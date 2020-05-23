Julbo Fury Reactiv photochromic glasses

What a difference a lens makes, eh? A couple of months back I tested the Julbo Fury sunglasses and the lens really let them down. But Julbo's Reactiv photochromic lens is excellent, making these glasses ideal for changeable conditions. Or any conditions, pretty much.

At 25g these glasses are very light and they sit easily on the head; the arms grip well even when you're sweaty, and the nosepiece, though it's not adjustable, fitted me very well.

The lens is big, and covers a wide field of view. There's a gap between the frame and the lens at the edges to get a bit more airflow; I found these photochromic lenses fogged less than the standard lens, although that might be down to conditions rather than the lens itself. The shape fills the space to the base of the helmet pretty well and wraps around the face effectively, giving you good protection from wind and rain.

The clarity of the Reactiv lens is excellent, and its hydrophobic coating is pretty good at shrugging off the rain. It has a pretty neutral colour cast, and a 17%-75% transmission depending on the conditions. That's a big enough range for it to be clear enough for riding at night, and dark enough for bright sunshine, and everything in between.

They're reasonably quick to adapt, going from fully light to fully dark in about 20 seconds if you take them out into the sun. So they won't be adjusting from light to shade if you're flitting in and out of tree cover, but they cope well with whatever the prevailing conditions are, and I never found myself thinking they were too light or too dark when out riding. If you're heading from bright sunlight into a dingy café you might need to take them off, but then you probably would anyway.

There's no doubt that these are fairly pricey, with the Reactiv lens pretty much doubling the price from the standard one. You can get photochromics a lot cheaper – Decathlon's RockRider XC Race Photochromatic sunglasses are under £50 – but plenty of photochromic options from the likes of Oakley and Rudy Project will set you back more.

Anyway, I didn't like the standard lens at all, and I very much do like this one. It's everything you'd want a photochromic lens to be: quick to adapt and slow to fog up, with excellent optical clarity. If you're looking for a set of glasses you could wear on pretty much any road ride without having to root around and change lenses, these are they. It's a pity they don't come with a hard case so they're better protected on your travels; the soft case supplied is nice enough but won't offer much protection in a packed kit bag.

Verdict

Comfortable photochromics that react quickly – good for almost any riding conditions

