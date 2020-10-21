If you're an out-all-day sort of rider, or heading off on an extended tour, it's nice to take a genuinely warm layer along for breaks, rest stops, energy crashes or the odd unexpected blizzard. The Madison DTE Women's Hybrid Jacket (there's a men's version available too) is light, cosy and packable, and the handy stretchy side panels mean it'll pop over everything.

Although aimed more at mountain bikers than roadies, this insulated jacket has plenty to offer the adventurous road or gravel rider, especially if you're looking to ride all through the coldest weather or tour.

> Find your nearest dealer here

It's constructed from a combination of Thinsulate Platinum synthetic insulation with panels of stretchy, fuzzy-backed Thermal Roubaix fabric at the back, sides and the hood.

The balance of these panels aims to give warmth and protection where it's needed without allowing the body to overheat when working hard. It also helps reduce the packsize of the jacket, and increases the versatility of fit.

It's contoured without being overly snug, giving plenty of room for layers underneath, yet the Roubaix fabric panels keep it close to the body to enhance its insulation properties, on the bike and off. It's also sufficiently long in the body and sleeves to work perfectly well when riding.

It has swiftly become a must-take for any extended day ride where an outdoors coffee stop or break is on the cards. Although it has zipped side and chest pockets, you'll probably still need a saddle bag, but I'd be taking that on a long day out anyway.

It's equally near to the top of my packing list for touring and bikepacking too, as its warmth to weight ratio is just right. Popped on top of damp sweaty layers at a chilly rest stop, it quickly prevents any warmth escaping and makes the whole experience that much more pleasant. When not needed, it packs down small into a bag.

In filthy weather it's kept me toasty warm, and I stayed dry in a half-hour ride in torrential rain (it's not designed to be fully waterproof, just 'water resistant' according to the label). And thanks to its breathability, you don't get soggy from sweat on the inside either.

Bike-specific insulated jackets are few and far between, so there's not much to compare the Madison with in terms of value for money. That said, it's cheaper than the £129.99 Endura Women's Hummvee Flipjak, a newer version of the men's Urban FlipJak we tested back in 2015, and significantly cheaper (and less fragile as it's synthetic rather than down) than the £220 Rapha Explore Down Jacket.

> Buyer’s Guide: 29 of the best winter cycling jackets

At this price, it compares favourably with many more walking and outdoor-focused insulated jackets too, while offering the bonus of a bike-tailored fit. Madison's Limited Lifetime Warranty adds value too, covering the garment for expected reasonable use.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit here

Overall, it's hard to go wrong with this one, it's a super-warm yet light and packable layer that's water resistant and great value for money – it even looks good with jeans.

Verdict

Well-designed warm but lightweight jacket ideal for cold days on and off the bike – and great value to boot

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website