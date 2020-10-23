Meglio Latex Free Resistance Band Loops are perfect for off-season strength or rehab programmes. As they replace free weights they're super versatile, light and easy to store, and can be used at home with no need to navigate possible gym risks or restrictions.
These latex-free resistance bands have a whole range of uses, from strengthening specific muscles or groups, to adding extra dimensions to core exercises such as the side plank.
Most recently I've been using them to rehab an inversion ankle sprain I picked up after starting my winter cross-country running a bit too enthusiastically.
Yes, it looks a bit like I'm stretching a pair of knickers between my feet, but luckily, you can do it in the privacy of your own home.
NHS supplier Meglio's resistance loops come in different resistances, and they're all 30cm long (actually 60cm in circumference) and 5cm wide. From lightest to heaviest there's yellow, red, green, blue, black and orange.
It's just like using weights: if you can do more reps than you want (it's too easy) you can switch to a loop with more resistance.
As with all types of rehab equipment, it's worth pointing out that they do not replace professional treatment or medical advice. However, if you already know your body pretty well and can identify which areas need attention, these loops can make a difference to your cycling.
Don't know how to use them? There are plenty of cycling-specific videos on YouTube, many from well-qualified chiropractors. Laurence Plant, for example (clinic director for the Henley Practice) can be found demonstrating knee-extension exercises that strengthen the quadriceps – something that's particularly useful for cyclists with knee tracking issues.
Or here's the side-lying leg raise, which can improve hip stability and train glute activation.
As for my own ankle sprain, once I'd followed the usual RICE advice and the inflammation had gone down, I used – and am still using – a green (medium resistance) loop around my feet to strengthen the muscles on the outside of the ankle – muscles which had possibly become vulnerable after too much time on the pedals perfecting my souplesse.
The surface of the Meglio resistance loop has a texture that makes it even gripper than it already is. At 5cm wide, it spreads the load widely enough to avoid uncomfortable pressure on either foot.
I would recommend those riders planning a bit of cross-country running this winter try some ankle strength work, especially if you haven't run much since last winter, because the small circle of pedalling movement can leave your legs slightly behind your cardiovascular system – obviously I speak from experience.
These resistance loops are also great for strength training, and available in variety packs of four.
Value
Obviously these are also much, much cheaper than weights and gym memberships. As for the competition, this the first time we've ever reviewed resistance bands here at road.cc. Can you believe it?! (Don't answer that.)
A pack of five Fitness-Mad Mini Power Loop resistance bands from John Lewis costs £12.49, while Meglio does four for £9.99, so they're in line with rivals. However, the Fitness-Mad loops are not latex free.
> 14 personal training and coaching apps to help you get fit
Meglio is currently selling single loops at the discounted price of £4.99, as well, plus if you'd rather have bands – which come in 1.2m or 2m lengths you can tie into loops of your own chosen size – Meglio does those too.
Overall, these Meglio loops are a cheap, simple and efficient way of building – or rebuilding – strength. They're well made, well priced and and very useful indeed.
Verdict
Easy, efficient and cost-effective way to rehab or train in the off-season – and to dodge gyms
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Meglio Latex Free Resistance Band Loops
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Meglio says: "In order to create our resistance loops, we worked with professional physiotherapists and fitness experts to provide the best quality, latex-free bands. Our pack of looped resistance bands are suitable for all levels of fitness and training. Whether you're a beginner trying to find the correct strength to work to, or a specialist wishing to mix and match resistance strengths, our loops are perfect for you. The versatility of our bands mean they can be used in a variety of ways dependent on your personal goals. Suitable for Yoga, Pilates, core fitness and rehabilitation they can help with flexibility or to help you recover from an injury."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Resistance options: Red (light), Green (medium), Blue (heavy), Black (x-heavy), Orange (xx-heavy)
Length: 30cm, Width: 5cm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Good – I haven't snapped one yet.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Broad (5cm) loops are great. The bands are 15cm wide.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
In line with the resistance band market.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – a big help with rehab on my ankle.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very easy to use, no free weights, no gyms.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't tested any resistance bands at road.cc before before – hard to believe, I know. But a pack of five Fitness-Mad resistance loops from John Lewis costs £12.49 while Meglio does four for £9.99. So they're in line with rivals.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Meglio resistance loops and bands are exceptionally good for the sort of strength work and rehab cyclists often neglect – and even better, they mean you don't need weights or gyms.
Age: 50 Height: 178cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Racer Rosa custom alu My best bike is: Colnago Master Olympic
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, School run on a tandem
This. As soon as you mention bikes and single file in the same paragraph motorists will read it to mean cyclists should be in single file any time...
The list of what the £4.8m in Surrey has been spent on is shown on the LMCT website. There is a noticeable amount of funding for cricket and rugby...
Yes, I took to staying out of the bus lane after that. There's always something parked in it anyway. ...
Additionally, the part of the tube most likely to be pinched between tyre and rim as at the last bit of the tyre to be pushed over the rim, and you...
I went for a thin day with Philipsen and two others but chose the wrong two cheaper ones....at least Magnus Cort should have a chance tomorrow.
Sounds like he's suggesting that we love the Dutch attitiude to cycling and constantly suck up to them and love bringing it up. Similar comparison...
I forgot to make any subs today, think it worked out for the best.
Impressive wearing chainrings in 2000 mile especially praxis rings which are all cold forged rather than CNC machined this should make them last...
Old Ridgeback obviously lives in one, but kev is only pointing out one of many weird contradictions. All the traffic has to go out one exit but...
Where can you purchase a complete groupset in the UK?