Hornit Hero 16

The Hornit Hero is a starter pedal bike for younger riders – roughly 3.5 to 6 years old – that's light and built to a high quality. The component choice means it's tough enough to withstand the rigours that younger riders can inflict, though as the lifetime warranty is non-transferable it won't actually be useful long to many families.

For younger riders, bike weight can be easily overlooked, but when it could be around half their body weight, if not more, it's actually very important. It could be the same as a 75kg adult pedalling a bike weighing 37.5kg... not a pleasant thought. The Hero 16 though weighs in at 6.25kg, ready to ride with pedals and the optional kickstand, which is close to its competitors.

> Buy this online here

One potential plus is the lifetime warranty for the frame and fork, as this is a step above other brands, which are usually 3-5 years. The warranty is not transferrable though, and with a typical lifespan of the bike being 2-3 years, it will only be a factor for households who can pass down the bike to younger siblings.

The Hero features a belt drive and, while this is not unique – the Black Mountain Skøg does too, for instance – most others use chains. The benefit of a belt drive is reduced maintenance and a slightly lower weight.

Other key details include the short-reach brake levers, a 22mm handlebar diameter more suited to smaller hands, and slim but soft and comfortable grips. The seatpost also gets a direct-mounted saddle that allows the lowest possible standover. It extends to give a range (from the ground to the top of the saddle) of 47cm to 57cm.

One excellent safety consideration is the inclusion of a bar end cap underneath the grip, which should protect the rider even if the grip end wears through (hardly uncommon on a child's bike).

The Hero comes in four colour options and can also be specced with a kickstand (£10), as fitted to our test bike, and mudguards (£26).

The bike arrives almost completely assembled with excellent, clear instructions for what remains to be bolted on: the front wheel, handlebar and pedals. All of which should take no longer than five minutes.

My 5yr-old daughter is 110cm tall with 45cm inside leg, putting her at the centre of the sizing range (40.5cm to 50.5cm). She is a competent rider and I feel towards the upper end of what the bike is capable of, given the lack of gears and the hilly area we live in. From the first ride, she loved the bike and felt very confident with it. She was stable and cornering well, and found it far more agile than her geared 20in bike that she has begun to ride.

> 16 of the best kids' bikes – we take a look at everything from balance bikes to junior superbikes

The 115mm crank is an interesting choice; the Islabike Cnoc 16 has 102mm cranks, for instance, while the Frog 44's are 89mm and the Black Mountain Skøg's are 102mm. Hornit claims the increased length makes for more efficient pedalling on the flats, but when testing, my daughter had problems with clearance when cornering, often clipping the crank arms on the ground despite my best efforts to ensure she didn't pedal through corners.

One big plus for me is the option to specify a 1-1/8in steerer with a 31.8mm bar clamp. With a short 40mm stem as standard, it's easy to add length or height if necessary.

The Kenda 1.5in slick tyres make for easy rolling and while not a huge volume, it is enough to help dampen the ride. For smaller riders, it is also much easier to drop the tyre pressures to improve comfort without affecting the likelihood of punctures.

While the bike is likely to be used on more sedate terrain, given the lack of gears there is clearance to add a larger volume tyre with tread should local riding conditions dictate the need for more grip, with cornering I expect being the biggest motivator to change.

Value

At £389 this compares well with the Islabike Cnoc 16 at £399, though that has a lower claimed weight of 5.6kg. Its five year warranty on frame and forks will be plenty for many, too.

The Frog 44 has a claimed weight of 6.4kg and a five-year warranty of frame and forks, and is less at £350, while the Black Mountain Skøg is £399 with a claimed weight of 6.1kg and a three-year warranty. While that's the shortest of all these, it can be transferred to the second owner.

Overall

The Hornit Hero is a great all-around offering, with low weight and sensible components that add up to a bike that gives confidence to the rider. The longer crank arms may not suit everyone, and the lifetime warranty may be of limited real-world use, but beyond that it's great – light, nicely made and fun.

Verdict

High quality and usefully light kids' bike that's fun and confidence inspiring

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website