The Lezyne Stainless Pedal Hook is a sturdy, easy-to-fit and eye-catching way to store your bike. It's a storage alternative to Lezyne's CNC Alloy Wheel Hook that impressed me recently, and like that, looks a serious contender for our Best Bike Storage Systems buyer's guide.
Having spent the last 12 years living in London flats, bike storage has long been a bit of a bugbear of mine. So, after moving to a new house with a garage, I was excited to finally be able to use a 'permanent' solution.
The way Lezyne's pedal hook works is simple – you screw it to your wall, lift your bike up to slide the pedal spindle into a slot within the bracket, then just let it hang. If it sounds simple – that's because it is.
The box includes the bracket, screws and two wheel holders to stop your tyres from marking your wall. The bracket is thick and sturdy and once on the wall I couldn't really do much damage to it despite trying to bend it and break it.
Before putting it up, you have to work out the clearance you need, mark out the screw holes on your wall, fit the correct plugs, put the bracket in place, tighten the screws and then hang your bike. And it's the same with the wheel holders. I was hanging my bike in the garage, so didn't bother with them, but if it was in my house I would.
I attached this to a masonry wall, but you can also screw it to a stud wall if required. One thing to note is that the hook does not come with wall plugs, so if you are planning on using this on a masonry wall, then check out your local hardware store and pick some up.
In practice I couldn't find a pedal that wasn't securely held by the Lezyne Pedal Hook. I used this with a selection of pedals, including Speedplay (now Wahoo) pedals and even Crankbrothers' Eggbeaters, and each was held securely and without any worry about whether they would be held in place.
After several weeks of use I am yet to find any issues with it. There hasn't been any bending or evidence of it pulling out of the wall (which would be down to my installation skills) so I can't see why this wouldn't last a lifetime.
It has an RRP of £40, which is a high price but seems fair compared to others on the market. It compares well with the Cycloc Hero that costs £45 and also includes wall-protecting mounts.
You could also look at the Mottez Bike Pedal Wall Mount, which is considerably cheaper at £10, but the material doesn't looks as robust and it doesn't include wheel mounts.
Overall, I was impressed by Lezyne's pedal hook. It is simple to use, robust and fitted everything I threw at it.
Verdict
I couldn't find a pedal that didn't fit and all were held securely – it doesn't look bad either
Make and model: Lezyne Stainless Pedal Hook
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Modern, industrial 3-piece pedal-hook bicycle storage system constructed from a durable, corrosion-resistant stainless steel. This includes a stylish wall-mounted pedal hook and tire plates to prevent scuffing. A one-time installation allows for simple, space-saving bicycle storage for rooms, garages, or wherever you prefer to stash your bike. It's compatible with all standard pedals and can hold bicycles weighing up to 70lb (32kg).
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
COMPATIBILITY -
Pedal hook: Max. pedal platform depth: 4.5in/114mm,
Tire Plates: Max. tire width: 3.0in/76mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made with a thick stainless steel that is sturdy and robust.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Simple to fit and it even held Crankbrothers Eggbeater pedals without issue.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I honestly don't think I could break it if I tried.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
The £40 cost for essentially three pieces of metal may seem steep, but finding other pedal mounts of this quality isn't easy and those that are on the market are generally around this price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, simple to mount on the wall and it securely held every pedal I tried them with.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It fitted every pedal I threw at it – I was initially a bit dubious about Eggbeaters, but even they caused no problems.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing of note.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You could compare it to the Cycloc Hero, which has an RRP of £45 and also includes wheel mounts to keep your tyres from marketing the walls. The Mottez Bike Pedal Wall Mount is much cheaper, costing just £10, but the material doesn't appear to be as robust and it doesn't include wheel mounts.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They are secure and fit all the varied pedals on my bikes, from massive flats through to the smallest Eggbeaters.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
