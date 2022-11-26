The Lezyne Stainless Pedal Hook is a sturdy, easy-to-fit and eye-catching way to store your bike. It's a storage alternative to Lezyne's CNC Alloy Wheel Hook that impressed me recently, and like that, looks a serious contender for our Best Bike Storage Systems buyer's guide.

Having spent the last 12 years living in London flats, bike storage has long been a bit of a bugbear of mine. So, after moving to a new house with a garage, I was excited to finally be able to use a 'permanent' solution.

The way Lezyne's pedal hook works is simple – you screw it to your wall, lift your bike up to slide the pedal spindle into a slot within the bracket, then just let it hang. If it sounds simple – that's because it is.

The box includes the bracket, screws and two wheel holders to stop your tyres from marking your wall. The bracket is thick and sturdy and once on the wall I couldn't really do much damage to it despite trying to bend it and break it.

Before putting it up, you have to work out the clearance you need, mark out the screw holes on your wall, fit the correct plugs, put the bracket in place, tighten the screws and then hang your bike. And it's the same with the wheel holders. I was hanging my bike in the garage, so didn't bother with them, but if it was in my house I would.

I attached this to a masonry wall, but you can also screw it to a stud wall if required. One thing to note is that the hook does not come with wall plugs, so if you are planning on using this on a masonry wall, then check out your local hardware store and pick some up.

In practice I couldn't find a pedal that wasn't securely held by the Lezyne Pedal Hook. I used this with a selection of pedals, including Speedplay (now Wahoo) pedals and even Crankbrothers' Eggbeaters, and each was held securely and without any worry about whether they would be held in place.

After several weeks of use I am yet to find any issues with it. There hasn't been any bending or evidence of it pulling out of the wall (which would be down to my installation skills) so I can't see why this wouldn't last a lifetime.

It has an RRP of £40, which is a high price but seems fair compared to others on the market. It compares well with the Cycloc Hero that costs £45 and also includes wall-protecting mounts.

You could also look at the Mottez Bike Pedal Wall Mount, which is considerably cheaper at £10, but the material doesn't looks as robust and it doesn't include wheel mounts.

Overall, I was impressed by Lezyne's pedal hook. It is simple to use, robust and fitted everything I threw at it.

Verdict

I couldn't find a pedal that didn't fit and all were held securely – it doesn't look bad either

