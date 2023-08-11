The ISM PS 2.0 Saddle is characterised by its split-nose design that alleviates pressure from your perineal area, allowing you to maintain an aggressive race position. Although I don't think it's very aesthetically pleasing, its excellent comfort more than makes up for its 'interesting' looks.

When it comes to choosing a saddle for your cycling adventures, comfort should always take precedence over aesthetics. The ISM PS 2.0 Saddle in its white colourway is a prime example of a saddle that may not win any beauty contests, but it more than makes up for it with exceptional comfort. And if white just isn't for you, it's also available in a more traditional and less shouty black.

The PS 2.0's distinctive split-nose design and generous padding alleviate pressure on your more sensitive areas, ensuring a more enjoyable riding experience, which is especially true during long rides.

ISM isn't the only brand with relief channels to relieve perineal pressure, Bontrager's Aeolus Pro Saddle that Rebecca recently reviewed also has a cut-out and may look slightly better.

While the ISM PS 2.0 Saddle may not boast the most visually appealing design, it's essential to consider its comfort compared with other saddles at similar prices – and I think the ISM PS 2.0 really shines here. For me it stands out as one of the most comfortable options available, with its thoughtful design catering to the needs of riders seeking relief from discomfort and numbness.

In terms of aesthetics, beauty is of course subjective. But while the ISM PS 2.0 Saddle may not have a sleek and stylish appearance, and I'm not sure its underside has the neatest finishing quality, its design won't distract from your overall cycling experience.

The ISM PS 2.0 not only has a bulkier look than some of its competitors but at 282g it's also around 100g heavier than many of them, so if you are a weight weenie or trying to build a super-light climbing machine, it's probably not going to be high on your list.

But if time trials and triathlon are more your thing – events where aerodynamics trump low weight – then it's a different matter. I used this saddle for this year's Welsh National Time Trial championships where I finished second, and I found it so much more comfortable than my standard road saddle. And for triathlons the saddle also features a rear transition hook for mounting it in the transition area.

Value

With a price tag of £185, the ISM PS 2.0 is far from cheap, but as you can pay over £300 for a saddle, it's not at the top end of the market. While there are certainly much more affordable options available, it's important to remember that investing in a high-quality saddle can greatly enhance your riding experience. And in this regard, I think the ISM PS 2.0 Saddle delivers decent value thanks to its exceptional comfort and durability.

The Pro Stealth Curved Team Saddle is my usual choice of saddle on the road, and is priced closely to this ISM, but with its carbon rails and sleek design it comes in 114g lighter. Steve appreciated its padding and comfort and thought it worked well whether you were riding in a tucked position or on the tops.

Also coming in at a similar price to the ISM is the Fizik Vento Argo R1, a shorty saddle that Mat reckoned was well suited for riding in an aggressive position.

Conclusion

If you prioritise comfort above all else and are willing to overlook aesthetics, the ISM PS 2.0 Saddle is an excellent choice. While it may not win any design awards, it more than compensates with its impressive comfort. The ISM PS 2.0 stands out as one of the most comfortable options available around its price, providing relief from numbness during long rides, and I think it's a worthy investment that could well enhance your cycling experience.

Verdict

An extremely comfortable saddle that helps you stay in a low race position – though not light and maybe not the best looking

