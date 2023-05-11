Monimoto Cycloop Tracker

The Monimoto Cycloop is a frame-mounted GPS tracking device that will alert you via a phone call when your bike is on the move. It's effective, but can be a fiddle to fit and is relatively chunky. It's quite pricey, too.

The setup consist of the frame-mounted tracking device, a key fob that you bring along with you, attached to a set of keys or stashed in a pocket, and an app on your phone that connects everything together.

It's this connection that enables the system to detect when your bike is moving out of range of the key fob – roughly 200 metres – and alert you of possible theft.

While the device uses GPS to track your bike, it requires a mobile signal and Bluetooth to alert you of movement, enabled by the integrated sim card – something to be aware of if you plan to use the Cycloop in an area with poor signal. It shouldn't affect its tracking ability because of the use of GPS, but it can struggle to make the alerting phone call.

Setting up

It also requires a mobile signal and Bluetooth for the setup process, so again, if you're in an area with poor mobile signal it can struggle to get a connection for the initial setup.

Once I was able to set up the device, it was a pretty straightforward process on the app, which Monimoto says will work with iOS 9.3 and Android 5.0, but not Android 6.0.

You're prompted to connect both the fob and the device to the app, and once that's done you can see the home screen, which shows if the device is connected, battery life and other useful information.

Attaching the Cycloop

To attach the tracker to your bike, you first need to remove one panel of the Cycloop using a release button. This gives you access to the threads for the screws that hold the two sections together.

There are two sizes of rubber insert to choose from, depending on your bike's tube diameter, which slot into both sides of the tracker. I used the larger inserts on my seatpost which measures 31.6mm. Tube sizes from 25-37mm are catered for, and though there wasn't a size guide in the box, it was pretty straightforward to switch out the inserts to get the perfect fit.

Fitting the device looks quite simple on the video on Cycloop's website, but the angle at which the screws go in makes lining them up with the threads on the opposite side quite challenging; it requires a lot of force to squeeze the device together to line the holes up. After realigning the device multiple times, I was finally able to fit all four screws.

Once fitted, the Cycloop is very secure and does not rattle at all. It is a pretty bulky thing, though, and looks slightly out of place sitting on the seatpost. It also weighs 245g, which is significantly more cumbersome than other tracking devices, such as Apple's AirTags. However, it's not something you notice while riding, and for the peace of mind it provides it's a sacrifice you might be willing to make.

Tracking ability

And overall, the Cycloop's performance was impressive.

The range of the key fob is around 200m; beyond this the connection is lost, at which point the device detects a potential theft and begins the alert process.

This starts with a phone call, which hangs up when you answer; the call is purely to get your attention. As far as I'm aware this is unique – many other trackers use an alarm, which can be an extra deterrent, though not so useful if you're out of earshot.

After the call, a pop-up from the app takes you to the tracking page where you can see the last location of your bike.

You also have the choice of live tracking its location, something that's automatically selected after five minutes of the bike being away from the key fob – a useful feature, though it does use up more battery.

The app also gives an idea of the speed at which your bike is travelling, another useful figure.

Once the tracker is reunited with the fob and you've cancelled the alert, the app will return to its usual state, with the home screen showing battery life and connection along with a list of your previous alerts.

Light

The Cycloop can also double up as a rear light thanks to the built-in LEDs either side. It's a useful feature if you plan to use it on the seatpost where a conventional light might have been, though it would be better if it was fully rear facing.

And if you ride regularly on dank, wet days then its weatherproofing rating of IP65 is reassuring.

Charging and battery life

The tracker device itself is rechargeable via micro-USB (cable not provided), while the key fob has a CR2032 coin cell.

Charging the tracker took roughly two hours, and that two hours will give you a claimed 12-month battery life without the use of the built-in LED light, or three months with the light turned on. These figures are based on two hours of use per day, and are very impressive.

Value

The Cycloop has a pretty lofty rrp of £149, though it has a special launch price of £99 for a limited period.

This doesn't include the price of the sim card subscription, which is £36 per year – though the first two months are free.

This is quite a bit more expensive than other bike trackers, though it does double up as a rear light, which helps.

The Knog Scout Bike Alarm and Finder, for example, comes in at £49.99 – half the price of the Monimoto even when discounted. (Read George's review of the Scout for more on that.)

The Scout is a smaller device that mounts neatly underneath the bottle cage, saving valuable space. It also has an alarm, something the Cycloop lacks, that could further deter a potential thief. It uses a different method of tracking, though, relying on nearby phones for a connection, so isn't always as accurate as GPS tracking.

This is the same way that an Apple AirTag works. AirTags are also significantly cheaper at £35 each, or £119 for a pack of four – as tested by George in 2021.

Conclusion

When it comes to accurately locating your bike, the Cycloop seems to be the better product, with its precise locating and live tracking, something the Scout and AirTag don't have quite as dialled. But it does come at a much higher price – and weight. And though its GPS tracking makes it more useful in rural areas, as it doesn't rely on having mobile phones nearby, poor mobile signals can affect its ability to alert you of potential theft.

Verdict

Provides good tracking of your bike and peace of mind, but it does need some tweaks to warrant the price

