Crankbrothers F16 multi tool

The Crankbrothers F16 is a highly precise, well-made and smartly thought out multi-tool. This premium tool is made from machined metal and uses magnetics throughout. Including a water-resistant sleeve for tubeless plugs and spare chain links, it covers almost every eventuality.

If you're new to this game, read our beginner's guide to bike tools; for more multi-tool options, check out our guide to the best.

Crankbrothers is well known in the mountain biking world for its high-quality components, and this F16 multi-tool is no different; the quality in your hand is undeniable.

The way it's put together is unlike any other multi-tool that I've had the pleasure of using, with magnets throughout the whole thing, and an additional water-resistant section for tubeless plugs and chain links.

The highlights for me are the nicely integrated valve core remover inside the 8mm hex, the chain tool with spoke keys on the back of it, and that ability to carry spare chain links inside the extra compartment, along with tubeless plugs and an applicator.

The tool also has 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex keys, a T25 Torx, and Phillips and flat head screwdrivers. The only item I felt that I could potentially need out on the road is a 10mm hex for some cranks, and a T30 Torx for Shimano chainrings.

Being able to carry spare chain links, tubeless plugs and a chain tool has given me a lot of peace of mind, knowing that with these things I can fix most issues I would face out on the roads.

The precision of each of the tools is also excellent – you really know when a hex key is in a bolt as it clicks satisfyingly in, feeling super secure and safe. This should make it much harder to round off a bolt than with a less quality fit.

Tipping the scales at 184g, it's definitely not a light tool, but it's a trade-off that I'm personally willing to make to ensure I'm covered, no matter what mechanical incident I run into.

As I said earlier, the tool is held together with magnets. The case that the main tool section slides into locks in place with magnets, while the chain tool also locks in to the other side with more magnets. The sleeve slides in place on the side to hold the chain links and tubeless plugs.

Each part of the tool is easy to get to, and works exactly how you want. The chain breaker, for example, is tightened using the 4mm hex bit on the multi-tool, and you get the required leverage from the rest of the case, leading to a pleasant experience when I've needed to break a chain.

There's even a bottle opener included in the side of the case, which is a nice addition – if not that useful on a Sunday morning group ride...

Another nice element of this tool is that it's possible to use the case as a handle in order to give yourself extra leverage when trying to undo a stuck bolt. It's very nicely thought out.

Compared with something like the Topeak Mini PT30 multi-tool, there are a couple of things the Crankbrothers has gone without, such as a quick link tool, but in my day-to-day use I really haven't found it to be an issue; this tool has covered me for every problem I've run into.

I really like the sleeve on the side of the tool; it's removable if you want, but a really nice way to make sure you don't forget useful things like a spare link and tubeless plugs. It's very water resistant, too – I left it submerged in water for a few hours and there was a little ingress, so don't expect it to be totally waterproof, but you'll be okay chucking some bank notes in there on the off-chance that you need a tenner.

Value & conclusion

There's no denying that this is an expensive bit of kit. Coming in at £59.99, it's definitely towards the upper echelons of what you'd expect to pay for a multi-tool, but I think the quality and craftsmanship make it worth the price tag.

The previously mentioned Topeak Mini PT30 comes in at £47.99, with the extra features, but it doesn't include the tubeless plugs and applicator. And you can spend a bunch more – the T-Ratchet + T-Torque kit from Silca comes in at an eye-watering £155.

Overall, if you're looking for a tool that basically does it all, with every individual tool you're likely to need, along with spare link carrying and tubeless plugs, all in a very nicely machined package, this is well worth considering. The quality is excellent, and the tolerances are exceptional and give real confidence that you aren't going to accidentally round off a bolt.

Verdict

Excellent tool, with amazing tolerances and smartly thought out extra features