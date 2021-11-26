HJC Ibex 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet

The HJC Ibex 2.0 is a lightweight road helmet with a unique self-adjusting retention system which actually performs perfectly. It's secure, comfortable and provides enough airflow to cope with most conditions, plus is supposedly aerodynamic – we can't test that bit, but we can certainly confirm the price is very high.
HJC is best known for motorcycle helmets, but in the last few years it's really begun to push into cycling – and this updated Ibex is the top performance helmet in the range. It features a unique self-adjusting fit, which ditches the usual dial for a spring mechanism.
> Buy this online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
This medium-sized helmet I have on test is for 55-59cm head sizes, and for me at 56cm it was a good fit both on a bare head or over a cap. The original tester (who at 58cm usually fits a medium) found it was absolutely maxed out on a bare head, though, so if you're close to the threshold sizing up might be necessary.
While the SELFIT system provides constant tension, that can be adjusted by moving the front attachment points – there are five positions to clip the strap ends into, and they give 6cm total adjustment. You can also adjust the position of the rear support over a wide range.
Despite initial reservations about comfort and stability given the lack of a tension dial, I didn't once have a problem with the helmet moving – even off road. I was able to use a headcover without changing anything, too, as there's enough slack in the system to take it.
This is claimed to be 200g in all sizes (+/- 10g), but our test helmet weighs 227g – technically overweight then, but still relatively light compared to most of its competition (though a little way off the claimed lightest of all, the 175g Limar Ultralight+).
> 22 of the best cycling helmets for 2021 – plus how to choose the right helmet for you
HJC is one of the few companies to have its own wind tunnel, yet (refreshingly) there are no bold claims of speed or Watts saved – instead, the wind tunnel claims involve the cooling. HJC says the Ibex 2.0 is 'probably the best-ventilated semi-aero helmet on the market,' and certainly the 16 vents do create noticeable airflow typical road speeds.
On the downside, the vents are not ideally placed to hook sunglasses through, unlike the majority of other helmets I have used.
HJC does not feature MIPS or any similar rotational impact dampening system, but it does have an internal skeleton to better keep the helmet intact under severe impacts.
Value
At £220 the Ibex 2.0 is up there with top models from the big brands, such as Abus' lightweight Airbreaker at £229.99 or the Giro Aether MIPS, which obviously has the benefit of MIPS (the clue is in the name) but is heavier and more expensive – it's £259.99.
Alternatively, MET has the Trenta 3K Carbon which is even more expensive at £265, although it does balance comfort, ventilation and aerodynamics very well, and gives the Ibex 2.0 the closest run for overall performance.
Overall
The dial-less system works better than I expected, you can really feel the airflow at higher speeds and the whole lid is nice and light. It's not the best for poking glasses into when you don't want to wear them though, which is a shame – and watch the sizing.
Verdict
Comfortable, light and offers great airflow, but expensive – and sizes up a little small
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: HJC Ibex 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
HJC says: "The IBEX 2.0 road helmet is an ultra-lightweight and comfortable helmet designed to provide optimal ventilation. Its unique shape improves aerodynamics and allows it to evacuate heat more quickly.
"Developed in HJC's own wind tunnel laboratory, the IBEX integrates the Venturi Dynamics to balance the air resistance force. The helmet is perfectly suited for intense effort and hot weather conditions thanks to its impressive and well balanced design."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
HJC lists:
SIZING
S51-56 cm20-22"
M55-59 cm21.6-23.2"
L58-61 cm22.8-24"
WEIGHT200g (+/-10)
Features:
SELFIT
5 STEP SNAP FIT
Coolpath
Wind Tunnel Tested
Aerodynamic Design
Advanced Air Channel System
Ventury Dynamics
In-mold Construction Ibex 2.0
Internal Reinforcement Structure Ibex 2.0
Feather Light
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
More than claimed, but still reasonably light.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I found the Ibex 2.0 comfortable, and it did not move at all while riding. It was also fine with hats or caps underneath. Cooling is good at higher road speeds, with very noticeable airflow.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's comfortable and looks good.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The vents aren't ideal for sticking shades or glasses into.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £220 the Ibex 2.0 is up there with top models from the big brands, such as Abus' lightweight Airbreaker at £229 or the Giro Aether MIPS. Obviously that has MIPS (the clue is in the name) but it's also heavier (267g) and more expensive at £259.99.
Alternatively, MET has the Trenta 3K Carbon which is even more expensive at £265, although it does balance comfort, ventilation and aerodynamics very well, and gives the Ibex 2.0 the closest run for overall performance.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? The cost is a big hurdle...
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe, if they have a big budget
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Ibex 2.0 is comfortable and has great airflow. The SELFIT system works well and there is some adjustment within the system for preference and head size. The shell sizes up a little small, however, and at £220 it is expensive.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
True but lets consider the risks; one is potential death the other is a large repair bill on a carbon frame...
I agree with this, but if people are driving circa 10,000 miles a year, using 1000 litres each. moving £200 VED onto fuel will increase the cost of...
No need for that vicious attack! I was just here for a bit of peace and quiet. Please don't hit me. Ow! Sorry - I'd left victim mode on there...
You are correct in what you say, it's probably just me being paranoic...
Wales
Sorry to hear that - I have the Garmin edge 130 which is great for what it does - £99 for the "plus" version at halfords - https://www.halfords.com...
Obviously the squirrels'
Yep, sensible advice, imo. Inspect your torque settings.
I think there is also a question of whether the type of trailer was appropriate for the load....
It used to be widely said (though I can't be certain it wasn't apocryphal) that they did ask for higher premiums on red cars. If their pricing...