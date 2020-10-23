Meglio Latex Free Resistance Band Loops are perfect for off-season strength or rehab programmes. As they replace free weights they're super versatile, light and easy to store, and can be used at home with no need to navigate possible gym risks or restrictions.

These latex-free resistance bands have a whole range of uses, from strengthening specific muscles or groups, to adding extra dimensions to core exercises such as the side plank.

Most recently I've been using them to rehab an inversion ankle sprain I picked up after starting my winter cross-country running a bit too enthusiastically.

Yes, it looks a bit like I'm stretching a pair of knickers between my feet, but luckily, you can do it in the privacy of your own home.

NHS supplier Meglio's resistance loops come in different resistances, and they're all 30cm long (actually 60cm in circumference) and 5cm wide. From lightest to heaviest there's yellow, red, green, blue, black and orange.

It's just like using weights: if you can do more reps than you want (it's too easy) you can switch to a loop with more resistance.

As with all types of rehab equipment, it's worth pointing out that they do not replace professional treatment or medical advice. However, if you already know your body pretty well and can identify which areas need attention, these loops can make a difference to your cycling.

Don't know how to use them? There are plenty of cycling-specific videos on YouTube, many from well-qualified chiropractors. Laurence Plant, for example (clinic director for the Henley Practice) can be found demonstrating knee-extension exercises that strengthen the quadriceps – something that's particularly useful for cyclists with knee tracking issues.

Or here's the side-lying leg raise, which can improve hip stability and train glute activation.

As for my own ankle sprain, once I'd followed the usual RICE advice and the inflammation had gone down, I used – and am still using – a green (medium resistance) loop around my feet to strengthen the muscles on the outside of the ankle – muscles which had possibly become vulnerable after too much time on the pedals perfecting my souplesse.

The surface of the Meglio resistance loop has a texture that makes it even gripper than it already is. At 5cm wide, it spreads the load widely enough to avoid uncomfortable pressure on either foot.

I would recommend those riders planning a bit of cross-country running this winter try some ankle strength work, especially if you haven't run much since last winter, because the small circle of pedalling movement can leave your legs slightly behind your cardiovascular system – obviously I speak from experience.

These resistance loops are also great for strength training, and available in variety packs of four.

Value

Obviously these are also much, much cheaper than weights and gym memberships. As for the competition, this the first time we've ever reviewed resistance bands here at road.cc. Can you believe it?! (Don't answer that.)

A pack of five Fitness-Mad Mini Power Loop resistance bands from John Lewis costs £12.49, while Meglio does four for £9.99, so they're in line with rivals. However, the Fitness-Mad loops are not latex free.

Meglio is currently selling single loops at the discounted price of £4.99, as well, plus if you'd rather have bands – which come in 1.2m or 2m lengths you can tie into loops of your own chosen size – Meglio does those too.

Overall, these Meglio loops are a cheap, simple and efficient way of building – or rebuilding – strength. They're well made, well priced and and very useful indeed.

Verdict

Easy, efficient and cost-effective way to rehab or train in the off-season – and to dodge gyms

