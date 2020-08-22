The Meglio Lacrosse Massage Ball refreshes the parts other self-myofascial release equipment cannot reach. If a foam roller is a tank that crushes out tight spots, a massage ball is a sniper that targets specific 'trigger points' and takes them out one by one.

A lot of athletes use massage balls and foam rollers. Both basically do the same job of myofascial release (aka massage), which works by softening the connective tissue after exercise for greater flexibility. It increases blood flow to damaged muscles and reduces delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS). And of course it's useful for rehab after an injury.

The Lacrosse Massage Ball is 6.5cm in diameter, small enough to exert a good amount of pressure, and it's very dense and heavy. You can't crush it. Although the packaging is mute on construction, by the feel and smell it's some kind of rubber... if you like sniffing new tyres (seriously, does anybody not?) you'll love this.

The surface has a little bit of squidge, so as well as feeling comfortable against the skin, it doesn't slip.

The Meglio comes with a handy drawstring bag to stop it rolling away and to keep it clean, plus an exercise guide for newbies – although if you have sore legs or cramp, it's not difficult to work out.

My review of the Meglio Grid Foam Roller prompted a comment about somebody's physio recommending a smooth rather than a knobbly roller, since if a muscle knot falls in a gap it doesn't get rolled.

Individual preferences aside, a lacrosse ball such as this is arguably better than both types of roller for targeting specific knots – particularly where they might be fairly deep in big muscles such as the glutes. It's pretty good for getting into backs and feet, too.

Conclusion

But do you really need a specific ball for massage? Well, you don't really – coaches and physios often recommend a tennis ball, which can be had for around 50p.

But this is well made, entirely suited to the purpose and, at £7.99, good value for something so useful (the foam-surfaced Trigger Point MB 1 is £11.99, for example). Especially if, like me, you find that buying something for a specific purpose makes you more likely to use it.

Verdict

Well made, very effective and will last a lifetime

