The Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook is a dependable and stable bike hook that sits well on the wall, although do make sure you use a spirit level when putting it up. Its overall quality suggests it would be a serious contender for our Best Bike Storage Systems guide too.

A wheel hook is a wheel hook is a wheel hook, right? Well, Lezyne's version of a wheel hook has taken a slightly different approach, and it's one I think has really worked well.

The reason for this is that you can reliably hang a bike from the hook on the left or right side.

We have seen something like this before, at least to an extent. For instance, the Topeak Swing-Up Bike Holder that Mike reviewed allows the entire bike to swing one way or another. The difference is that the Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook is simpler – and feels more secure and robust.

Essentially, rather than having a 'hook', the Lezyne has a bar that you screw into the bracket. This allows the bar to go either side of the bracket while maintaining the same strength regardless of which side it is on.

It sounds like a small and simple thing, but it makes a big difference. Why? Because it gives you more hanging options for your bikes than the kind of big hooks you often see being used in these situations.

The bracket itself is made from strong CNC-machined aluminium and once I'd mounted it, it felt incredibly secure.

Lezyne says the Alloy Whel Hook will carry 70lb, which is heavier than just about any bike I could even imagine. Unsurprisingly it held every bike I tried it with, from lightweight carbon jobs through to my wife's urban clunker.

The bar you hang the wheel from has a thick rubberised coating that is textured and has a dip in the centre to reduce the chances of you accidentally knocking your bike off it. It is simple to screw into place by hand too, which was handy, as I tried mounting this in a few awkward places, including in tight spaces and high up on the wall.

You mount the hook by either drilling directly into a stud or using wall plugs and drilling into masonry. You then screw in the four screws – and voila, you can now hang up your bike!

It comes with a pair of screw-in scuff plates to prevent the tyres marking your wall. These work well, but to be honest I didn't use them. Firstly, I set this up in my garage where I don't really care about any scuff marks, and secondly, I have five bikes with very different wheelbases that I would want to hang.

Rivals

However, there is no getting around the Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook's price – at £45 it's much more expensive than others we have tested. At £19.99 the Delta Bike Hook – 1 Bike with Wheel Tray that Iwein looked at in 2021 is less than half the price but is not only nowhere near as robust, he also had some problems with its rubber sleeve.

Mike reviewed BBB's ParkingLot Storage Hook, which costs just £17.95. Again, this doesn't feel as robust as the Lezyne but it is well under half the price.

Conclusion

Overall, I think that this is a sturdy, robust and practical bike hook that you could hang any bike off. It is easy to mount, easy to adjust, and is unlikely to see you accidentally knock your bike off when operating next to it.

Verdict

A secure and innovative wheel hook that sits well on the wall – but it is expensive

