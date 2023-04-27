The Lezyne Digital Travel Floor Drive is a well-made portable pump that's capable of getting up to 160psi through your Presta valves. There's a digital gauge integrated into the hose and the whole thing packs up to 10cm wide, making it ideal for travelling abroad. On the downside it doesn't work with Schrader valves, and there are much cheaper alternatives.
It's certainly got the quality to be considered for our Best Bike Pumps of 2023 list, but in truth relatively few riders will really need the exact blend of attributes it's offering.
This is a compact and lightweight pump: it's 51cm long and 10cm wide when packed away, and it weighs 784g, which is around half the weight of a standard floor pump. It has an aluminium barrel and a steel piston, and Lezyne says the internals are fully rebuildable.
It's easy and faff-free to set up, too. You just unscrew the bottom and fold the down the stainless steel feet, then lock them in place by tightening the bottom back up. It's good and stable.
The hose is 99cm long, which is plenty for easy use, and it loops neatly over the handle and clips onto the base for storage.
A digital pressure gauge is integrated into the hose which takes a couple of seconds to turn on/off when holding the power button, and the pressure can be displayed in either psi or bar. I found the digital gauge to be very useful, as you can be very exact. The digital gauge is battery-powered and the battery is easily replaceable.
The chuck fits Presta valves only and has a valve core tool on the back of it. It screws on well and features an air bleed system which releases pressure in the head, allowing for easier removal and minimising the risk of unscrewing a valve core accidentally. It's a nice idea, but I found it vulnerable to being pressed accidentally and jamming down.
Up to around 60psi I found it relatively easy to pump up 28mm tyres but after that, the resistance started to rise, and the size became an issue – the small handle and short barrel are great for portability, but not great for ergonomics or leverage against high resistances. It's still quick and easy enough to get to 90-100psi, to be fair, but it would be a struggle to reach the claimed maximum of 160psi.
This pump is best suited for cyclists who travel a lot, particularly if you're flying, as it's light and fits easily into a bike box. It will also fit inside a kit bag pretty easily.
Looked at the other way, it's not big enough to match a floor pump for ease of use, and not small enough to fit into a rucksack, and there's no frame mount either. If you're not focused primarily on portability, this is not the pump for you. Personally, I'd rather just pack a standard floor pump as they are easier to use and don't take up much extra space when travelling by car.
Value
The only issue with this pump is the price. For instance, Lezyne's own full-size Alloy Digital Drive is £10 cheaper at £110, and it's capable of higher pressures too.
Meanwhile, the Vel AR-Flow Travel Pump costs just a third of the price at £40, and is considerably lighter at 201g. It's not digital – in fact, it has no gauge at all – but it fits both types of valve and reviewer Stu found it easy to use and comfortably capable of high pressures.
Standalone digital gauges can be had pretty cheaply, though. The LifeLine Digital Pressure Gauge fits Presta, features a bleed valve for easy adjustment and displays in various units for £12.99, for instance.
Overall
For travelling cyclists who need a compact and reliable pump that can easily fit in their luggage, this is a great option. However, it's an expensive solution to a niche problem.
Verdict
Nicely made mini floor pump best suited to travelling abroad
Make and model: Lezyne Digital Travel Floor Drive
Size tested: 85 x 100 x 515mm.
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says, "The Digital Travel Floor Drive has been built to be as efficient as possible while maintaining ultimate portability. It utilizes our traditional floor pump tech''an aluminum barrel, steel piston, and fully rebuildable internals''in addition to its innovative foldable stainless-steel feet, a low-profile ergonomic Composite Matrix handle, and an ultra-compact digital pressure gauge integrated into the hose. The hose is incredibly long at 99cm, making it functional with all bikes."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lezyne lists:
Weight: 792g
Size: 51cm long, 10cm wide when packed up
Max: 160psi/11bar
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Built well. Strong and robust.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It's easy to get to around 90-100psi but the resistance starts to increase after that, while the small handle and low height made it difficult to use at higher pressures.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Feels well made and sturdy.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Considerably lighter than a standard floor pump, but a lot heavier than a regular mini-pump.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
The small handle works fine for lower pressures, but begins to get uncomfortable as the resistance increases.
Rate the product for value:
3/10
It's expensive compared to both regular floor pumps and frame-mounted mini-pumps.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performs well. It is stable and efficient.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It fits into a big kit bag and works considerably better than a regular mini-pump. It is also nicely built.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The handle is a bit small, making it difficult to use for higher pressures, and it's expensive compared to a standard floor pump.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's the same price as a full-size digital floor pump from Lezyne, and is expensive compared to either typical floor pumps or regular mini-pumps. It is also three times the price of a similar travel pump, the Vel AR-Flow Travel Pump.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? If I was travelling a lot, yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It is overall a nicely made pump, and a great option for cyclists who fly abroad a lot as it can easily fit into a bike box. However, I think it's an expensive solution to a niche problem, and there are cheaper alternatives out there.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
