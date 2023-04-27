The Lezyne Digital Travel Floor Drive is a well-made portable pump that's capable of getting up to 160psi through your Presta valves. There's a digital gauge integrated into the hose and the whole thing packs up to 10cm wide, making it ideal for travelling abroad. On the downside it doesn't work with Schrader valves, and there are much cheaper alternatives.

It's certainly got the quality to be considered for our Best Bike Pumps of 2023 list, but in truth relatively few riders will really need the exact blend of attributes it's offering.

This is a compact and lightweight pump: it's 51cm long and 10cm wide when packed away, and it weighs 784g, which is around half the weight of a standard floor pump. It has an aluminium barrel and a steel piston, and Lezyne says the internals are fully rebuildable.

It's easy and faff-free to set up, too. You just unscrew the bottom and fold the down the stainless steel feet, then lock them in place by tightening the bottom back up. It's good and stable.

The hose is 99cm long, which is plenty for easy use, and it loops neatly over the handle and clips onto the base for storage.

A digital pressure gauge is integrated into the hose which takes a couple of seconds to turn on/off when holding the power button, and the pressure can be displayed in either psi or bar. I found the digital gauge to be very useful, as you can be very exact. The digital gauge is battery-powered and the battery is easily replaceable.

The chuck fits Presta valves only and has a valve core tool on the back of it. It screws on well and features an air bleed system which releases pressure in the head, allowing for easier removal and minimising the risk of unscrewing a valve core accidentally. It's a nice idea, but I found it vulnerable to being pressed accidentally and jamming down.

Up to around 60psi I found it relatively easy to pump up 28mm tyres but after that, the resistance started to rise, and the size became an issue – the small handle and short barrel are great for portability, but not great for ergonomics or leverage against high resistances. It's still quick and easy enough to get to 90-100psi, to be fair, but it would be a struggle to reach the claimed maximum of 160psi.

This pump is best suited for cyclists who travel a lot, particularly if you're flying, as it's light and fits easily into a bike box. It will also fit inside a kit bag pretty easily.

Looked at the other way, it's not big enough to match a floor pump for ease of use, and not small enough to fit into a rucksack, and there's no frame mount either. If you're not focused primarily on portability, this is not the pump for you. Personally, I'd rather just pack a standard floor pump as they are easier to use and don't take up much extra space when travelling by car.

Value

The only issue with this pump is the price. For instance, Lezyne's own full-size Alloy Digital Drive is £10 cheaper at £110, and it's capable of higher pressures too.

Meanwhile, the Vel AR-Flow Travel Pump costs just a third of the price at £40, and is considerably lighter at 201g. It's not digital – in fact, it has no gauge at all – but it fits both types of valve and reviewer Stu found it easy to use and comfortably capable of high pressures.

Standalone digital gauges can be had pretty cheaply, though. The LifeLine Digital Pressure Gauge fits Presta, features a bleed valve for easy adjustment and displays in various units for £12.99, for instance.

Overall

For travelling cyclists who need a compact and reliable pump that can easily fit in their luggage, this is a great option. However, it's an expensive solution to a niche problem.

Verdict

Nicely made mini floor pump best suited to travelling abroad

