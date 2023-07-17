The ISM PR 1.0 saddle is an unusual shape with its split nose and a wide rear platform, but don't let that put you off. It's very comfortable under the sit bones and reduces pressure on the soft tissue in the perineal area. It's a good quality saddle designed for both racers and recreational cyclists, offering great support.

A saddle is a very personal thing and comfort is subjective. Therefore, what I find comfortable isn't necessarily going to be comfortable for you. That said, the ISM PR 1.0 has characteristics that will appeal to racers and recreational cyclists.

When I first started cycling, I struggled with finding a saddle that was comfortable, particularly on long rides. The first saddle I properly invested in was the ISM Adamo Road saddle, and I went on to fit it to my track, road, and time trial bikes.

I have also used and liked the ISM Adamo Racing saddle, which has the same dimensions as the ISM PR 1.0 here – 245mm long and 130mm wide.

The PR in the name stands for Performance Recreation, and ISM says it's as comfortable on hybrid bikes as on race bikes. I used this on my race bike and have found it comfortable for long endurance rides as well as when I'm racing.

The split nose design creates two separate sections to support the sit bones independently, reducing pressure on the soft tissue in the perineal area and ensuring maximal blood flow. This could be a good saddle if you experience discomfort or numbness in these regions while riding.

The design is one that works well for me, and I find it offers good pressure relief. I didn't experience any numbness with this saddle. I also found that my weight was distributed evenly across the saddle, and there weren't any pressure points.

ISM recommends you build up the distance slowly when changing to this saddle, simply because it's so different to most. I didn't have a problem with this as I have used this style of saddle before, but do remember that when I first switched to this style I experienced some tenderness to the pubic rami bones. This isn't uncommon and not anything to worry about; it is simply because you sit on this saddle differently, shifting pressure from soft tissue to those pubic rami bones.

Due to ISM eliminating the nose area (so as to avoid soft tissue), the front end must be placed significantly further back than the nose of a traditional saddle. They also recommended you set the height slightly lower than normally to maintain the same body position

The ISM PR 1.0 saddle is by no means light at 327g on the road.cc scales of truth, and the steel rails don't help there – though the satin finish looks good and the quality seems high. Personally, I wouldn't choose a saddle just on its weight, and feel that the comfort here more than makes up for it's extra heft.

ISM's PR saddles feature more padding than its pure performance options, but that doesn't mean this is soft; I don't like overly soft saddles, and found this on the firmer side of soft. It's a good balance of cushioning and support.

Value

It's difficult to say whether a saddle is good value or not because again, it comes down to whether you find it comfortable or not. When you've found something that works for you, it's far easier to justify the price.

There are lighter saddles out there, such as the 174g Specialized S-Works Power with Mimic Women's saddle, but it comes at a price – in this case, £255. Whilst Tass found it comfortable in some respects, she didn't find it game-changing.

The £189.99 Selle Italia's SLR Boost Lady Superflow saddle is another lightweight option, and was found to provide excellent support and comfort if a firmer saddle is your thing.

A cheaper alternative is the Liv Alacra SL saddle for £69.99 which features trickle-down technology from Liv's premium version, the £129.99 SLR. I'm not entirely sure saddles are a great place for trickle-down, but hey...

Overall

I've always liked the split-nose design of ISM's saddles and the PR 1.0 was no exception. It's on the heavier side for a saddle, but the quality is high and it provides great support and comfort.

Verdict

Great saddle for keen riders and racers, offering excellent support and comfort

