You need to push them inwards while simultaneously tightening the bolt.

They come in five colours – as well as the pink on test, there's black, red, orange and blue. They're also delivered with a protective silicone cover.

Coming in at £20, the Discos are reasonably priced compared with other machined aluminium bar end plugs. The Hope Grip Doctors, for example, are £22 and share a very similar design to the Muc-Offs, with the same CNC machined aluminium and the use of an expanding bung to lock them in place. The Discos have the slight advantage of coming with three different silica plugs, 17, 19 and 21mm, whereas Hope's come with two, 15 and 17mm… though Hope's come in six colours, one more than Muc-Off.

To conclude, the Muc-Off Disco bar end plugs are a great addition to any bike. They look good, work well, and there's a range of colours to choose from.

Verdict

Work well, and a great way to add some bling to your bike

