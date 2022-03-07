B’Twin 900 Waterproof Cycling Overtrousers

B'Twin's 900 Waterproof Cycling Overtrousers are worth a look if you're looking for protection from the weather and don't want to spend too much. These overtrousers are at their best on shorter journeys when you're not in a hurry, journeys for which the waterproofing and breathability are adequate. The overshoes are a nice feature for cycling, but make them less useful for non-cycling activities.

Let's talk about price first: £29.99 is not a lot for waterproof trousers, and I have to say my expectation for their performance was low. Pretty soon, though, it was apparent that these are not cheap rubbish. The zips are made by YKK so should last; the seams are taped; and the trousers look well constructed.

The cut is good too: they're not just a bag with holes in them. They strike the right balance between being roomy enough to get on and off without swearing, and not being flappy on the bike.

I tested these over Lycra with winter boots, and over slim fit jeans with normal shoes. With both combinations, getting these on didn't require taking off shoes thanks to the zips at the bottom that come up to about knee height.

With the zips done up, the overtrousers were slim enough to stay away from the drivetrain.

On my upper legs, there was enough room for freedom of movement without restriction even with jeans underneath. If you want to wear these over non-slim-fit trousers, or trousers with thicker material, it might be worth sizing up.

I tested a medium pair – my default size – and they were the right size for me. B'Twin's sizing chart suggest I'm at the upper end of medium, if that helps.

Features

The waistband is elasticated, but rather than just relying on the elastic, B'Twin has designed a popper at the front and Velcro where you'd find a zip on trousers. While this makes it slightly easier to get them on and off, it also makes it easier for rain to get in where you really don't want it. In a heavy downpour, rain that runs off your waterproof top finds that Velcro opening an all-too-easy entry point. I would have preferred the standard elasticated waist without the front opening.

These overtrousers also have zips front and back to allow access to the trouser pockets underneath. These zips aren't waterproof, and provide another entry point for rain if the waterproof top you're wearing doesn't extend down enough to cover them. Again, I don't think they're a useful feature, on balance.

The overshoes that are attached to the bottom of the legs, however, I think are a great feature. They aren't removable, which means you have to tuck them in when you don't want to use them. To my mind, removability would have been a better use of those zippers used for trouser accessibility.

The overshoes are big enough to cover pretty much all of your shoe, only leaving the bottom and a bit of heel exposed, and do a great job of keeping the rain and dirt off your shoes.

There's an elasticated band that goes under your shoe to keep them in place.

There is no reinforcement like you get on dedicated overshoes, so regular use might shorten their lifespan, but it's early days.

There is an integrated stuffsack to store the overtrousers in, made from the same fabric. They pack down to the size of an average packed lunch.

Waterproofing and breathability

B'Twin mentions that the material is resistant to a water pressure of 2,000mm. While we're used to seeing much bigger numbers on more expensive trousers and jackets, and waterproofing is not impressive, it is adequate. It'll keep you dry for a short journey in drizzle or non-heavy rain, which is what these overtrousers are realistically designed to do. Even in a downpour, where you might get a bit damp underneath, you'll still be glad that they are keeping the worst of the rain off your jeans.

It also quotes the overtrousers as having an evaporative resistance (RET) of 12, with 12 to below 20 being 'breathable'. I'd say the breathability is most suitable for low to moderate physical effort. Take it easy and you'll be fine; put a bit of effort in and you'll start to boil in the bag.

Reflectives

The yellow panels are well placed on the lower calves to aid visibility, along with modest reflective detailing, and just below the knee there are loops for clipping a small rear light.

Value

As I said up top, these are a decent price for what you're getting. Altura's Nevis Overtrousers are £15 more, with an RRP of £44.99. Their waterproofing and breathability sound slightly better than the B'Twins, but you don't get overshoes.

You get excellent weather protection, good breathability and plenty of reflectives with Endura's Urban Luminite Pant – but then you're spending more than three times as much. They were £89.99 when we reviewed them, and are now £109.99.

Conclusion

Overall, these are waterproof and breathable enough for shorter journeys at low intensity, and the overshoes are a nice touch for keeping your shoes clean and dry. There are niggles with potential water ingress through the zips and Velcro at the top, but £29.99 is a small investment to make short journeys in the rain less unpleasant. They've kept me comfortable on trips into town and, I would argue, have made me choose my bike over the car when the weather's been suboptimal.

Verdict

Affordable overtrousers with adequate weather protection and useful features

