review
Saddles
ISM PR 1.0 saddle2023 ISM PR 1.0 saddle.jpg

ISM PR 1.0 saddle

9
by Emily Tillett
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 09:45
0
£130.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Great saddle for keen riders and racers, offering excellent support and comfort
Very comfortable
Excellent support
Good quality
Good pressure relief design
On the heavy side
The shape won't be for everyone
Weight: 
327g
Contact: 
www.upgradebikes.co.uk
The ISM PR 1.0 saddle is an unusual shape with its split nose and a wide rear platform, but don't let that put you off. It's very comfortable under the sit bones and reduces pressure on the soft tissue in the perineal area. It's a good quality saddle designed for both racers and recreational cyclists, offering great support.

A saddle is a very personal thing and comfort is subjective. Therefore, what I find comfortable isn't necessarily going to be comfortable for you. That said, the ISM PR 1.0 has characteristics that will appeal to racers and recreational cyclists.

When I first started cycling, I struggled with finding a saddle that was comfortable, particularly on long rides. The first saddle I properly invested in was the ISM Adamo Road saddle, and I went on to fit it to my track, road, and time trial bikes.

I have also used and liked the ISM Adamo Racing saddle, which has the same dimensions as the ISM PR 1.0 here – 245mm long and 130mm wide.

The PR in the name stands for Performance Recreation, and ISM says it's as comfortable on hybrid bikes as on race bikes. I used this on my race bike and have found it comfortable for long endurance rides as well as when I'm racing.

The split nose design creates two separate sections to support the sit bones independently, reducing pressure on the soft tissue in the perineal area and ensuring maximal blood flow. This could be a good saddle if you experience discomfort or numbness in these regions while riding.

2023 ISM PR 1.0 saddle - underside nose.jpg

The design is one that works well for me, and I find it offers good pressure relief. I didn't experience any numbness with this saddle. I also found that my weight was distributed evenly across the saddle, and there weren't any pressure points.

2023 ISM PR 1.0 saddle - top.jpg

ISM recommends you build up the distance slowly when changing to this saddle, simply because it's so different to most. I didn't have a problem with this as I have used this style of saddle before, but do remember that when I first switched to this style I experienced some tenderness to the pubic rami bones. This isn't uncommon and not anything to worry about; it is simply because you sit on this saddle differently, shifting pressure from soft tissue to those pubic rami bones.

Due to ISM eliminating the nose area (so as to avoid soft tissue), the front end must be placed significantly further back than the nose of a traditional saddle. They also recommended you set the height slightly lower than normally to maintain the same body position

2023 ISM PR 1.0 saddle - side.jpg

The ISM PR 1.0 saddle is by no means light at 327g on the road.cc scales of truth, and the steel rails don't help there – though the satin finish looks good and the quality seems high. Personally, I wouldn't choose a saddle just on its weight, and feel that the comfort here more than makes up for it's extra heft.

2023 ISM PR 1.0 saddle - underside.jpg

ISM's PR saddles feature more padding than its pure performance options, but that doesn't mean this is soft; I don't like overly soft saddles, and found this on the firmer side of soft. It's a good balance of cushioning and support.

Value

It's difficult to say whether a saddle is good value or not because again, it comes down to whether you find it comfortable or not. When you've found something that works for you, it's far easier to justify the price.

There are lighter saddles out there, such as the 174g Specialized S-Works Power with Mimic Women's saddle, but it comes at a price – in this case, £255. Whilst Tass found it comfortable in some respects, she didn't find it game-changing.

The £189.99 Selle Italia's SLR Boost Lady Superflow saddle is another lightweight option, and was found to provide excellent support and comfort if a firmer saddle is your thing.

A cheaper alternative is the Liv Alacra SL saddle for £69.99 which features trickle-down technology from Liv's premium version, the £129.99 SLR. I'm not entirely sure saddles are a great place for trickle-down, but hey...

Overall

I've always liked the split-nose design of ISM's saddles and the PR 1.0 was no exception. It's on the heavier side for a saddle, but the quality is high and it provides great support and comfort.

Verdict

Great saddle for keen riders and racers, offering excellent support and comfort

road.cc test report

Make and model: ISM PR 1.0 saddle

Size tested: Length: 245mm * Width: 130mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

ISM says: "The ISM PR 1.0 road bike saddle will change your expectations of comfort. This ISM Performance Recreation saddle is as comfortable on a hybrid bike as it is a full-blown race machine. Therefore, this padded bike seat is commonly used for hybrid, triathlon and road bikes.

"The ISM PR 1.0 features 50-series foam padding, more padding that other ISM performance saddles, making it the perfect comfy bike seat for cyclists who want a softer ride - whether you ride in padded cycling shorts or regular everyday clothing. The ISM PR 1.0 saddle has more padding than the PR 2.0, but slightly less than the PR 3.0.

"Like all ISM saddles, the ISM PR 1.0 saddle is nose-less and designed to remove pressure from soft tissue, ensuring maximum blood flow and no genital numbness. Whether you're looking for a commuter saddle or a triathlon saddle, you'll experience a healthier, more enjoyable ride with the ISM PR 1.0."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

ISM lists:

Category: Performance Recreation

Length: 245mm

Width: 130mm

Padding: 50-series foam

Rails: Satin Steel

Colour: Black

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

On the heavier side for a saddle.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10

This is obviously subjective, but the split-nose design works well for me.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

I found this just as comfortable on long rides (3-4 hours) as while racing short crits.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The split nose and 'noseless' design relieved pressure well... and yes, I know that sounds totally contradictory.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There are more expensive lightweight options such as the Specialized S-Works Power with Mimic Women's saddle, which is £255 and weighs 174g, and Selle Italia's SLR Boost Lady Superflow saddle for £189.99.

A cheaper alternative is the Liv Alacra SL saddle for around £60.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

I found this saddle very comfortable and supportive, and I didn't experience any numbness when riding. It's on the heavier side, but other than that it's impressive.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 175  Weight: 64

I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

