Finish Line Speed Clean Degreaser

Finish Line's Speed Bicycle Chain Degreaser cleans your drivetrain and brakes quickly with little to no effort, and it dries fast as well. It's not perfect in terms of cleaning performance, but the biggest downside for me is just how wasteful and inefficient it is.

'Melts away chain grease' it says on the back of the can, and to be fair it does just that, even on a drivetrain wearing the worst a winter will throw at it.

Before testing the Finish Line stuff, I overloaded a chain and cassette with some thick wet lube and set about riding the bike through as much mud, dust and nastiness as I could find for around a thousand miles. The chain, cassette, and jockey wheels ended under a thick layer of gunge, but it still wasn't a massive challenge for the Speed Degreaser.

You give the can a 30-second shake, point it at the drivetrain and give the button a push. The propellant gasses (which Finish Line calls Turbo Sprayer) blast out the mixture of solvents which literally dissolves the lube, and takes away everything stuck to it.

Without the use of a brush or anything it removes the majority of nasty build up, but it can't quite get into the little nooks and crannies of the cassette. Even using the included straw, working the can to get at such places, or at all the pins on the chain, proves very wasteful. That's the biggest issue for me: just how much of this product ends up missing the drivetrain, even when you're being careful.

Turbo lazy

If you are super lazy and just want to give your bike a spray, let it dry (it only takes a few seconds) and bung some fresh lube on before you head out. Then you'll probably see the benefits.

If you want your cleaning product to remain on the drivetrain to soak in, however, and are happy to spend five minutes with a brush and some water, you are going to get better results and less wastage for not a lot more effort. It's got a place in your workshop, but for emergencies only.

Note that Finish Line says it can damage fragile paint too, so you'll want to keep it away from your frame and fork. It is also hugely flammable, so best put that fag out.

Value

Price wise, it's £13.49 for a 558ml can. That's pricey compared to Oxford's Mint Chain Cleaner at £8.99 for 500ml.

Muc-Off's High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser is £14.99 for a 750ml can, so slightly better value.

Overall

Considering how much of this actually spends any time on your actual drivetrain, even if you're careful, this is massively expensive for all but the most urgent of cleans. They aren't the nicest chemicals vapourising in front of your face or dripping on the floor, either, and it's pricier than most too.

Verdict

Pricier than the competition and very wasteful, but decent performance for the lazy mechanic

