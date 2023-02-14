Altura Grid Softshell Pant M Carbon

The Altura Grid Softshell Pants are cosy, comfortable and water resistant enough to make commuting in most conditions pleasant. There's plenty of room to wear a pair of bib shorts underneath if you want the extra padding, and with their fleeced inner you'll be warm enough on mild days, but don't count on them getting you through those frosty mornings. Our guide to the best commuter cycling clothes has more options, for tops and bottoms.

It's hard not to love the Grid Softshell Pants. From the outset, it's clear that Altura has designed them to be as practical as possible. With their tapered design and fleece-lined inner, the Pants can be worn on and off the bike, much like a pair of sweatpants. And the zippered hand pockets mean you can keep your keys, mobile and other valuables close to hand so you can favour a shirt over your usual jersey.

Of course, practicality in the UK means water-resistance, and the DWR coating Altura has applied to the Grid Softshell Pants comfortably withstood the miserable weather we've experienced in the North West this winter. Whether it was a brief downpour or the more usual constant drizzle, I didn't get cold, wet legs – just remember to wear booties to keep your feet and shoes dry!

The waffle-textured fleece lining is incredibly efficient and does an excellent job of balancing your body's heat, although I was a little disappointed that things started to feel nippy below 10°C. Having said that, I never felt sweaty, even going as far as riding on the indoor trainer to 'fact-check' the supposed airflow properties. Impressive.

Room for improvement

The ergonomic fit of the Pants is cosy without being restrictive, and certainly doesn't paint a picture for the world to see. Equally, the tapered legs are a nice touch and do stop them from catching in your chain.

However, there's room for improvement. A more aggressive taper on the legs and elasticated ankle cuffs would improve temperature retention as well as preventing chilly updraughts and road spray.

There's also a lack of reinforcement in the saddle area. I've not had any issues yet in a month of riding, but considering the general wear your average bib shorts go through in a year, I wonder how the Grid Pants will fare.

Sizing

The Grid Softshell Pants are currently offered in Carbon (grey) only, and are available in six sizes from S to XXXL. (They're also available in a women's version.)

In terms of sizing, I can't fault them. The medium was perfect for me, neither too restrictive nor too loose, and the waistband features a simple drawstring so you can adjust the waistband and ensure they fit just right.

And as I said earlier, a pair of bib shorts can be worn underneath without being visible.

Value

Coming in at £70 a pair, the Grid Softshell Pants are good value, especially considering their versatility off the bike. When comparing them to recent trousers tested by other road.cc contributors, the price seems almost too good to be true.

The Pas Normal Studios Escapism Pants, for example, which Steve tested last year, do have a number of additional features, including ankle adjusters, but they're £100 more.

Pearl Izumi's Rove Trousers are probably the most similar product to the Grid Pants that we've reviewed on road.cc, and they cost £100, though they're no longer available.

Rapha's Technical Trousers, which Oli tested back in 2020, are now £130, and although praised for their comfort and versatility, the lack of weatherproofing doesn't make them ideal for use in all conditions. Its new and more similar style Explore Pants are £140.

Conclusion

The Altura Grid Softshell Pants are a great pair of cycling trousers, whether you're using them on the daily commute or exploring further afield. For most riders and most days, the textured fleece and DWR coating will keep you warm and dry in mild conditions and are complemented by the comfortable yet cosy fit. And if you're seeking a bit more comfort or wanting to travel further afield, you can always add a pair of bib shorts underneath.

Verdict

Cosy, comfortable and easy to live in

