KranX Base 145 Road and Commuter Saddle in Black

The KranX Base 145 Road and Commuter Saddle is a comfortable and likeable budget saddle that doesn't do anything wrong at all, save for being a bit heavy. It's a great option for, well, road and commuter bikes. Maybe not your Sunday best bike or your racer, but it'll work a treat on everything else. And if you are looking for a new saddle, why not check out our best bike saddles buyer's guide?

The KranX range of saddles stretches to four models, which are effectively the same design in four widths: This model, measured at 145mm, is the narrowest, and is aimed at road riders and commuters. There's a 160mm mountain bike and commuting version, and two wider saddles (170mm and 199mm) aimed squarely at the leisure and comfort market. In terms of construction it's pretty standard stuff.

KranX claims that the Base 145 has a 'Patented Archtech Suspension system for support and flexibility' but I'm not entirely sure what that patent covers, as what you have here is the nylon base, chromoly rails, synthetic cover and PU cushioning that you'll see on pretty much every budget saddle.

The base is pretty flat side to side with a slightly concave profile front to back. There's a central cut-out to ward off any excess pressure that could cause numbness, and the wings are rounded off toward the edges. It's a normal length at 275mm, and the nose is neither particularly wide, nor particularly narrow. At 335g it's on the heavy side for a road saddle, even when compared to other cheaper saddles we've reviewed on the site. That can be put down to the fairly basic construction and materials, and the level of padding, which is generous.

Even though this is the narrowest saddle KranX produce, it'd still be considered wide as a road saddle, with 'standard' saddles normally about 10mm narrower. So, if you've been measured up as needing a wider saddle, or you just find them more comfortable, then this is likely to appeal more.

I am such a person – 142mm is my ideal width – and I have to say, I've found this saddle to be incredibly comfortable. Big wads of padding are by no means a guarantee of comfort; some of the most comfortable saddles I've ever used have been pretty thin. But the amount and consistency of the PU foam used here was just the ticket for me, and I love it.

The first time I fitted the Base 145 I went out and rode 100km and didn't give my bum even a moment's thought for the five hours or so I was sitting down. You can't say fairer than that for a first ride. Since then I've completed plenty of other rides on it, and it's on the bike to stay. It's great. I've ventured onto the trails with it too, and the depth of the padding does take a bit of the edge off broken surfaces.

There's plenty of flex in the base too, which sometimes leads to the odd click as the rails re-seat themselves, but it's hardly a deal-breaker. In time that slightly lower tolerance manufacturing might lead to increased wear as the rails and base rub against each other, but I expect you'll have had your money's worth long before it begins to be an issue.

I wouldn't put this on a race bike, more because of the chunky aesthetics than the weight, but for an endurance bike or a gravel bike it's ideal if you're not looking for anything flashy and you want something black, because black is all you can have.

Value

At £24.99 this is one of the cheapest saddles we've ever tested, and it's easy to recommend: if you don't get on with it, you've not really lost out. The Base 145 reminds me most of the Charge Spoon Ti saddle that Flo liked: not really because of the shape or build, just because it has that same instantly likeable feel, for cheaps. And while the Ti version isn't available, you can still buy the model with chromoly rails for about the same price as the KranX.

If you like a fair bit of padding on your saddle, there's also the option of the Selle Royal Float Athletic that's not much more expensive than the KranX, and Matt thought the memory foam-filled saddle an excellent budget option.

In short, if you like a wide saddle and you value comfort over weight, the KranX Base 145 is certainly one to try.

Verdict

Cheap saddle that's left me very cheerful: very comfortable, and excellent value

