If you are a time-triallist, triathlete or just want some very deep wheels for a big aerodynamic advantage, then the new Edco SIX-4 wheelset is worth adding to your 'want' list. They are well built, offer plenty of stiffness and are a decent weight for the depth too.

Edco has launched a completely new range of wheels for 2020, covering both rim and disc brakes, with depths of 34mm up to 82mm. The SIX-4s, as you can probably work out, are 64mm deep. This sort of depth is normally reserved for time-triallists and triathletes who, when racing individually, can enjoy the aerodynamic benefits you don't get when riding in a bunch.

Extra material needed to make the deeper rims obviously means increased weight. Not a huge issue if you are pounding your way up and down a flat dual-carriageway, but it can count against deep-section wheels if your terrain is more varied. Edco has managed to keep the SIX-4s to just 1,650g (using the road.cc Scales of Truth), including the fitted tubeless tape, which means that they aren't too bad in the hills either.

They are pretty quick off the line too, so accelerating away from traffic lights and junctions doesn't become a chore should you find yourself travelling through urban areas.

As you'd expect, though, where they really come alive is out on the flat.

Above 20mph you can really feel the aerodynamic benefits, and if you get yourself into a rhythm you can just keep them spinning over and over without a huge effort needed.

Being a larger rider I don't normally get affected by crosswinds that much when riding deep-section wheels, but I did notice the Edcos catching the breeze a fair few times. Not to a degree where I found them twitchy or difficult to handle, but enough that I had to focus when passing gateways for example.

Carbon fibre rims have been improving in a big way when it comes to braking performance thanks to materials being added to the braking area and by the use of specific brake compounds. Edco includes pads with this set of wheels, and as a combination the wheels and pads work very well together, giving stopping performance similar to that found on an aluminium alloy rim, even in the wet. There is none of the grabbiness as the heat builds up – all you get is smooth control.

Edco hasn't gone as wide with the rim as many other brands have with their aerodynamic wheels. It has stuck with 21mm internally, which means that they remain compatible with 23mm and 25mm tyres, the latter still being one of the most commonly used sizes for racing.

Compared with a more traditional 17mm internal rim width, which was commonplace a few years ago, it does stretch the tyre out a bit, so the 25mm Bontrager R3s I had fitted for the majority of riding were actually measuring more like 28mm, pretty much the limit for squeezing under standard dual pivot callipers.

Tyre fitting and removal was a simple affair, and when trying out tubeless versions, they popped onto the rims without hassle.

Going back to the rim, Edco has gone for a U-shaped profile which gets to its widest point about a third of the way down at 29.5mm. This gives a very slight aero advantage of having the rim being wider than the tyre, although it isn't as extreme as that found on the Hunt 48 Limitless, at 35mm external.

For the rest of the build Edco has used own brand NEO 1 hubs and Sapim CX Delta aero-bladed spokes, built in a radial formation for the front (16)…

…and a 2:1 ratio cross on the rear (24).

It's a stiff set of wheels and, try as I might, I couldn't get any brake rub when sprinting hard out of the saddle. They remained true throughout testing too.

The hubs run smoothly and if you like to use a 'clicky' freehub to alert your arrival to wayward pedestrians then you'll like this one. It's not that subtle if you want to discreetly wheelsuck though.

When it comes to price, it's good to see Edco has managed to keep them under £1,000 to make them competitive.

At £989.99 they are a touch cheaper than Prime's BlackEdition 60 Carbon wheels, which are just under a grand for the pair before discounting. Liam was very impressed with the 50mm-deep version.

As I mentioned earlier, Hunt has gone wide with all of its wheels, although if you want a depth similar to the SIX-4s you'll need to go for the 62 Carbon Aerodynamist wheelset. Weight is similar, but the price jumps up to £1,249.

Overall, the Edco SIX-4s are well-priced deep-section wheels that aren't limited to flat terrain. They offer a good ride, a great build quality and a decent aerodynamic boost for not a huge amount of money.

Verdict

Competitively priced and well-made deep-section wheels for those who want an aero advantage

