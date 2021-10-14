As its name suggests, the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero LS Jersey is designed to help you be as aerodynamic as possible on the bike. It's an expensive option, though, and the fit might not suit you, especially if you're on the shorter side.

Though long sleeve jerseys are usually reserved for colder weather riding, they're increasingly being seen as the fastest style of clothing for racers and non-racers looking to improve their speed. In any major time trial event, for example, the fastest riders will all be wearing long sleeve clothing, although they will likely be full skinsuits and not separate jersey and shorts.

> Buy this online here

I also tested the short sleeve version of this jersey, and much of what I've found here is the same – although there are no specific claims of improved performance in the wind tunnel or watts saved with this long sleeve option.

It uses the same 'air tripping high-speed Lycra fabric', on the front and sleeves (though not on parts of the forearms) – the vertical ridges you can see sitting within the Lycra – which is a little thicker than some and can feel a little too warm in very hot weather, though it's comfortable and bearable between about 11 and 20°C.

The pockets are the same on both jerseys too – quite a generous size but slim and low profile, so when empty, aerodynamic performance isn't likely to be overly affected. There's also an internal radio pocket which, again, is very visible from the outside, with stitching that detracts from an otherwise smooth panel.

Just as with the short sleeve version, the rear hem rides up more than I would expect, and though adding stuff to the pockets to weigh them down helps a little, this is far from ideal, and also likely to affect aerodynamics.

The main issues I had again, though, are with the jersey being too long at the front, causing ridges to form along the zip area down the chest, and the zip itself being too high and sitting uncomfortably against my neck, meaning I always wore it slightly undone, regardless of the weather.

As I said in the previous review, at 168cm I am not the tallest rider but I have never had these problems with another jersey, either aero or more traditional. I appreciate we're not all the same, but a friend who tried it, who has a similar chest size but is taller at 175cm, had the same issues, albeit to a slightly lesser extent.

On the plus side, the materials used are comfortable against the skin, and one improvement over the short sleeve version is the sleeve itself: the extra panel is comfortable and well placed, and lacks the tight elasticated cuff.

My gripes with the colour remain too: black is the only option, with orange trim. Again, it's a shame there's no reverse option, with orange used for the majority and black for the detailing, as I think it would not only look great but also be far more visible.

Value

At £195, there are only a handful of jerseys we've tested that cost more, either long sleeve or short sleeve, and many of those are designed to combat bad weather.

> Cycling speed tips: how to get faster on your bike

For pure aerodynamics, you might be better off looking at skinsuits: the Rapha Pro Team Aero Suit (which we tested back in 2015 is £230 and Castelli's Sanremo Speedsuit 4.1 is £260 (we tested the 4.0 a couple of years ago) – both one-piece jersey/short combos that feature rear pockets to give some general use practicality.

For comparison, the Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Jersey Long Sleeve Skinsuit – which, incidentally, has a much lower collar than the Project Aero LS Jersey – is £375.

Conclusion

While the fabrics used for the Le Col x McLaren jersey are comfortable, you'll need to make sure the fit suits you, so that function – and comfort – aren't compromised, especially considering how expensive it is. If ultimate aerodynamic performance is the goal, forking out extra for a full skinsuit would probably be a faster – and ultimately better value – option.

Verdict

Expensive jersey with potential fit issues and limited benefits over a full skinsuit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website