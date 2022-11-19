Support road.cc

Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook2022 Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook.jpg

Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook

by George Hill
Sat, Nov 19, 2022 15:45
£45.00

VERDICT:

Solidly made and secure
Thick rubber means damage to wheels is unlikely
Ability to mount on either side of the bracket is a nice touch
A small spirit level would be a nice inclusion
Weight: 
432g
Contact: 
www.upgradebikes.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook is a dependable and stable bike hook that sits well on the wall, although do make sure you use a spirit level when putting it up. Its overall quality suggests it would be a serious contender for our Best Bike Storage Systems guide too.

A wheel hook is a wheel hook is a wheel hook, right? Well, Lezyne's version of a wheel hook has taken a slightly different approach, and it's one I think has really worked well.

The reason for this is that you can reliably hang a bike from the hook on the left or right side.

We have seen something like this before, at least to an extent. For instance, the Topeak Swing-Up Bike Holder that Mike reviewed allows the entire bike to swing one way or another. The difference is that the Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook is simpler – and feels more secure and robust.

2022 Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook - boxed.jpg

Essentially, rather than having a 'hook', the Lezyne has a bar that you screw into the bracket. This allows the bar to go either side of the bracket while maintaining the same strength regardless of which side it is on.

It sounds like a small and simple thing, but it makes a big difference. Why? Because it gives you more hanging options for your bikes than the kind of big hooks you often see being used in these situations.

The bracket itself is made from strong CNC-machined aluminium and once I'd mounted it, it felt incredibly secure.

2022 Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook 2.jpeg

Lezyne says the Alloy Whel Hook will carry 70lb, which is heavier than just about any bike I could even imagine. Unsurprisingly it held every bike I tried it with, from lightweight carbon jobs through to my wife's urban clunker.

The bar you hang the wheel from has a thick rubberised coating that is textured and has a dip in the centre to reduce the chances of you accidentally knocking your bike off it. It is simple to screw into place by hand too, which was handy, as I tried mounting this in a few awkward places, including in tight spaces and high up on the wall.

2022 Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook.jpeg

You mount the hook by either drilling directly into a stud or using wall plugs and drilling into masonry. You then screw in the four screws – and voila, you can now hang up your bike!

It comes with a pair of screw-in scuff plates to prevent the tyres marking your wall. These work well, but to be honest I didn't use them. Firstly, I set this up in my garage where I don't really care about any scuff marks, and secondly, I have five bikes with very different wheelbases that I would want to hang.

Rivals

However, there is no getting around the Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook's price – at £45 it's much more expensive than others we have tested. At £19.99 the Delta Bike Hook – 1 Bike with Wheel Tray that Iwein looked at in 2021 is less than half the price but is not only nowhere near as robust, he also had some problems with its rubber sleeve.

Mike reviewed BBB's ParkingLot Storage Hook, which costs just £17.95. Again, this doesn't feel as robust as the Lezyne but it is well under half the price.

Conclusion

Overall, I think that this is a sturdy, robust and practical bike hook that you could hang any bike off. It is easy to mount, easy to adjust, and is unlikely to see you accidentally knock your bike off when operating next to it.

Verdict

A secure and innovative wheel hook that sits well on the wall – but it is expensive

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lezyne CNC Alloy Wheel Hook

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Modern, industrial three-piece bicycle storage system constructed from a durable CNC-machined aluminum. This includes a stylish wall-mounted wheel hook and two tire plates to prevent scuffing. The wheel hook features a rugged, anti-slip cover which secures the bike and safeguards its rim. A one-time installation allows for simple, space-saving bicycle storage for indoor spaces, garages, or wherever you prefer to hang your bike. It's compatible with all standard bicycles 'from BMX to downhill bikes... and can hold up to 70 LBS (32 KGS)'.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

COMPATIBILITY -

Wheel hook: Max. tire width: 3.5"/89mm,

Max. rim+tire depth: 5.1"/130mm.

Tire Plates: width 4.75"/121mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made, sturdy and secure, I had no issues hanging up any of my bikes.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

I left several bikes hanging on it without any issues whatsoever, no wheel damage or any sign that it might fall off.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

It's made of thick aluminium alloy, has no moving parts, and the thick silicone cover doesn't have a mark on it despite hanging several bikes on it over the course of the review.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

There are cheaper options, though few are as robust and high quality.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – simple to fit and holds bikes securely with no signs of weakness.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The dual-sided hook – it means you can mount it however you want or move it to a different location without issue.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It is expensive.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Delta Bike Hook – 1 Bike with Wheel Tray Delta Bike Hook – 1 Bike with Wheel Tray Iwein looked at in 2021 is less than half the price but is nowhere near as robust and he had some problems with the rubber sleeve on it. Mike reviewed the BBB ParkingLot Storage Hook BBB ParkingLot Storage Hook, which at just £17.95 is well under the half the price of the Lezyne, but once again it just doesn't feel as robust.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A sturdy, secure and adaptable wheel hook that is likely to last for years.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester 

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

