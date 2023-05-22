The Met Eldar MTB Helmet for Kids is a great-looking helmet built on the success of the Italian company's mountain bike helmets. It's got a fairly punchy price tag but it's high in style, relatively light, fits well and has great coverage and airflow. The downside is that little fingers – and big fingers – may struggle with the buckle.
Met says the Eldar is a mountain bike helmet designed for young riders. High in style and protection it's ready for our smaller riders who want to follow in our footsteps.
This rings true for our little tester, three year-old Roo, who is just starting to get to grips with his first pedal bike, and sits on the Shotgun seat with me when I go out on the mountain bike to exercise the dog.
He loves the fact that the Eldar looks just like my mountain bike helmet and out of the eight bright and appealing colour options he chose the one emblazoned with a fun shark graphic. The visor got rejected because 'Daddy doesn't wear one' but I can imagine it's a nice feature to have if 'Daddy does wear one', or for aspiring Enduro World Series racers.
The construction is the classic in-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner and it has very good coverage around the head. It comes in at 274g which is a little heavier than some rivals, such as the Abus Youn-I 2.0 Helmet, but considerably lighter than the hard-shell, skate-style helmets popular with the age range, such as the Hornit Lazy Llama Helmet that I reviewed a while back.
With 14 vents it is extremely breathable, the padding inside is minimal, but the fit is great. Once the back is dialled in and tightened, the helmet really stays put, which is very reassuring from an adult's perspective.
The chin strap buckle could be improved by making it easier to use, as the little plastic clip is tricky for full-sized adult hands, and too stiff for little fingers.
A reflective panel on the back is a nice touch but some of the competition do have integrated LED lights. If this is important to you can buy a compatible MET Rear LED Light for £13, which snaps in and out of the rear vent for extra visibility, but this does push the price point further north.
Value
At £50 it's a little expensive, but with all the features you'd expect in an adult lid, it's in the right ballpark for a quality brand and strong design. Met also makes a Mips version of this for an extra £15, whereas the Specialized Shuffle Child LED MIPS helmet is just £50.
If you are looking for a cheaper, more basic option, MET also has the YoYo with a list price of just £30, but it doesn't come with the size adjustment, only using pads instead of any dials.
The Halfords Junior Leisure Helmet is a similar shape and is just £20.
In contrast to this, the Bontrager Jet WaveCel Children’s Bike Helmet comes in at £59.99 but it features Bontrager's WaveCel technology and Stu rated it.
Conclusion
Met has a lot of experience making helmets for adults and it has used that to create its Eldar MTB helmet for kids. It's not perfect and it's quite expensive, but it's a well-made, good-looking lid that comes with rear reflectives, a detachable visor and you also have the option of buying a rear LED light, though that adds further to the price.
Verdict
A well-made, good-looking, 'proper' helmet for the smaller people in your life – but the chin strap buckle could be improved
Make and model: Met Eldar MTB helmet for kids
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
"For the new generation"
"The construction of the helmet offers the same technology and safety as helmets higher up in the range. We've increased the coverage around the back of the head, which is especially in need of protection."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
52/57 cm | 275 g
In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner
Extended head coverage
Safe-T Twist 2 Fit System
360° head belt
Removable visor in flexible material
Hand washable comfort pads
Adjustable cam divider
Reflective rear decal
14 Vents | Internal Air Channeling
Certifications CE; AS/NZS
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
This is possibly where the chin strap buckle lets it down – it's very stiff, which makes it difficult for very little hands clip in, and very small, making it awkward for adult hands.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
So far so good. Despite numerous drops and tumbles, the helmet still looks good and continues to function perfectly.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Looks good and fits great – and Roo loves that it looks like Daddy's helmet.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fun design, but still looks and fits like a grown-up lid.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The chin strap buckle is hard for little ones and adults to use.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's pricier than many children's helmets on the market, such as those I mentioned in the review, and you can get a Mips version with Specialized at the same price, but it is in the right ball park when all the features, a top brand and good design are factored in.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It fits well, is comfortable to wear and looks fantastic. The issue with the chin strap buckle is frustrating.
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Novice
I regularly do the following types of riding:
