Fizik R4 Tempo Overcurve Wide shoes

Fizik's R4 Tempo Overcurve shoe is a good quality, well-fitted option for everything up to racing, and the shiny iridescent colour scheme is a winner on dry, sunny days. They're now available in this wide fitting, which is great for people who don't always get on with the standard lasts.
Now you might be looking at these shoes and thinking, 'hang on! I'm sure I've seen these on road.cc before!' And you'd be right, up to a point: Steve Williams reviewed them in 2019, but they're now available in this wider fitting. 'The Overcurve R4 Wide provides a higher volume fit with more room at the forefoot around the ball of the foot and metatarsals,' says Fizik. So, they're a bit wider and a bit taller for any given shoe size.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Overcurve refers to the asymmetric shape of the closure, which is designed to trace the alignment of the bony bits of your ankle. The upper is a PU laminate and mesh mix, with an exposed section of mesh where your shoe might rub against your crank, which is a nice touch.
You get a single dial Boa IP1-B closure to keep everything snug, and the heel cup has silicone grippers to stop your heel escaping when you're working hard. The upper is perforated to help your feet to breathe, and there are decent vents in the sole too.
The sole is a 15% carbon-reinforced nylon affair, that Fizik rates as a 7 out of 10 on its stiffness rating scale. The three-bolt cleat mount has numbered scales to help you get your position consistent, and front and rear rubber bumpers help with walking off the bike.
There are a number of colour options available; this iridescent finish will cost you an extra £15 over the flat colours, but they certainly do look spangly on a nice sunny day, and the finish seems to be as hardwearing as a standard shoe. Whether it's worth the money will depend on how much you value spangliness, I suppose.
These are comfy shoes, but it's worth noting that they size up big. I'm generally a 47 and after reading Steve's review opted for a 46.5, which is spot on. The insole has pretty minimal padding but I found that the R4s held my foot very comfortably, with no noticeable pressure points. I've used them for long outdoor rides and also for some fairly long indoor sessions where I find foot pain to be more of an issue, and I've got on really well with them.
They're quite a different shape in terms of the footbed to the Shimano shoes I normally wear, so swapping between one and the other sometimes felt a bit odd, but once I was riding I had no issues at all. Fizik says the cleat is 'positioned slightly further towards the heel compared to traditional placement to optimize pedalling efficiency and reduce knee compression, especially suited to aggressively forward aero riding positions'. I can't say I really noticed, and it's not obvious from looking at the shoe that Fizik's done it, so it must be a pretty small change.
> How to get your shoe cleats set up right
Fizik says that the R4 Overcurve is an 'all-round road cycling shoe designed to be equally at home on weekend group rides, in daily training, and stretching out on a granfondo'. Certainly in terms of performance and comfort there's plenty to like. These aren't the stiffest shoes I've tried, and Fizik doesn't claim that they are, but I've used them for indoor racing (there isn't any outdoor racing) and never felt like I was losing out in the sprints due to my shoes, it was always my legs that were the limiting factor. The Boa dial gives a good range of adjustment, and you can do them up pretty tight. If you're racing at a level above me (3rd cat / Zwift B) then you might want something a bit stiffer if you're depending on a big sprint.
I haven't worn these back to back with the standard R4 but they are pretty roomy around the widest part of the foot, more so than my standard-width Shimano shoes that are nominally a size bigger. It's not a big difference, but there is a difference. A bit of extra material means they're a bit heavier, and the R4 isn't an especially light shoe anyway, it's more middle of the pack for a performance-orientated shoe. Our pair of 46.5s weighed in at 614g, Fizik claims a weight of 464g for a set of 42s.
> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best performance road cycling shoes
The Fiziks are nicely made and finished, but for over £200 you wouldn't say they were ahead of the field in terms of value. You can get elite-level full-carbon soles on shoes like the FLR F-XX.II or Shimano's excellent RC7 for a fair bit less than this. Your options are more limited if you're specifically looking for a wide shoe, though, which makes them well worth considering if that's what you need most of all from a cycling shoe.
Verdict
Great all-rounder road shoes for the wide-footed rider
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Fizik R4 Tempo Overcurve Wide shoes
Tell us what the product is for
Fizik says, 'All-round road cycling shoe is designed to be equally at home on weekend group rides, in daily training, and stretching out on a granfondo.
'Intended use: Road cycling - designed and engineered to perform on paved roads, from the smoothest tarmac to the most demanding pavé'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Fizik:
The Overcurve R4's classic aesthetic belies an advanced construction technique: a resilient polyurethane laminated material is combined over a comfortable mesh, reducing energy loss and providing long-lasting foot support where it's most needed. Designed with a performance fit for riders with wider feet, the Overcurve R4 Wide provides a higher volume fit with more room at the forefoot around the ball of the foot and metatarsals.
Shoe closure is fast, reliable and secure, powered by a micro-adjustable BOA® IP1 dial in an Overcurve pattern. The Overcurve shoe construction features a staggered collar that wraps around the ankle, tracing the natural alignment of the ankle's two bony protrusions: the lateral and medial malleoli. The result is an asymmetrical shape, with the throat of the shoe curving over the foot from its outside to its inner side.
The moderately stiff R4 outsole strikes a balance between comfort and pedalling efficiency to make it a true all-rounder, featuring a lower profile structurally optimized with a 15% infused carbon fiber composition. The R4 outsole further provides efficient ventilation with internal channelling for effective temperature regulation. The cleat is positioned slightly further towards the heel compared to traditional placement to optimize pedalling efficiency and reduce knee compression, especially suited to aggressively forward aero riding positions.
PU laminate over mesh upper
BOA® IP1-B dial closure
R4 outsole – carbon injected nylon, stiffness index 7
Weight: 232 g (size 42 - half pair)
Sizes: 37-48 (37-47 also in half sizes)
Tempo: versatility road series designed for the most enjoyable riding experience
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
They size up about half a size bigger compared to most others I've tried.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Outer is wipe-clean and fairly hardy.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: nice shoes that are a bit wider.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable, well made, stiff enough for most riding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Reasonably expensive for a nylon sole shoe.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can get full carbon sole shoes for less. You're paying £15 for the fancy colour here, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good overall, with value taken less into account than maybe it normally would be, since your options for specific wide-fit shoes are still pretty limited.
Age: 47 Height: 189cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
One might have increased the effective power output of the trainer, thus making your in-ride persona go quicker than you should. However, the data...
that was years ago and things have moved on a bit...
Lets hope they don't rust anymore unlike every Lezyne multitool I've ever bought (3 of them by the way), no more Lezyne stuff for me, their tools...
The current arrangement with Europe wasn't set in 1972. I was in Germany from1973 on and for years the clocks were moved about three weeks apart...
The instructors did mention that the reason they were in the room was because they must've been doing at least 10%+2mph (35mph in a 30) over the...
The longevity promise has me interested in using this for my bike that is semi-permanantly set up on the trainer. I know that wax is a problem...
This is very disappointing. I really wish they would protect the old railway routes. Those lines are irreplaceable as they're usually the optimum...
My word, that is a great colour scheme!
lol true - I suspect the only thing they 'remember' is cyclists must keep to the left! (which of course they don't have to, but I've had quite a...
I don't think we can blame Brexit (except maybe Canyon's latest prices for the direct sales model). Most of these price hikes already affected 2020...