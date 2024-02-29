Gorewear Ambient Vest Men’s

The Gorewear Ambient Vest is a top-notch packable gilet that does an incredible job of keeping the wind off despite weighing only 67g. There's no heat build-up thanks to the mesh back, and its lightweight construction makes it a no-brainer in the jersey pocket and a serious contender for our best cycling gilets buyer's guide.

This winter has been so mild that I have only really gone out in a full jacket a handful of times. However, this has meant that gilets have become a much more important part of my kit, and the Gorewear Ambient Vest has become an ever-present.

First off, although it weighs only 67g for the XL I tested, it packs a surprisingly significant punch in terms of its windstopping power.

This comes from the Gore-Tex Infinium material used across the entire front of the gilet, which includes Gore's Windstopper technology. It's not going to provide insulation, but I could clearly feel the difference between my chest and my arms in terms of wind. The fact that it's such a thin piece of material that feels like it will do nothing makes its windproofing so much more impressive.

While the front stops cold air from getting in, on the back Gorewear has used a mesh material that lets any heat escape. I found I didn't need to unzip when climbing, which is something I normally end up doing.

Another element of the mesh back is that it holds the key to the gilet's aggressive cut. While the front panels have no flex or stretch at all, the mesh has an impressive amount, allowing it to stretch around different body shapes, as well as pulling the less stretchy front in, making it more aero.

No surprises given the mesh back, waterproofing isn't a strong selling point. That said, I used the Ambient on a couple of drizzly mornings and the front does offer a decent amount of protection, with water beading off it. I wouldn't choose it for a wet ride, but on damp days it works well.

The lightweight nature of the gilet also means it can fit easily into a jersey pocket or saddle bag. I could fold it down to smaller than an iPhone easily, so it takes up minimal room. I ended up taking this on basically every ride I went on over the winter period, but it's ideal for summer too as it is so easy to take with you as a just-in-case piece of kit.

You can buy cheaper gilets than this, but it compares well with similar options such as the MAAP Draft Team Vest, which hits the scales at 100g and costs another £20, and Rapha's Pro Team Lightweight Gilet, which has gone up to £110 since Nick tested it in 2022.

Conclusion

Overall, I am very impressed with the Ambient Vest. It offers excellent wind protection while packing down to nothing and weighing just 67g. And although it's not cheap, it's not bad value compared with similar gilets we've reviewed.

Verdict

Very impressive and lightweight gilet that packs away very small and has incredible wind protection

