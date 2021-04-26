Goodyear Connector Ultimate gravel tyre

Goodyear's Connector Ultimate gravel tyre now comes in this big 50mm width, for both 650B and 700C wheels. The 700C version we're testing offers versatile grip, great volume and the promise of a floaty ride. It's great on and off road, and may fit more frames than expected.

The newest Connector Ultimate is built around Goodyear's Tubeless Complete carcass, rather than its heavier and cheaper Premium one. This combines the tubeless bead with an airtight layer, reinforces it with anti-cut sidewall layers, and tops it off with R:Shield puncture protection beneath the central tread.

Available in black or with tan walls, the Dynamic:Silica4 compound is largely the same as the Vector 4Season road tyre's, but tweaked for all terrain use. Unusually, the inside of the carcass continues the sidewall's tan colour.

The tread

The tread consists of a virtually continuous central band of tightly-packed shallow blocks, and it varies in width between 11mm and 17mm. The shoulder has larger, more widely spaced and 2mm high tread blocks. The largest (3mm) Y-shaped blocks provide edge grip every 18mm around the outside of the tread.

The Connector Ultimate feels quite supple, but is a very tight fit and takes some effort from sturdy thumbs and tyre levers – at least on my 24mm (internal) DT Swiss rims. Once on I found they both seat easily with a track pump though, popping into place at less than 40psi (maximum recommended is 48psi).

They stayed seated once I'd removed the valve cores for the sealant, too.

The width

On those generous 24mm ID rims, the Connector Ultimates measure just 48mm, though, which surprised me. This could be a bonus for anyone who can't quite squeeze in 50mm rubber, which I accept may be a very small number of riders.

Regardless, the end result is a very well-rounded profile, and a purposeful-looking tread pattern.

The test tyres weighed 644g and 621g, for a total 1265g, which sounds a lot but isn't bad at all – the lightest direct competitors weigh in around 600g. The jump in weight over the 40mm version is around 160g, but of course mass isn't everything.

The ride

At 30psi the Connector Ultimates roll really well on tarmac, but once on the trails they feel stiff and transmit too much vibration. The transition from the smooth centre to the shoulder's bite feels like a bit of a leap of faith, too.

Dropping to 25psi or less transformed them for me (I'm 78kg, for the record), with the extra squash over bumps and gravelly irregularities noticeably enhancing speed and comfort. The larger contact patch sees some of the shoulder blocks already engaging, meaning direction changes feel far more confident too.

With their tough carcass they don't have the flexy, sidewall-folding feel of the lightest tyres either, yet they still avoid feeling sluggish. The Connector Ultimates are quite willing to change pace when stomped on, and that smooth central tread makes sustaining speed far easier than with some of the more knobbly competition.

On every dry surface I found, these tyres excelled – even pushing as hard as I could, there were no nasty surprises. My test period was largely dry, but from the few sloppy, wet areas I did find, the Connectors found grip and cleared mud quickly from their tread.

The protection

So far I haven't experienced a single cut or puncture, and my time with the Connectors has been fuss-free. It's also been quicker than I expected, based on their weight – on the road they roll significantly faster and more quietly than some equivalents, even on a heavier, less aggressive bike.

One local 3-4 minute gravel and tarmac Strava segment was 19 seconds faster on the Goodyears, for instance, which I'm sure was largely due to the higher speeds on the tarmac section. Hardly scientific I know, but I wasn't expecting to even get close to my previous day's time.

The Connector Ultimate is amazing value at £40 – the similar Maxxis Rambler EXO TR for instance is £54.99, and only a little lighter.

Overall

These large volume, mixed-terrain gravel tyres are built to last. Get the pressure right and the Goodyear Connector Ultimate is a comfortable, compliant, swift, grippy and very durable tyre.

Verdict

Well mannered, fast-rolling and tough gravel tyre with a universally fine performance

