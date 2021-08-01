Giant ToughRoad SLR 1 2021

The Giant ToughRoad SLR 1 lives up to its name very well – but it brings much more to the party than old-boot toughness. The aluminium ToughRoad SLR 1 is an absolutely great ride on very poor road surfaces, scoffing at potholes, laughing in the face of broken asphalt and smoothing out gravel tracks so it's like you're riding on a snooker table. Okay, that's something of an exaggeration, but having 50mm of rubber between you and the road does take a lot of the sting out of things when the going gets rough.

The ToughRoad comes equipped with front and rear racks. It also has a massive rider, bike and kit weight limit – certainly beyond the scope of what I could ever hope to haul up mountains or across windswept plains without bits of me falling apart.

The components are well chosen, with the Shimano Deore drivetrain offering a wide range of gears, including a 32x44 bailout gear, and top-quality braking from Shimano's hydraulic discs. Tough Giant own-brand tubeless-ready wheels and tyres and a carbon D-profile seatpost round out a quality package, and the ToughRoad's neatly finished aluminium matt-painted frame is compatible with both full-length mudguards and a kickstand, both of which are handy for touring and commuting.

Ride

The first thing you notice when you're riding the ToughRoad is that it's comfortable – one of the main advantages of having 50mm tyres. The slightly relaxed head tube angle and a wheelbase around 107cm in length gives the ToughRoad a great deal of stability, and the high stack figure – 602mm – gives you an upright riding position that is both comfortable and lets you see and be seen.

On the open road this means you can take in and enjoy your environment, while riding in the city it helps drivers see you. And you can do both – this ToughRoad really does take any surface in its surefooted stride. It copes with smooth roads – if you're luckily enough to find and – severely broken country lanes that are all too easy to find, track and trail with equal aplomb.

With a weight approaching 13kg the ToughRoad is never going to fly along on the flat or speed you uphill at any great speed, but get yourself into cruise mode and this Giant is ideal for tapping out mile after mile in comfort, which is what you need when you're touring.

When you do hit steeper or long climbs you can drop down into the 32x44 crawler gear, which with the 50mm tyre is just 21.6in. Yes, this is low, but for extended or heavily laden touring you might even want to go lower still, something under 20 inches.

The ToughRoad is also a very confident descender. There's good grip from the tyres, bags of stability from the stretched-out geometry, and superb braking. A veritable win, win, win when you hit the descents.

Frame and fork

Giant pioneered compact frames with its Mike Burrows-designed TCR in the 1990s, and the ToughRoad – though a strikingly different bike with very different riding ambitions – has an extemely compact frame.

The ToughRoad's top tube meets the seat tube at the same level as the seatstays, segueing neatly into them. A lot of the carbon seatpost is exposed too, which certainly adds to the comfort.

The frame is made from Giant's ALUXX SLR-grade aluminium and it has genuine touring credentials too, as it's compatible with a kickstand and full-length mudguards. Kickstands are a rare sight on British bikes, but having just tested a bike with a stand, I'd seriously consider fitting one for touring, even more so on a flat-barred bike which is harder to lean against a wall than a bike with a drop bar.

The fork is made from Giant's Advanced-Grade carbon fibre, and its chunky oversized alloy OverDrive steerer contributes to the ToughRoad's stable and rock-solid handling.

The compact frame is also incredibly strong. If you're something of a Clydesdale or fancy some seriously heavily laden touring, the ToughRoad SLR 1's bike and rider weight limit is a massive 161kg, which is over 25 stones.

The cabling isn't routed internally, which will please home and bike shop mechanics alike, but the gear cables and rear hydraulic brake hose are routed very tidily on the underside of the down tube, where they're housed behind a screw-in plastic plate, Giant's X-Defender, which doubles up as a very moderate mudguard.

Groupset

Giant has chosen the ToughRoad's kit well, placing durability and comfort over low weight, which is the right call every time for a touring-cum-adventure bike.

Shimano Deore 10-speed shifting is light and accurate, and the range of gears ideal for all but the most vertiginous of adventures. The front mech works well with the 44/32 FSA chainset, with the KMC chain the only other deviation from an otherwise all-Shimano drivetrain.

But the real highlight – especially if you're old enough to remember Weinmann centre-pull 'brakes' (using the term loosely) – is the hydraulic braking. On long 30mph downhills they're consistently powerful and controlled but with so little effort; you could brake safely using a single finger on each hand – and pinkies at that. I know, I did so, and even my less-than-Superman-like little fingers were sufficient for safe and controlled stopping. Though please don't try this at home.

They're silent too, even in the rain. I was a bit surprised the ToughRoad doesn't have thru-axles but even with quick releases the braking is impeccable. The frame design is a few years old now, so I'd expect the next version to come with thru-axles, which would have the added advantage of making removing the front wheel easier. Because of the positioning of the front rack's lower struts, you have to fully remove the axle to release the wheel, increasing the chances of losing one of the springs.

Wheels and tyres

As with the frame, it's a case of toughness, durability and comfort when it comes to the Giant's wheels and tyres. The GX Discs might only have moderate spoke counts but they coped with any abuse I could throw at them, and with the bike's massive weight limit, this suggest they should be able to cope with most things. They're also tubeless ready, as are the massive 50mm Giant Sycamore tyres.

The Sycamores have quite shallow diamond-shaped knobs that are fine on the road – though far from fast – and very good for bombing along tracks, towpaths and gravel tracks, thanks to the grip they offer. They also feature Giant's FlatGuard Deflect 2 for puncture protection.

Finishing kit

I found little to criticise about the ToughRoad's finishing kit. It comes with with front and rear racks, with the rear rack alone having a maximum capacity of 25kg/55lb, which, frankly, is more than I would ever consider carrying. I tried multiple sets of panniers on the rear rack and they all worked without any compatibility issues.

The contact points are good, too. I found the flattened rubber handgrips comfortable, although I'd swap them for Ergon's GP3 or its longer-still GP5 grips or Lifeline's less expensive Ergonomic Handlebar Grips for the extra handhold. These would offer an alternative riding position that I feel is more natural and comfortable over a longer ride.

The wide bar means you're never going to go aero, but it does make more challenging climbs that bit easier.

I had no issues with the ToughRoad's other contact point. I got on well with the saddle, which sits on Giant's own carbon D-Fuse seatpost.

Its D-shaped profile is designed to offer some fore-and-aft flex without allowing unwanted and energy-wasting sideways flex – it's comfortable, but do we need yet another seatpost standard? Apparently, yes. And it does mean your saddle remains correctly aligned if you have to change the height...

Value

We haven't tested many bikes that are similar to Giant's ToughRoad. Ridgeback's 2021 Expedition is a little cheaper at £1,099 and has a steel frame and smaller 26in mountain bike wheels, but I'd argue that the ToughRoad – with its quality Deore gearing and Shimano hydraulic discs – has an equipment level that justifies the extra cost easily.

At £1,249.99 Genesis's chromoly steel Croix de Fer 10 Flat Bar has a very similar price to the Giant, but while it comes with Shimano's hydraulic disc brakes, its 34x34 bottom gear isn't as low as the Giant's, whose 10-speed Deore is also a notch above the Croix de Fer's 9-speed Sora. The Genesis also only has a rear rack as standard. Once again, when it comes to value I'd say the Giant edges it.

Even up against tourers from the likes of Spa Cycles and Thorn, the ToughRoad SLR 1 scores well for value – though Giant can't offer the degree of customisation that these specialist touring retailers can offer. Thorn's flat-bar Nomad starts at £1,565 and its Club Tour is available from £1,675, though both have the advantage of coming in numerous sizes and multiple different build options. (Dave tested the Club Tour Mk5 last year.)

Spa Cycles' steel Tourer Flat Bar starts at a very appealing £895 (down from its £990 MSSP), but its kit is based around 8-speed Shimano Altus and V-brakes.

Conclusion

I became very attached to the Giant. For its comfort, its ability to carry far too many bottles of white wine in panniers, and its willingness and capability over poor surfaces. I'd go for bar ends, and for an expedition-level tour you might like an even lower bottom gear, but there's pretty much nothing I'd change on the Giant, though I wouldn't be surprised to see future models get thru-axles.

If I was using it as an everyday bike for commuting and leisure riding on well-surfaced roads I'd probably lose the front rack and swap the chunky 50mm tyres for slicker, slightly narrower tyres, and possibly make the most of the tubeless-ready rims by dispensing with the tubes. Going tubeless would make the ToughRoad a little bit quicker without compromising either its handling or its comfort.

But if you're planning on saddling up and riding off into the sunset for a week or two, I'd definitely recommend the Giant. It's tough, tackles multiple surfaces with aplomb, has ample load-carrying capabilities and it's comfortable.

Aluminium and carbon fibre rather than steel? Hydraulic brakes rather than mechanical stoppers? The latter may be an issue in the back of beyond, but in much of the world you're never that far from a bike shop – and you can carry spares. And while aluminium and carbon aren't going to be welded by a local garage grease monkey, I'm not sure that's much of an issue. They can both take lots of abuse, and the sort of incident that writes off an aluminium frame or carbon fork is pretty likely to leave a steel bike in an equally unrepairable condition.

And if you're touring and the road runs out – as has happened to me in Australia and New Zealand – this will cope with grit and gravel without murmur. If your commute takes in 10 miles of towpath – muddy in winter, dusty in summer – the ToughRoad will also excel here. I did take this through woods and over unsurfaced tracks and it was a completely stress-free experience, and it didn't even notice poor road surfaces.

Verdict

Great long-distance comfort and load-carrying capacity, very good quality gears and brakes, and comprehensive kit

