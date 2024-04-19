Crankbrothers F16 multi tool

The Crankbrothers F16 is a highly precise, well-made and smartly thought out multi-tool. This premium tool is made from machined metal and uses magnetics throughout. Including a water-resistant sleeve for tubeless plugs and spare chain links, it covers almost every eventuality.
If you're new to this game, read our beginner's guide to bike tools; for more multi-tool options, check out our guide to the best.
Crankbrothers is well known in the mountain biking world for its high-quality components, and this F16 multi-tool is no different; the quality in your hand is undeniable.
The way it's put together is unlike any other multi-tool that I've had the pleasure of using, with magnets throughout the whole thing, and an additional water-resistant section for tubeless plugs and chain links.
The highlights for me are the nicely integrated valve core remover inside the 8mm hex, the chain tool with spoke keys on the back of it, and that ability to carry spare chain links inside the extra compartment, along with tubeless plugs and an applicator.
The tool also has 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex keys, a T25 Torx, and Phillips and flat head screwdrivers. The only item I felt that I could potentially need out on the road is a 10mm hex for some cranks, and a T30 Torx for Shimano chainrings.
Being able to carry spare chain links, tubeless plugs and a chain tool has given me a lot of peace of mind, knowing that with these things I can fix most issues I would face out on the roads.
The precision of each of the tools is also excellent – you really know when a hex key is in a bolt as it clicks satisfyingly in, feeling super secure and safe. This should make it much harder to round off a bolt than with a less quality fit.
Tipping the scales at 184g, it's definitely not a light tool, but it's a trade-off that I'm personally willing to make to ensure I'm covered, no matter what mechanical incident I run into.
As I said earlier, the tool is held together with magnets. The case that the main tool section slides into locks in place with magnets, while the chain tool also locks in to the other side with more magnets. The sleeve slides in place on the side to hold the chain links and tubeless plugs.
Each part of the tool is easy to get to, and works exactly how you want. The chain breaker, for example, is tightened using the 4mm hex bit on the multi-tool, and you get the required leverage from the rest of the case, leading to a pleasant experience when I've needed to break a chain.
There's even a bottle opener included in the side of the case, which is a nice addition – if not that useful on a Sunday morning group ride...
Another nice element of this tool is that it's possible to use the case as a handle in order to give yourself extra leverage when trying to undo a stuck bolt. It's very nicely thought out.
Compared with something like the Topeak Mini PT30 multi-tool, there are a couple of things the Crankbrothers has gone without, such as a quick link tool, but in my day-to-day use I really haven't found it to be an issue; this tool has covered me for every problem I've run into.
I really like the sleeve on the side of the tool; it's removable if you want, but a really nice way to make sure you don't forget useful things like a spare link and tubeless plugs. It's very water resistant, too – I left it submerged in water for a few hours and there was a little ingress, so don't expect it to be totally waterproof, but you'll be okay chucking some bank notes in there on the off-chance that you need a tenner.
Value & conclusion
There's no denying that this is an expensive bit of kit. Coming in at £59.99, it's definitely towards the upper echelons of what you'd expect to pay for a multi-tool, but I think the quality and craftsmanship make it worth the price tag.
The previously mentioned Topeak Mini PT30 comes in at £47.99, with the extra features, but it doesn't include the tubeless plugs and applicator. And you can spend a bunch more – the T-Ratchet + T-Torque kit from Silca comes in at an eye-watering £155.
Overall, if you're looking for a tool that basically does it all, with every individual tool you're likely to need, along with spare link carrying and tubeless plugs, all in a very nicely machined package, this is well worth considering. The quality is excellent, and the tolerances are exceptional and give real confidence that you aren't going to accidentally round off a bolt.
Verdict
Excellent tool, with amazing tolerances and smartly thought out extra features
Make and model: Crankbrothers F16 multi tool
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Crankbrothers says: "Elevate your repair game with the new F16 multi-tool! Perfect for riders with tubeless tires, the F16 makes it easy to plug a punctured tire and even store extra plugs and a chain link. The magnetic case doubles as a handle, providing the convenience of a full-size set of tools at all times."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Crankbrothers:
Features:
2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Hex
T25 Torx tool
Phillips screwdriver
Flat Head screwdriver
Tire plug tool + 3x plugs
Chain tool
#0,1,2,3 spoke wrenches
Weight: 182g
5 year warranty
Bonus Features:
Chain link holder (chain link not included)
Magnetic case/handle
Bottle opener
Valve core remover
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
This tool has the nicest tolerences on any tool that I've used, and is exceptionally well made.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The precision of the tools, and the thought-out nature of how it all works together, make it a pleasure to use.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Again, the craftsmanship means this tool is super solid and shows absolutely no sign of wear and tear. The only thing that might fail over time is the sealing around the additional sleeve.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
This definitely is not a weight weenie's multi-tool; at 184g it's no lightweight addition.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
While this is a pretty expensive multi-tool, the quality and addition of bits like the tubeless plugs certainly soften the blow.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellently; this tool has been a dream to use and has helped me out through some sticky situations on the road.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really like the inclusion of the tubeless plugs and the ability to carry spare chain links.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
If I had the tool in my pocket I could definitely feel it because of the weight; this wasn't an issue when in my saddle bag, though.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's towards the upper end. The Topeak Mini PT30 comes in about a tenner cheaper, but that doesn't include the tubeless plugs. At the other extreme, the Silca T-Ratchet comes in at more than double the price.
Did you enjoy using the product? Absolutely
Would you consider buying the product? If it was on sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they want something for all eventualities.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a great multi-tool to have out on the road; it covers almost all eventualities that you may have, comes in a smart package, and is machined very well, giving a great user experience. Overall, I think it's excellent.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
