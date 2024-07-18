The Magicshine Evo 1700 Underneath Mounted Bike Light is impressively specced and very well built, especially considering the price. The beam shape is quite odd, though, and if you're using full power the run-time is nowhere near the headline claim. It's specifically aimed at commuting, but frankly it's overkill for that – and certain aspects limit its usefulness for more adventurous riding.
As a physical product this is very impressive. You get a very well-detailed light in a mostly aluminium case (the rear third is plastic), a strong out-front mount for it to dangle from, and a wireless remote button that will strap to almost anywhere on your bar – even around your shifter hood.
The mount is plastic, so can vibrate on rough ground with the unit's considerable heft (216g) hanging from its tip, but not by enough to affect vision or make you worry for its integrity. Also, there's zero movement from either part of the clamp.
The lamp end uses a threadlocked stainless steel bolt in a captive nut, and once snugged down, the unit is rigid; the beam never wanders. Meanwhile, the handlebar end features grooves that capture the shim (there for grip and to tune bar sizing), which neatly avoids the three-handed faff that loose shims entail. It's the sort of detail that can be missing on even expensive devices. So you push in the appropriate shim from the selection provided (28mm, 32mm and 35mm), bolt down the clamp and this end, too, is entirely secure.
On top of the mount is a Garmin-style dock for GPS devices; with the lamp hidden below, there's a pleasing lack of clutter on your bar, and the centralised weight is less noticeable than if it were clamped up high on one side.
The remote button straps securely with a long, thin bit of Velcro-style tape, and has a silicone-type foot that sits really well on tubes and shifters.
Pull out this foot and you get access to the tightly sealed lid of the battery compartment; it runs on a CR2032 coin cell. No, it's not rechargeable, but they're very light, cheap, and easy to replace, and it saves on the bulk and expense of another port.
The two buttons are rubber coated and well sealed against rain, and though it's not entirely clear if the IPX6 rating extends to this unit as well as the main lamp, I had no issues or concerns with the design. It's crisply formed plastic with a feeling of quality, and the colour-shifting LEDs in the buttons indicate the lamp's battery level – a nice touch.
The lamp itself sits pretty much out of sight (especially if you're running a computer), so you've no real chance of seeing its own indicators. Unfortunately the colour changes on the buttons aren't actually very useful, but more on that in a moment.
Either remote button will turn the light on or off with a long press, while one switches between high and low beam and the other switches the low beam between output levels. Though the lowest is really just a 'be seen' light, the brighter option is good enough for (slow) pitch black riding.
The lamp has a chunkily sealed USB-C charging port on one side, a big button to release the unit from the mount on the front, and a single button on the other side. This button also has an LED in it, but it's too tiny to be seen easily. That aside, the design and build quality of the whole system is impressive, and only more so given the low price.
Performance
Where it's not so good is in the performance. Sure, it's bright – 1,700 lumens is enough even for 30mph on forest tracks in the dead of night – but the beam shape is odd because of its specific urban intents. It's kind of bucket shaped, with a strongly defined edge that only spreads out to flood the sides a long way up the road. Its narrowness closer in makes tight corners and unlit junctions tricky, despite the overall brightness.
There's an obvious bright patch and a dark border running across the beam too, which is apparently the 'cut-off line', where it's angled down so as not to dazzle oncoming cars. Given the easy-to-use dip/main beam switch, I'd prefer a full beam that took proper advantage of all that illumination, instead of one that's compromised enough to make you wonder why there's a dip as well.
There are two flash options – a day one that drops to zero and a night one that stays illuminated at 400 lumens – with both banging out 1,700 lumen flashes. That should certainly get you seen, if not necessarily admired.
In regular mode, you may want to favour the dip on climbs and slow sections just to eke out the run-time, as on full power this doesn't last long. Magicshine prominently states an 11-hour run-time, but that's on the lowest setting at 200 lumens; at full power the company says it'll run for just two hours. I actually got slightly better than that with around 30 minutes on dip as well as two hours on full power, but that's not great, especially as once depleted this just shuts down, switching off completely rather than dropping to a more frugal 'limp home' mode.
While pressing a button momentarily lights the LEDs to show the battery status, as I said earlier the colour coding isn't very useful. After an hour of high and low beam running it shows red, and stays that way for another 90 minutes until dying. Unless you're doing short commutes on a lower power mode, this will probably need charging every day for safety... and if you are doing that, the big, bulky Evo 1700 is overkill.
Battery & charging
Charging takes around 2hrs 30mins from flat at 2A, which fits with Magicshine's claimed 5hrs at a 'standard' 1A. If you do use a 1A current and want the full 1,700-lumen experience, it'll take much longer to charge than it will run for.
Sure, you can adjust the output of the various modes via the Magicshine app, but that won't change the fact that this is a big, powerful light that's going to chew through the 4,000mAh battery pretty fast if you use its power. And again, if you don't use it, why carry the extra weight and bulk?
Value
For £89.99 the quality and features here are extremely impressive. Only other Far Eastern, direct-to-consumer brands can really offer these kinds of specs and quality for that sort of money. What's more, Magicshine is also not afraid of offering significant discounts – this was going for £59.99 at the time of writing – which may further sway you.
Gaciron is another Chinese brand doing good things, and its Kiwi 1200 Anti-Glare Bike Front Light is excellent. Yes, it's a traditional bar mount and less powerful, but it's still plenty for pitch black riding, has a great beam shape and is built extremely well. It's now £63.85, though was (again at the time of writing) discounted to £49.66, which puts it at basically the same price as when we reviewed it. Gaciron also does a wireless remote for it, for around £6. I'd personally favour something smaller, lighter and longer-running like this for commuting, as it's still plenty bright enough for completely unlit roads.
If you want this much light from a more known brand, it's going to cost you. The Lezyne Super Drive 1800 Smart LED is £150, for instance, and unfortunately it's far less impressive, with a rather ancient-feeling design. It's bulky, and at 240g its presence is noticeable on top of your handlebar.
Meanwhile, our reviewer Mike said the Exposure Joystick Mk17 was 'still the best in class' when he reviewed it recently, and that's less powerful at 1,150 lumens and £190. It's extremely well made and only 108g, however, so it's fantastic on handlebars or even your helmet.
Overall
The Evo 1700 is really well made with some impressive attention to detail in the design, and the spec is fantastic for the money. The odd beam shape and short run-time at full power are a bit restrictive for more adventurous riding, however, while the sheer brightness (and its effects on the battery) seem excessive for urban riding. There are plenty of more compact, efficient yet still very bright lights out there... There comes a point, especially in towns and cities, where bigger is not necessarily better.
Verdict
Great design, spec and build, but not the best beam shape or run-times at full power
Make and model: Magicshine EVO 1700 Underneath Mounted Bike Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Magicshine says: "Packing an impressive output of 1700 lumens in an incredibly compact housing, the EVO 1700 is Magicshine's first bike light designed to be mounted underneath and a great light for you and other road participants."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Magicshine lists:
Max Lumen: 1700 LM
Underneath Mounting: Support
Cut-off Low Beam & High Beam: Support
Remote Control: Support
App Customization: Support
Max Runtime: 11hrs
Charger: USB-C
Waterproof: IPX6
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
8/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
4/10
At 4,000mAh, the battery is pretty big, but full power drains it in little more than two hours.
Rate the light for performance:
7/10
It's very bright and the remote button works really well, though the narrow beam could be better.
Rate the light for durability:
7/10
Rate the light for weight:
6/10
At 216g this might not be a light light, right? It's bright but not slight.
Rate the light for value:
8/10
A lot of power and a great spec for not much cash.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's impressively low for the power, quality and features.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Reasonably well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The remote button, the brightness, the sturdy build, the clamp.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Beam pattern is narrow, eats the battery on full power, shuts off suddenly when flat.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Maybe
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is very well made, and the light, the mount and the button have all seem to have been designed with care. It's powerful too – arguably way more so than you need, in fact. The car-friendly full beam is odd, though, especially as it has a very accessible dip mode, and that same pattern isn't great for the unlit roads, tracks or trails its power really is suited to. It's good, then, but with a less compromised beam could easily score higher.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
I've had one of these since last November and have used it for a full season of winter commuting and it is excellent. I'd consider myself very fussy about beam shapes and for years have moaned about the lack of bright battery powered lights with a road specific beam shape. The beam on this is extremely good, although like all beams with a sharp cut off you need to adjust the angle very carefully.
Lights with a road-specific beam shape do look very odd if you just point them at a wall, but they do a much better job of lighting up the road.
The review talks about urban riding but what this light is really good for is unlit country roads where you want to be able to flip between dipped and full beam.
The only two minor complaints I have are run time, which isn't great if you use it on full power full beam (but still enough for decent length commute) and the fact that the button that toggles full beam also engages flash mode if you double press it. This means that if you toggle between modes too quickly you end up in flash mode, and there's also a slight delay when flipping modes because it waits to see if you're going to double click.
The light doesn't shut off without warning when the battery is low as claimed in the review. It first puts itself into a low power mode where you can access any of the brighter settings.
I reckon this is the best road focused light you can buy at the moment, provided that the run time is long enough for your needs.
I've been using one of these for about 6 months now and I think it's the best battery light I've ever owned. I like the way the beam gets brighter towards the top then cuts off. It illuminates the road more evenly. Most battery lights don't do this but the high-end dynamo lights do. The only complaint I have is that I get confused about what button to press to change brightness, make it flash, hi-beam vs lo-beam etc.
Given how incredibly bright it can go, two hours is a pretty good run time. I normally run it at the lowest setting and it runs all night. I think the beam pattern is better than my Niterider, Cygolite, or Cateye but not as good as my Edelux II. The mount is brilliant. Because it hangs down, rough roads don't make it droop.
Before anyone buys this. I would go search YT for a guy called 'TraceVelo' (a lot of people would have heard of him by now) and check out his video called 'This AliExpress bike light is crazy!' at the end of the video he talks about some of the issues he's had with the light and its honestly enough to put me off even though I was originally quite interested in it.
Just watched it and he mentions some poor reviews on amazon but says he's had no problems himself. I find the mount a bit stiff and having also looked at reviews before buying am careful with it. The go pro style fitting seems to have slightly different spacing to others I have so this may have caused issues with people using different mounts. I use the ravemen pr1000 on my gravel bike partly because of this question mark over durability but also the beam is more suited to off road. I can't get on with the pr1600 because of the way it reverts to full power when you change modes. My only criticism of this light is that you can't charge it during use but as it easily lasts all night it's not too much of an issue.
I bought the Chinese version from aliexpress and I think it's the best light on the market. No problems with the mount and the beam pattern is great, almost up to Busch and muller standards. Using the app to adjust brightness it easily runs all night and having the remote to access main beam is more light than you ever need. So much better than the ravemen 1600.
I had one of these with no end of issues. First light received was faulty and didn't attach to the bracket. They fixed it but it soon became very loose and fell off. I was sent a replacement light and bracket and it fell off again, leaving a mark on my paintwork. Magicshine UK we're very helpful, but I would avoid the product.
Am I misreading this or have we actually now reached a stage where we are expected to be impressed that a single light costing £90 is well built?