Hornit Clug Pro Roadie

The Hornit Clug Pro is an updated version of the lightweight, simple bike storage solution we reviewed back in 2018, now with added Fidlock magnetic winch for additional security. It is simple to install and easy to use, though the nature of the design does limit it to certain tyre widths.

There are five different sizes of the Clug Pro available, in the same ranges as the standard Clug, which should cover the majority of bike tyre sizes.

These are:

Roadie 23mm to 32mm (1 to 1.25in)

Hybrid 33mm to 43mm (1.3 to 1.7in)

MTB 44mm to 57mm (1.75 to 2.25in)

MTB XL 58mm to 69mm (2.3 to 2.7in)

Plus 70mm to 81mm (2.7 to 3.2in)

I've been testing both the Roadie and the MTB XL.

One thing to note: the size of the Clug refers to actual tyre size, not simply stated tyre size, so it's important to actually measure yours as this can vary greatly depending on the width of the rim and the brand of the tyre.

The Clug Pro is very minimal, even claiming a drop in weight over the standard version, though even as an ardent weight weenie I cannot think why lighter would be an important factor here.

Easy to fit

It fits to the wall in exactly the same way as the standard version, with the packaging acting as a very neat guide for marking the wall to drill and attach the Clug; the base secures to the wall, and the smooth gripper section clicks into it.

Screws and plastic wall plugs are included, suitable for a stone wall, or the Clug Pro can be attached directly to a wooden stud wall, as I did.

When deciding where to put the Clug – up high, with the bike sitting on its rear wheel, or lower down, with both wheels on the floor – just be aware that the Clug isn't designed to take the full weight of a bike. Hornit says the Clug Pro is able to hold 30kg, but this is referring to the magnetic strength of the Fidlock, not the Clug's ability to hold that weight off the ground.

It took me less than five minutes to fit; it's a very simple process, with the guide on the packaging helping to reduce the chances of making a mistake when drilling. Hornit also has a very informative video on its website for anyone at all unsure.

One very minor gripe is the provision of Phillips screws rather than Pozidriv, although this is perhaps intentional, to prevent over-torquing the screws when installing.

In use

I've used the Roadie version with multiple different bikes and tyres, all above 30mm actual width and close to but below the upper limit of 32mm. When pushing the tyres into place they don't simply slot in – a little force or twisting is required to get past the bulge in the gripper.

The original Clug does a great job of holding a tyre, but it's not foolproof – if a bike gets knocked the wheel could be pulled out, or if a tubeless tyre or latex tube loses air the wheel could end up falling out of the Clug...

The Pro essentially ties the wheel in place, using a fabric cord held in place by Fidlock's magnetic winch. It works incredibly well, with the magnet that feels like a ratchet in use being strong enough to hold fast (up to 30kg, according to Hornit, as I mentioned earlier), but very easy to pull open to release when you want to remove your bike.

I used the Clug Pro with a deep-section rim and a 30mm tyre, and there is sufficient length in the cord to be able to do this. If you have shallower rims, you can shorten it so less winching is required, but be aware that once you cut the cord there is no going back. (There is no requirement to do this, it'll just mean more winching.)

For tyres that are close to the upper limit, you might not feel you need the lock – I found it very stable and secure without – but for tyres towards the smaller end of the range, the Fidlock is certainly useful. When testing the MTB XL version with a tyre that measured up at the lowest recommended size of 2.3in, without employing the Fidlock there was lots of movement within the gripper, allowing the bike to move slightly both fore/back and sideways. Using the Fidlock, it squeezed the edges of the gripper in and gave a much more secure hold on the wheel.

And for any bike with tyres that might lose pressure over time, including latex tubes, or those being held in place for a long time without use, the cord and Fidlock will hold the wheel even if the tyre goes completely flat.

One thing to bear in mind, you’ll need to be able to get hold of the Fidlock winch to feed it through the wheel, and if space is tight it can be tricky (even more so if your wheels have high spoke counts).

Value

At £25.99 for the Roadie, Hybrid and MTB sizes, increasing to £27.99 for the MTB XL and Plus, the Clug Pro is quite expensive for such a small item, especially when compared to more basic bike storage options.

If appearance or space aren't considerations then a simple hook will likely function fine for less money, but where the Clug Pro works brilliantly is areas where space is a factor, or where a minimal design is more welcome, such as within a home or office space, taking up almost no space when a bike is not in place.

Whether the Pro is worth the extra £11 over the standard version without a Fidlock is more difficult, but it does add extra security, especially useful if you are at the lower end of the tyre width range and also in the event of a tyre deflation.

Overall

If simplicity and looks aren't important, there are much cheaper options for storing your bike, but where space is at a premium, or looks matter, the Clug Pro is a brilliant solution, with little to fault. The Fidlock function adds cost on top of the standard Clug, but for many, the extra security and reassurance this provides will be worth it.

Verdict

Beautifully simple but very effective storage solution

