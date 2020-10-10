Short-fingered cycling gloves or mitts can vary wildly in terms of weight and bulk. The Madison Sportive Women's Mitts sit in the mid-ground of being sturdy and durable, yet still have a lightweight ventilated fabric construction. The clue is in the name: these are gloves designed for long ride comfort.

Available in both men's and women's versions, they're a nice step up from truly minimalist race style summer mitts, with a slightly more rugged build and more structured padding. I had no issues with sweaty hands, but they also give just a shade more warmth than some of the lightest minimalist mitts.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Far from being heavyweights, these are comfortable immediately, their soft stretchy Lycra mesh fabric contouring well across the backs of the hands, leaving no baggy bits.

The palms are made from a perforated synthetic leather, with gel padding in common pressure zones. The palms are grippy and well ventilated, and although the gel pads are lower profile than some, they're well shaped and deliver good levels of comfort on long rides without feeling intrusive.

The mitts fasten with a Velcro tab, which will divide opinion. It can stick to the fabric of the mitt sometimes, plucking it slightly, which could be an ongoing problem and is a risk to fragile lightweight jerseys and shorts. However, it also ensures a smooth and adjustable fit.

Other features are a sueded fabric thumb, which allows for sneaky nose wipes, reflective accents on the rear, and enhanced grips on the two middle fingers, the Velcro tab and the wrist area, to allow for easier removal of the mitts. The tabs on the fingers help a little, but not as much as you might expect.

Value

At £22.99, the Sportive Women's Mitts aren't a bad price at all, but two factors add significantly to their value for money: Madison's 30-day money back guarantee and limited lifetime warranty. The former ensures satisfaction that the mitts suit you and are fit for purpose, while the latter makes sure they deliver the sort of longevity you could reasonably expect under normal usage.

Bearing these two factors in mind, these are looking like great value compared with the similarly featured GripGrab ProGel gloves, which are around £10 more, and dhb's £25 Aeron Short Finger Gel Gloves 2.0s (George tested the previous version in 2018) both of which have a fabric construction, gel padding and a Velcro fastening.

> Buyer’s Guide: 9 of the best summer cycling gloves

Overall, it's hard to find fault with these versatile and comfortable cycling mitts for the price and features.

Verdict

Great value gloves offering reliable comfort on long rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website