Mavic Cosmic Elite UST Disc wheelset

The Cosmic Elite UST Disc wheelset is the entry point into high-level race performance, according to Mavic, but at just over 1,900g they're immediately at a real weight disadvantage compared to much of the opposition. They deliver on ride quality, though, and their durability is to be commended.

The Elites sit at the entry level end of Mavic's 'Fast and Light' line-up, and are available in both rim brake and this disc braked version.

They're based around a 30mm deep aluminium alloy rim which, by modern standards at least, is actually quite narrow at 17mm. Many current road wheels are using rims that are 19mm to 21mm wide internal, but Mavic has stuck with 17mm.

It's not exactly a problem unless you use 28mm or 30mm tyres, when your start getting the 'lightbulb' shape that narrow rims cause instead of a nicely rounded profile.

The 25mm Yksion Pro UST 2 tyres that come as part of the package work absolutely fine, though, in terms of sizing and fit.

Connecting the Mavic hubs to the rim are aero bladed steel spokes and nipples – 24 at either end, in a two-cross pattern. The aluminium hub bodies are fitted with Mavic's 'QRM Auto' self-adjusting sealed cartridge bearings which, I must say, spin very smoothly and took a broad mix of wet and dry roads in their stride.

The freewheel system is called Instant drive 360, and has an engagement of just 9°, so there's no sense of lag with a change of pace or hard acceleration from a standstill.

Mavic design their wheels and tyres to work as a package, so it's no surprise the rims are tubeless ready (ours came fitted with tubeless tape already installed). You get valves and tyre sealant too, giving you everything straight out of the box to ditch the inner tubes.

As I've said, they are on the weighty side and that is noticeable. With the pre-installed tubeless tape they tip the scales at 1,910g; compare that to something like the 26mm-deep Scribe Race-D wheelset at 1,546g and it's disappointing. It blunts acceleration, and on the climbs it feels like you're dragging the wheels up there.

Include the Mavic tyres in your reckoning and the set weighs 2496g.

Ride feel

Everywhere else, though, things are more enjoyable. The Cosmic Elites have quite a stiff build with plenty of tension in the spokes, and they cope well with hard efforts out of the saddle. They're not harsh though, and comfort levels are pretty good even with the tyres pumped up firm.

The tyres themselves are also decent performers. Early versions of the Yksion weren't very well received, at least by me... they felt quite dead, offered unexceptional grip, and weren't the best when it came to puncture protection.

Today's Yksion's are better by a large margin. Grip is good in both the wet and dry, and while they still aren't the most supple tyres out there, they roll well. I didn't have any aggro from the puncture fairy during testing, either.

This whole package will set you back £430. Mavic list the tyres at £54 each, so if we knock them out of the equation, you're paying £322 for the wheels with valves and tape. You're also getting the sealant and saving perhaps another tenner there, so it's not too bad a price.

That Scribe Race-D wheelset is £370 for example, while the Mason X Hunt 4 Season Disc wheelset is £329 with similar depth (but slightly wider) rims, plus a far lower weight of 1,593g. The Halo Devaura Disc RD2 wheels have 31mm deep rims and still manage to be lighter than the Mavics, although at 1,733g with tape, it's not by a huge amount. They are more expensive though at £569.98

Overall

If you want durability and a quality ride feel, the Mavic Cosmic Elite USTs are a good choice. They stand up to plenty of abuse and can be used for a range of disciplines. If weight is a major consideration though, there are much lighter hoops out there that still deliver on the reliability front.

Verdict

Durable and smooth wheelset, but weighty against the opposition

