Gorewear M Gore Windstopper Baselayer Shirt Short Sleeve

The Gorewear M Gore Windstopper Base Layer Shirt may not be cycling-specific – but I found this short-sleeve top extremely handy both on and off the bike. It has highly effective Windstopper panels where you really want them and it fits well. It's just a shame that you're going to need quite deep pockets to buy one.
> Buy now: Gorewear M Gore Windstopper Base Layer Shirt for £48.99 from Gorewear
This base layer is made from man-made materials, and it looks like it's basically the same as Gorewear's non-Windstopper base layer with strategically placed windproof panels on top.
That base layer of the base layer (see what I did there) is a mesh fabric made from a mix of 88% polypropylene, 8% elastane and 4% polyamide, which is stretchy, wicks moisture effectively and feels good next to your skin. In fact, it feels so nice that I'd happily wear it all day, every day.
Windproof, breathable and water-resistant Gore-Tex Infinium WindTex fabric has been added to the shoulders, front and kidneys, and the result is pretty much like having an all-in-one base layer and lightweight windproof gilet, but in a more breathable package.
Temperature
It's been a great base layer to wear in the cold and wet weather we've been having, adding a bit of warmth and weather protection, while managing my sweat as effectively as any non-windstopping base layer.
Having said that, I can imagine this base layer also shining on warmer wet and/or windy days, wearing just a lightweight jersey on top.
Fit and cut
Gorewear describes this as having its 'Form Fit', which it calls its 'closest fit, designed to be worn tight to the body'. I'd describe it as somewhere between figure hugging and sprayed-on, which is pretty much spot on as far as I'm concerned.
This isn't marketed as a cycling-specific base layer – and I've happily worn it for long hikes, skiing and running. Oh, and not forgetting cycling of course.
Colourways
It is available in black, which isn't always ideal when worn under a more transparent jersey, and the white/light grey version that we tested. This has the advantage of being better to wear under a cycling jersey, but it might hang around a bit longer in the washing pile – we hardly ever run a whites wash, though you might be different.
My solution was to just bung it in with the colours, and as the front's already a light grey, it's not made much of a difference.
It's not like merino, in that I've found it needs to be washed after any meaningful ride – without any anti-bacterial properties it can get a bit whiffy. That said, in my experience this seems to be the case for most base layers made from man-made materials.
Sizing
I used Gorewear's sizing chart that suggested medium was the correct fit for me. Medium is what I normally wear, it's the size I tested and it was a perfect fit.
Value
The £69.99 price is not cheap for a base layer, even one that offers wind protection. That said, while the similar base layers that we have tested are cheaper, the differences aren't by an order of magnitude.
Craft's Active Extreme X Wind Short Sleeve base layer was £50 when Shaun tested it, but it's now £65.
The GripGrab Windbreaking Thermal Short Sleeve Base Layer is a little cheaper at £55.95 but Vecchiojo rated it very highly and it made it into our best cycling base layers buyer's guide.
As ever, it's not hard to find something that's even more expensive. I tested the Q36.5 Base Layer 2 Short Sleeve, which will set you back £76 – and it doesn't even break wind.
At the other end of the scale, Rachel tested the Alpkit Koulin Trail Tee for off.road.cc. It's not cycling-specific and doesn't have any wind-stopping qualities, but it does cost just £24.99.
Conclusion
I enjoyed using the Gorewear Windstopper Base Layer Shirt both on and off the bike. It fits well, the fabric feels nice against your skin, it wicks effectively and Windstopper lives up to its name. But however much I appreciated wearing it, I'd find it hard to justify the full price – though if you can get it at a discounted price, colour me very interested.
Verdict
Highly effective windproof base layer that feels lovely next to your skin – but it is expensive
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Gorewear M GORE WINDSTOPPER Base Layer Shirt
Tell us what the product is for
This is what Gorewear says:
Perfect for any outdoor activity on cool to cold days.
Base layers are the foundation for staying warm and dry in cold conditions so we wanted to use our expertise with GORE WINDSTOPPER® to create a low bulk base layer with great breathability and wind protection to enable you to spend more time outside in cold weather.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gorewear has this to say:
GORE® WINDSTOPPER® product: totally windproof, extremely breathable and durably water resistant
GORE® WINDSTOPPER® insert on front, over shoulders and on kidney area
Thin and soft fabric
Quick drying material
Next-to-skin comfort
Minimised seams for less chafing
Flatlock seams
Reflective logo
Weight: 170 grams
MAIN: 100% Polyester PANELS: 88% Polypropylene, 8% Elastane, 4% Polyamide
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I followed Gorewear's sizing guide which suggested medium would be correct – and it was.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
The 121g weight is pretty insignificant – less than the GripGrab we tested but more than the Craft.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The washing instructions say: "Cold gentle machine wash. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Cool iron. Do not dry clean."
As per usual, I just chucked it in with the normal wash, on 30°C or 40°C, whatever was going, using Halo Sports Wash detergent. And there are no problems to report other than it going a bit grey – but that's my own fault for chucking it in with coloured kit. White is a silly colour for a base layer.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It wicks away sweat effectively, and it gives an added bit of protection from the wind – in other words, it does pretty much what you'd expect it to do.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit is good – and it works.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It could be cheaper.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little more expensive than the other two windbreaking tops we've reviewed. You can find more expensive base layers, like the Q 36.5, though Alpkit makes a perfectly effective non-cycling-specific base layer for £24.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – too expensive for me
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – if budget was no issue
Use this box to explain your overall score
This really is an very good base layer: it fits well, it's lovely to wear and it does its job well. It's just a shame that this sort of all-round quality comes at such a high price. And that cost is pretty much the only negative.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
GB News proving why they are so full of shit....
Vitus Hanger 22 (EVO Road/CX 21> & Sub C 19>)
You can still import some hideous killing machines. NFA on this one - 5.3L or something obscenely similar.
I know one of these incredible riders who started at Murrayffield and visiting each 6N stadium, a summary of his week...
It was a moveable shipping container rather than a lorry but would need a lorry to move it about!...
Not with a Brompton.
I always chuckle at how quickly the advert stops after the "through the trees". It's almost as if the driver takes the instruction literally...
Since driving incompetence has been succesfully used as a defence in a dangerous driving case....
P.S. Thanks for all the bell suggestions, folks - I will look into them provided I can ever find them again in the labyrinth that is David9694's...
It's just a literal translation of a Spanish expression "tocando las pelotas" but which does not convey the real sense of the idiom ie "irritating...