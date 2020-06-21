Juice Lubes Tyre Juice tyre sealant works really well, sealing even quite large holes and at high pressure. This handy pouch isn't the most cost-effective way of buying it (larger options are available), but it does aid convenience and makes application through the majority of tubeless valves a doddle.
Over the last month I've been using the sealant in a set of 25mm road tyres. Application is easy through the nozzle, which fits over the top of the tubeless valve. It is worth noting that you will need to remove the valve core before application, so make sure you have a valve core tool handy as there isn't one supplied.
Each pouch contains 140ml of sealant. Focusing on the road side of things, Juice Lubes recommends 30-50ml of sealant for a 700C tyre so there's more than enough to kit out a wheelset with some left over. I'd assume that the difference in quantities accounts for different tyre volumes, for example a 45mm gravel tyre is going to need more sealant than a 23mm road tyre, despite both being 700C. For my 25mm tyres I decided I'd try it with around 30mm and add some more later if required.
To help get the right amount in your tyres there's a scale on the back of the packet with 50ml and 100ml marks. Although there's no need for pinpoint accuracy, I do think a few more marks or increments could have made getting the right amount in the tyre a little easier.
Application is easy as: the valve on the top of the pouch slips over the tubeless valve and then you just need a squeeze of the pouch. As it's a loose fit between pouch and valve there is always going to be a bit of spillage, but not enough that I was worried much was going to waste. A further positive of the Juice Lubes sealant is that it's water washable, which makes clearing up any spillage super easy.
If your tubeless valves don't have removable cores then you can squirt the pouch directly into one side of an unseated tyre.
An issue that I've had with other sealants such as Stan's Race is that although it's brilliant at plugging holes, even at high pressures, it tends to also block up the valves, making pumping up the tyres a bit of a pain without regular maintenance. I had no problems of the sort with the Juice Lubes sealant – it's still runny in all the right places while managing to seal some decent sized holes (3-4mm) quickly and efficiently.
Juice Lubes claims that the sealant will plug holes up to 7mm and is suitable for both low and high-pressure applications. As I've seen with my own eyes that it works on a 4mm hole under high pressure (80psi), I have no trouble believing these claims.
After four weeks in my tyres it hasn't dried out or balled up, but then I'd be disappointed if it had. Juice Lubes claims that its sealant has a longer effective life than its competitors, lasting up to nine months of riding. I've got one set of wheels with Muc-Off sealant and another with Juice Lubes, both set up at the same time. I'll keep an eye on them and comment the results below. Time will tell.
At £5.99 for a 140ml pouch, there are more economical ways of purchasing tyre sealant, although it is less expensive than Muc-Off's No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant Kit (£9.99) – but you do get a pink scoop with that one and some other little extras.
Juice Lubes sells its Tyre Juice in 500ml or even 5L quantities for better cost per litre. I've done the maths so you don't have to:
- 140ml Pouch (£5.99) – £42.79 per litre
- 500ml bottle (£14.99) – £29.98 per litre
- 5L workshop bottle (£89.99) – £18 per litre
If you run lots of your tyres tubeless then buying in pouch form probably isn't for you, but for convenience it's brilliant.
Verdict
Impressive tubeless tyre sealant but you pay more per litre for a convenient pouch
Make and model: Juice Lubes Tyre Juice tyre sealant
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Juice Lubes says: "Tyre Juice wards off punctures and pinch-flats by coating your rubber in a protective force field. Slosh it in and you'll enjoy a puncture-proof performance on the thorny roads and rocky trails. It also allows you to run lower pressures, meaning more grip, more comfort, and more speed. It's a doddle to install and battles faff every time you ride."
Out on the road the sealant has sealed some largish 4mm holes and left me impressed with its performance. I also agree that the pouch makes installation easy, though you do pay more for this convenience.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Juice Lubes:
Thinner formula will coat your tyres like no other
Seals holes up to 7mm
Filled with particles to create a stronger and faster seal on punctures
Finds the little crevices between the bead and rim
Handles high and low pressures so great for MTB, Road & Gravel tyres
Available in 500ml (5L and 130ml coming soon)
Advanced synthetic latex formula is ammonia-free, won't damage wheels or tyres and won't cause allergic reactions
Longer effective life than competitors, you'll get 6-9 months of riding before needing a top-up in typical UK conditions
Water washable means less mess when installing or changing tyres
Can be installed through the valve or direct into your tyre
Won't dry out and ball up like other sealants
A resealable bottle makes installation easy
Non-corrosive
Non-Hazardous
Tyre Juice works with all road and mountain bike tubeless and UST systems.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Sealed multiple punctures with no problems.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Longer claimed effective life than competitors... All of Juice Lubes' other claims have come true so I'm inclined to believe it – we'll see in a few months!
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Buying larger quantities is cheaper per litre, but it's still less than some rivals.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Application with the pouch is quick and easy, and the sealant itself works well even at high pressures and didn't block up the valves like some other sealants I've used.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy application.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Cost per litre.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Muc-Off's No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant Kit comes in more expensive at £9.99, but you do get some extra goodies with that. Hutchinson's Protect'Air Max is also a bit more expensive, at £7.99 for 120ml, as is Schwalbe Doc Blue Tubeless Sealant at £7.99 for 60ml.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The sealant worked exactly as it should even under high pressures, the pouch is convenient and easy to use, and although more expensive than buying the sealant in larger quantities, is cheaper than some competitors in the same form. Overall, I think it's very good.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
