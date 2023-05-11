Monimoto Cycloop Tracker

The Monimoto Cycloop is a frame-mounted GPS tracking device that will alert you via a phone call when your bike is on the move. It's effective, but can be a fiddle to fit and is relatively chunky. It's quite pricey, too.
The setup consist of the frame-mounted tracking device, a key fob that you bring along with you, attached to a set of keys or stashed in a pocket, and an app on your phone that connects everything together.
It's this connection that enables the system to detect when your bike is moving out of range of the key fob – roughly 200 metres – and alert you of possible theft.
While the device uses GPS to track your bike, it requires a mobile signal and Bluetooth to alert you of movement, enabled by the integrated sim card – something to be aware of if you plan to use the Cycloop in an area with poor signal. It shouldn't affect its tracking ability because of the use of GPS, but it can struggle to make the alerting phone call.
Setting up
It also requires a mobile signal and Bluetooth for the setup process, so again, if you're in an area with poor mobile signal it can struggle to get a connection for the initial setup.
Once I was able to set up the device, it was a pretty straightforward process on the app, which Monimoto says will work with iOS 9.3 and Android 5.0, but not Android 6.0.
You're prompted to connect both the fob and the device to the app, and once that's done you can see the home screen, which shows if the device is connected, battery life and other useful information.
Attaching the Cycloop
To attach the tracker to your bike, you first need to remove one panel of the Cycloop using a release button. This gives you access to the threads for the screws that hold the two sections together.
There are two sizes of rubber insert to choose from, depending on your bike's tube diameter, which slot into both sides of the tracker. I used the larger inserts on my seatpost which measures 31.6mm. Tube sizes from 25-37mm are catered for, and though there wasn't a size guide in the box, it was pretty straightforward to switch out the inserts to get the perfect fit.
Fitting the device looks quite simple on the video on Cycloop's website, but the angle at which the screws go in makes lining them up with the threads on the opposite side quite challenging; it requires a lot of force to squeeze the device together to line the holes up. After realigning the device multiple times, I was finally able to fit all four screws.
Once fitted, the Cycloop is very secure and does not rattle at all. It is a pretty bulky thing, though, and looks slightly out of place sitting on the seatpost. It also weighs 245g, which is significantly more cumbersome than other tracking devices, such as Apple's AirTags. However, it's not something you notice while riding, and for the peace of mind it provides it's a sacrifice you might be willing to make.
Tracking ability
And overall, the Cycloop's performance was impressive.
The range of the key fob is around 200m; beyond this the connection is lost, at which point the device detects a potential theft and begins the alert process.
This starts with a phone call, which hangs up when you answer; the call is purely to get your attention. As far as I'm aware this is unique – many other trackers use an alarm, which can be an extra deterrent, though not so useful if you're out of earshot.
After the call, a pop-up from the app takes you to the tracking page where you can see the last location of your bike.
You also have the choice of live tracking its location, something that's automatically selected after five minutes of the bike being away from the key fob – a useful feature, though it does use up more battery.
The app also gives an idea of the speed at which your bike is travelling, another useful figure.
Once the tracker is reunited with the fob and you've cancelled the alert, the app will return to its usual state, with the home screen showing battery life and connection along with a list of your previous alerts.
Light
The Cycloop can also double up as a rear light thanks to the built-in LEDs either side. It's a useful feature if you plan to use it on the seatpost where a conventional light might have been, though it would be better if it was fully rear facing.
And if you ride regularly on dank, wet days then its weatherproofing rating of IP65 is reassuring.
Charging and battery life
The tracker device itself is rechargeable via micro-USB (cable not provided), while the key fob has a CR2032 coin cell.
Charging the tracker took roughly two hours, and that two hours will give you a claimed 12-month battery life without the use of the built-in LED light, or three months with the light turned on. These figures are based on two hours of use per day, and are very impressive.
Value
The Cycloop has a pretty lofty rrp of £149, though it has a special launch price of £99 for a limited period.
This doesn't include the price of the sim card subscription, which is £36 per year – though the first two months are free.
This is quite a bit more expensive than other bike trackers, though it does double up as a rear light, which helps.
The Knog Scout Bike Alarm and Finder, for example, comes in at £49.99 – half the price of the Monimoto even when discounted. (Read George's review of the Scout for more on that.)
The Scout is a smaller device that mounts neatly underneath the bottle cage, saving valuable space. It also has an alarm, something the Cycloop lacks, that could further deter a potential thief. It uses a different method of tracking, though, relying on nearby phones for a connection, so isn't always as accurate as GPS tracking.
This is the same way that an Apple AirTag works. AirTags are also significantly cheaper at £35 each, or £119 for a pack of four – as tested by George in 2021.
Conclusion
When it comes to accurately locating your bike, the Cycloop seems to be the better product, with its precise locating and live tracking, something the Scout and AirTag don't have quite as dialled. But it does come at a much higher price – and weight. And though its GPS tracking makes it more useful in rural areas, as it doesn't rely on having mobile phones nearby, poor mobile signals can affect its ability to alert you of potential theft.
Verdict
Provides good tracking of your bike and peace of mind, but it does need some tweaks to warrant the price
Make and model: Monimoto Cycloop Tracker
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Monimoto Cycloop is a bike tracker and GPS anti-theft device. It's aimed at people who want extra peace of mind about their bike as well as the ability to track its location if it goes missing.
Monimoto says that it is "a damage-resistant anti-theft GPS system, built with style and security in mind." I would agree on the most part with this. It does the job of locating a potentially stolen bike well, however, its "style" is rather cumbersome.
Monimoto also says: "As soon as unauthorized bicycle movement is detected, Cycloop will alert you and track the bike's location using cellular LTE connectivity. Installed on the bicycle frame, it doubles as a thief-deterrent and a lighting accessory at night – making you more visible to the traffic. Cycloop draws power from a long-lasting rechargeable battery, is easy to install and weatherproof."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The tracker uses mobile signal and Bluetooth to connect to the Monimoto app and alert you via a phone call that your bike is moving, as well as provide location and live tracking of your moving bike.
It mounts using four screws that connect the two halves of the device. A simple idea but a bit of a faff in practice.
From Monimoto:
1 x Cycloop Device (81-90)x79x62mm.
1 x Cycloop Key Fob 43x29x9mm.
1 x CR2032 battery for Cycloop Key Fob.
2 x sizing rubbers.
4 x screws.
1 x hex-key.
1 x integrated international E-SIM card with 2 months free subscription. After that – £36/year.
Features
Rechargeable battery via USB–C cable (cable is not included)
Mounts on round frame tubes from 25 to 37 mm
Additional visibility with LED lighting
Water-resistant and weatherproofed
Embedded eSIM that works internationally
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
It's very sturdy and doesn't rattle or move once fitted. However, the angle the screws fit at leaves a small margin for error and it's a fiddle to set up.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
It worked perfectly when tracking, but the key feature of an alerting phone call didn't work consistently; it's unreliable where the mobile signal is poor. It does have a long battery life off minimal charge.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
With its tough build and weatherproofing it should survive all kinds of conditions.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
It's quite big and weighs in at 245g, which is quite a lot heavier than some.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's currently on sale at £99 (down from £149), and requires an additional £36 for the sim card subscription for full use, making it more expensive than some. It can double up as a light, so you potentially save money on that.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Monimoto Cycloop performed well as a tracker, alerting me quickly and efficiently (via phone call) when my bike was on the move, provided there was signal. It then gave me the option of live tracking my bike, with useful stats such as the speed at which it was travelling. Once back in range of the key fob, the app switched back to the ready position, all set to go again. It works well at what it is designed for, and is quick to do so.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I particularly liked the use of live tracking with speed. This allowed me to pinpoint exactly where my bike was, and meant locating it was far easier than I thought it would be.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The bulkiness; having seen other devices with similar features, the Cycloop seems unnecessarily large for what it does.
Also, the fact that it relies on a good signal to provide the alerting phone call, which affects when you can use it effectively.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Knog Scout is close to half the price, and an Apple AirTag costs £35 (less if you buy a four-pack) though both rely on nearby phones for their tracking rather than GPS. The Cycloop requires an additional subscription fee on top of the usual purchase price of £149 (currently £99).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
I have given the Monimoto Cycloop a six as it has many very useful features and does work well most of the time. It is also quick and effective when it does work. However, I'm reluctant to give it a higher score because of the cost, but mainly the lack of reliability in places with poor signal, where I couldn't trust it to provide the phone call to alert me, which means potential theft may initially go unnoticed. It's also pretty bulky.
Age: 20 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Orbea Terra H3 Gravel bike My best bike is: Cervelo P3 TT bike
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
