HJC Ibex 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet

The HJC Ibex 2.0 is a lightweight road helmet with a unique self-adjusting retention system which actually performs perfectly. It's secure, comfortable and provides enough airflow to cope with most conditions, plus is supposedly aerodynamic – we can't test that bit, but we can certainly confirm the price is very high.

HJC is best known for motorcycle helmets, but in the last few years it's really begun to push into cycling – and this updated Ibex is the top performance helmet in the range. It features a unique self-adjusting fit, which ditches the usual dial for a spring mechanism.

This medium-sized helmet I have on test is for 55-59cm head sizes, and for me at 56cm it was a good fit both on a bare head or over a cap. The original tester (who at 58cm usually fits a medium) found it was absolutely maxed out on a bare head, though, so if you're close to the threshold sizing up might be necessary.

While the SELFIT system provides constant tension, that can be adjusted by moving the front attachment points – there are five positions to clip the strap ends into, and they give 6cm total adjustment. You can also adjust the position of the rear support over a wide range.

Despite initial reservations about comfort and stability given the lack of a tension dial, I didn't once have a problem with the helmet moving – even off road. I was able to use a headcover without changing anything, too, as there's enough slack in the system to take it.

This is claimed to be 200g in all sizes (+/- 10g), but our test helmet weighs 227g – technically overweight then, but still relatively light compared to most of its competition (though a little way off the claimed lightest of all, the 175g Limar Ultralight+).

HJC is one of the few companies to have its own wind tunnel, yet (refreshingly) there are no bold claims of speed or Watts saved – instead, the wind tunnel claims involve the cooling. HJC says the Ibex 2.0 is 'probably the best-ventilated semi-aero helmet on the market,' and certainly the 16 vents do create noticeable airflow typical road speeds.

On the downside, the vents are not ideally placed to hook sunglasses through, unlike the majority of other helmets I have used.

HJC does not feature MIPS or any similar rotational impact dampening system, but it does have an internal skeleton to better keep the helmet intact under severe impacts.

Value

At £220 the Ibex 2.0 is up there with top models from the big brands, such as Abus' lightweight Airbreaker at £229.99 or the Giro Aether MIPS, which obviously has the benefit of MIPS (the clue is in the name) but is heavier and more expensive – it's £259.99.

Alternatively, MET has the Trenta 3K Carbon which is even more expensive at £265, although it does balance comfort, ventilation and aerodynamics very well, and gives the Ibex 2.0 the closest run for overall performance.

Overall

The dial-less system works better than I expected, you can really feel the airflow at higher speeds and the whole lid is nice and light. It's not the best for poking glasses into when you don't want to wear them though, which is a shame – and watch the sizing.

Verdict

Comfortable, light and offers great airflow, but expensive – and sizes up a little small

