Juice Lubes Tyre Juice tyre sealant works really well, sealing even quite large holes and at high pressure. This handy pouch isn't the most cost-effective way of buying it (larger options are available), but it does aid convenience and makes application through the majority of tubeless valves a doddle.

Over the last month I've been using the sealant in a set of 25mm road tyres. Application is easy through the nozzle, which fits over the top of the tubeless valve. It is worth noting that you will need to remove the valve core before application, so make sure you have a valve core tool handy as there isn't one supplied.

Each pouch contains 140ml of sealant. Focusing on the road side of things, Juice Lubes recommends 30-50ml of sealant for a 700C tyre so there's more than enough to kit out a wheelset with some left over. I'd assume that the difference in quantities accounts for different tyre volumes, for example a 45mm gravel tyre is going to need more sealant than a 23mm road tyre, despite both being 700C. For my 25mm tyres I decided I'd try it with around 30mm and add some more later if required.

To help get the right amount in your tyres there's a scale on the back of the packet with 50ml and 100ml marks. Although there's no need for pinpoint accuracy, I do think a few more marks or increments could have made getting the right amount in the tyre a little easier.

Application is easy as: the valve on the top of the pouch slips over the tubeless valve and then you just need a squeeze of the pouch. As it's a loose fit between pouch and valve there is always going to be a bit of spillage, but not enough that I was worried much was going to waste. A further positive of the Juice Lubes sealant is that it's water washable, which makes clearing up any spillage super easy.

If your tubeless valves don't have removable cores then you can squirt the pouch directly into one side of an unseated tyre.

An issue that I've had with other sealants such as Stan's Race is that although it's brilliant at plugging holes, even at high pressures, it tends to also block up the valves, making pumping up the tyres a bit of a pain without regular maintenance. I had no problems of the sort with the Juice Lubes sealant – it's still runny in all the right places while managing to seal some decent sized holes (3-4mm) quickly and efficiently.

Juice Lubes claims that the sealant will plug holes up to 7mm and is suitable for both low and high-pressure applications. As I've seen with my own eyes that it works on a 4mm hole under high pressure (80psi), I have no trouble believing these claims.

After four weeks in my tyres it hasn't dried out or balled up, but then I'd be disappointed if it had. Juice Lubes claims that its sealant has a longer effective life than its competitors, lasting up to nine months of riding. I've got one set of wheels with Muc-Off sealant and another with Juice Lubes, both set up at the same time. I'll keep an eye on them and comment the results below. Time will tell.

At £5.99 for a 140ml pouch, there are more economical ways of purchasing tyre sealant, although it is less expensive than Muc-Off's No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant Kit (£9.99) – but you do get a pink scoop with that one and some other little extras.

Juice Lubes sells its Tyre Juice in 500ml or even 5L quantities for better cost per litre. I've done the maths so you don't have to:

140ml Pouch (£5.99) – £42.79 per litre

500ml bottle (£14.99) – £29.98 per litre

5L workshop bottle (£89.99) – £18 per litre

If you run lots of your tyres tubeless then buying in pouch form probably isn't for you, but for convenience it's brilliant.

Verdict

Impressive tubeless tyre sealant but you pay more per litre for a convenient pouch

