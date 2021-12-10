The Kasai FS Hub Quick Release 6-Bolt Disc is a low-cost, field-repairable (to an extent) entry into the world of dynamo power. Coming in a range of axle types, spoke count, brake type options and colours, it's a good choice for the ultra-wilderness or the concerned rider.
Taiwan's Kasai has a good reputation for its Dynacoil hubs, but pretty much the whole range is factory sealed. That means if they stop working or need fresh bearings, it's a case of unlacing it from your wheel and sending it back to Kasai – rather a pain, to say the least. If you're in the middle of nowhere on a long bike tour, that could be game over for your trip.
Dynamo hubs fail for multiple reasons, but the main one has to be immersion in water. When you're bikepacking that may be unavoidable or accidental, and dirty water and 'leccy don't mix. As anyone who's sunk a phone or spilt tea over a laptop knows, though, electric things can come back to life with a lot drying, rice and airing cupboards... but these are in tragically short supply in many middles of nowhere.
In order to do that you need to get the hub apart, and that's where the FS – Field Serviceable – comes in. You do need to carry a 30mm spanner though, and obviously it's best to get a flat one designed for (thankfully still common) threaded headsets; regular 30mm spanners aren't exactly small or light. And make it a good quality one too, as although getting this hub apart is very simple, it's also done up very tight from the factory.
Just remember to unscrew the disc-side endcap first, or you'll be fighting the thread of the axle with likely destructive results.
With the 30mm nut gone, you're looking at the exposed coils of the dynamo – at which point you can clean / dry as required.
The FS hub comes in various flavours: either black or silver, disc or rim brake, QR or through-axle, and for 32 or 36 spokes. Note the through-axle version needs a 36mm spanner, as the axle is thicker (it takes 15mm axles, or 12mm with an adapter). You'll also need a dedicated 17mm driver tube tool and a hammer for removing the assembly.
Through-axle Boost forks(110mm spacing) require a £22.76 conversion kit to space the hub and disc rotor correctly.
Bearing gifts
The rotor-side bearing – a regular 6000RS bearing on the QR-axle version we have here – is easily replaced. You can't change the other bearing in the dynamo itself, though, as it's buried amongst the coils with electrical contacts passing through it. If this bearing fails it's a factory job, though it is at least less exposed to dirt and water than the disc-side one.
Alternatively, Kasai sells the whole dynamo assembly (bearing included) for £82. If a working dynamo is absolutely mission-critical, you could carry a spare at a relatively minor 340g.
The FS hub is very easy to build a wheel around, as the spoke length is identical on either side, and there's a detailed and accurate tech document available. I built it into my bikepacking rig's 45mm-wide, 650b WTB Scraper rim with no hassles at all.
The plastic connector is easy to set up, and if you happen to rip the wires out – say a stick gets betwixt wheel and fork blade – the wires are easily stripped and reseated in the connector, with no solder required.
Kasai says the FS hub achieves 72% efficiency at 16kph/10mph, which is a good average for a bikepacking trip, I feel. At a nominal 6V/3W output, that makes for 2.16W. That gives you 0.36 amps into your AC-DC converter to give you USB charging - which, let's face it, is what most people want. Measuring current output with a digital USB charging dongle, I got pretty close to that figure.
I had the Kasai hub plugged into a €75 Cycle2Charge USB converter, which puts out 500-1000mAh between 12 and 21kph (7.5 and 13.1mph).
Bank charges
There's a lot going on here between the hub, the converter and the battery as speed varies, so the easiest thing to do is look at real-world results. Over a two-hour ride with a 10mph average (490m climbing over 36km) on my 3in 650b tyres, I got a useful 1000mAh charge into a battery bank. So over an 8-10hr day's ride at 10mph, you'll likely fill even a large bank for your evening phone/bike computer/fairy lights top-up.
Across other rides over the summer, the results pretty much tracked this 500mAh per hour average.
Of course on hillier terrain it'll do less well, as you'll barely be charging at all slogging up long hills at three or four miles per hour with a pack full of spanners and hammers, and the boost you get down the other side is over too soon unless you're dragging your brakes to maximise it. Overall, the Kasai FS hub does the job though, and I was never left in the literal or figurative dark during trips into the wild.
Opening up the hub after a few good, prolonged dunkings fording calf-deep burns, I found moisture inside. That's not to say it's 100% watertight – rather there was no trace a few days later. I imagine the hub warms somewhat over time, helping to evaporate and drive out moisture.
Value
I'm not aware of any other 'field-serviceable' dynamo hubs on the market, so at £155 the Kasai FS is in a class of its own. You can buy non-serviceable QR dynamo hubs from the likes of Panasonic for around £80, whilst an industry-leading SON hub will set you back around £250.
At 480g it's heavy, but only 40g heavier than the non-repairable SON 28.
Overall
Though one of the two bearings is still inaccessible, the ability to otherwise maintain and repair this without having to unlace it from your wheel, parcel it up and send it off is potentially very valuable. In fact, it's unique among such hubs. And if you are really pushing the zombie apocalypse vibe, carrying your own spare coil assembly is the ultimate solution.
For £155, Kasai has created a great option for keeping you churning out the amps.
Verdict
Owner-serviceable and great for remote trips or long-term, low-cost dynamo hub ownership
Make and model: Kasai FS Hub Quick Release 6-Bolt Disc
Size tested: 26in to 700c
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's for people wanting the ultimate in back-country reapirability and/or cost-effective ownership.
Kasai says: "Standard Kasai Dynacoil hubs, like SON and SP can not be serviced by a dealer or consumer. They are sealed at the factory. Dynamo hubs fail under certain conditions, usually by water contamination. If this happens in the field, you cannot fix it. If it happens in the shop or home you still need to cut the hub out of the wheel and ship it, on your dime, to the factory and wait for them to fix it.
"The FS Dynacoil has a removable coil assembly that can be taken out with a 36mm headset wrench. The coil, which includes the plug can be replaced, without ripping out the spokes. Most importantly it can be done in the field, thus FS (Field Serviceable)."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Kasai says:
Lightweight and efficient power generation. Achieves 72% efficiency at 10mph.
6v/3w
– Standard QR axle
– 6-bolt disc mount
– Compatible with 26in to 700c wheels
– Meets German StVZO standards
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well-machined with good tolerances.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Does the job charging over time, but it's not as good as the very best hubs.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I feel the connector could be stronger, but it didn't fail me. The rest feels pretty tough and survived a lot of rough beatings off-road.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Nearly half a kilo isn't light, but then it's a unique design. It's 40g heavier than a SON 28 QR.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
At £155 it's roughly twice the cheapest reputable hub, but doesn't require the wheel rebuilds, postage and servicing expenses they do. It's cheaper than other well-known cycling dynamos too, and they're also all factory-serviceable only.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Kept on truckin' and didn't stop. Can't fault it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy to disassemble and to build into a wheel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The initial challenge of getting it loose.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As it's apparently the only user-repairable dynamo on the market, that's a tricky question. But even compared to non-serviceable hubs it's priced well.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The power output isn't the best at lower speeds, but for the price it's a great option if you value repairability.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
