Deda Elementi Trenta2 Gravel Disc Carbon Wheels

The Deda Elementi Trenta2 carbon clinchers are some of the lightest gravel disc wheelsets we've tested, and they've achieved that without losing stiffness or durability. This is a tough yet fast set of wheels and an absolute joy to ride.
Low weight isn't normally the main criteria when it comes to choosing a set of wheels for your gravel/adventure bike, but if you're more of a gravel racer than an explorer, shaving a few hundred grams here and there can make a big difference to performance.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
The Trenta2s weighed in at 1,470g on the road.cc scales with the tubeless tape already fitted. That's impressive for a road wheel, let alone a set designed for the abuse of off-road jaunts.
They are very pleasant wheels to ride, with a comfortable feel and no noticeable harshness coming back through to your contact points. Obviously, this is helped by a large chamber gravel tyre helping to soak up the bumps, which is why I fitted some 28mm slick tyres pumped up hard and tested the wheels on the road first to gauge their ride quality.
The 32mm deep, 29mm wide (external) rim is made from a blend of uni-directional high modulus and 3K carbon fibre, which is laced to the alloy hub with 24 spokes front and rear.
It's a stiff build, easily detectable when accelerating hard or tackling steep, rocky climbs where you just need to drive the power through them to keep momentum.
After seeing the weight, not only was I surprised about the high stiffness levels, I also had concerns about durability.
I'm no lightweight rider and my style of riding means I'm quite hard on wheels, especially on poor surfaces.
The Dedas have stood up really well to all of the abuse. Some of my favourite gravel tracks were overlaid last year with much bigger, chunkier aggregate than was there previously. Traffic is slowly starting to smooth things out, and the gaps between the rocks are filling with soil and sand so they aren't quite as brutal as they once were, but descending can still be a bit of a lottery, requiring some bunny-hopping here and there to avoid the potholes you can't see until the last minute or the disguised tall, jagged rocks.
The sounds that can come back through the wheels and bike can make you cringe, but after six weeks of abuse the Dedas haven't suffered at all.
They're as true as they were when they arrived, and the carbon shows no signs of marking or damage from the impacts they've taken. The Trenta2s are a very solid set of wheels.
Tyre choice
The rims are of the hooked variety, meaning not only are they compatible with tubeless tyres they'll work with standard clinchers too.
Going down the tubed route, I fitted the Panaracer Race D Evo 4 tyres to test the ride quality on the road. They went on easily enough and were removed without issue too.
For testing gravel wheels I always use Zipp Tangente Course G40 tyres. At 40mm they fit comfortably within Deda's recommended 28mm to 50mm width range, and fitting was an absolute breeze just using a standard track pump.
> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best gravel bike tyres
The satisfying ping as the bead popped under the hook of the rim was pretty much simultaneous around the entire wheel.
I also fitted a set of 43mm Panaracer GravelKings without fuss too.
Value
The price has crept up a bit since the start of testing, but I still think that at £1,204.99 they offer good value for money, especially considering the weight and quality.
They are over 100g lighter than the £2,010 Corima G30.5 gravel wheels. I really rated the Corimas when it came to their ride quality, and the Dedas are very similar in that respect.
> Read off.road.cc’s guide to the best gravel wheelsets you can buy
I was also really impressed with Edco's gravel offering. At 1,533g the Edcos are also light, and have a retail price of just £900. They do have a hookless rim, though, which limits your tyre choice to tubeless only.
For £899 there is always the highly recommended Hunt 35 Gravel X-Wide wheelset.
Conclusion
Overall, I really rate the Trenta2 wheels. They've performed much better on the longevity front than I thought they would, and after using them for good few hundred miles I would have no qualms using them for gravel racing or loaded treks out into the woods or a bit of an adventure. You can get cheaper, as ever, but I think Deda has a well-balanced package here when it comes to quality and performance.
Verdict
Lightweight gravel wheels that don't sacrifice durability or stiffness
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Deda Elementi Trenta2 Gravel Disc Carbon Wheels
Size tested: RIM: 32mm Depth; 29mm Width
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Deda says, "The new Trenta2 Carbon clincher Disc wheelset is one of the lightest wheelsets specifically designed for gravel routes and beyond.
'The rims are built to be future-proof and are compatible with both tubeless and clincher tyres. Self-locking ABS nipples prevent the nipples and spokes loosening over time meaning less maintenence and more time riding without worry. The nipple also has a perforated nylon ball inserted into the head to provide a longer life and a safer ride. The rim can also take tyres up to 50mm making it one of the most versatile wheelsets on the market."
This is a high performance wheelset that can cope with the abuse supplied by gravel routes.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Deda lists:
RIM: 32mm Depth ; 29mm Width (ETRTO622X23C)
MATERIAL: High-Modulus UD Carbon Fibre And 3K Combined Structure.
SPOKES: 24 Spoke Count, Front And Rear ; Black
NIPPLES: Self-Locking ABS Nipples, Aluminium, 15mm, Black
HUB: Alloy 6061, 17mm Axle,4 Pawls Freehub Mechanism (Leaf System)
DISK BRAKE ROTOR: Shimano Centre-Lock
THRU-AXLE COMPATIBILITY: Front 12X100mm, Rear 12 X 142mm
FREEHUB: Shimano / Sram XD-R / Campagnolo
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Tubeless Rim Tape, Tubeless Valves, Centre-Lock Lockring
TYRE COMPATIBILITY: Clincher or Tubeless-Ready; Minimum 28mm up to 50mm Tyre Width
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheel for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheel for weight
9/10
Rate the wheel for value:
6/10
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
The wheels survived plenty of gravel use with no issue.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
Tubed and tubeless tyres went on painlessly.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
The tubeless tape, valves and Centerlock rings included in the package all worked absolutely fine. It's good to see the lockring included as not all companies supply this.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A tough gravel wheelset that delivers on speed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Their light weight makes them great when it comes to performance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
In terms of how they ride, there is very little to dislike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Other brands like Hunt or Edco offer similar wheels that are a touch heavier for a few hundred quid less, but then the Dedas compete well against wheels like the Corimas that are nearly a grand more. I'd say they are priced well when you take everything into consideration.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Dedas are a very good balance of stiffness, durability, performance and value for money. A straight 8.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Mur de Huy: Pogacar and Hirschi forced to pull out at the last minute because of covid positive tests in the team. Gutted.
Guy who predominantly showcases cars, starts to also share his positive experience with bikes. ...
At last an almost appropriate penalty for attacking a person who happens to be on a bike. Normally the bike acts as mitigation for any criminal act...
Would only work as an anti-theft device if the thief didn't have an iPhone. There's an 'anti-tracking' feature whereby your iPhone will alert you...
Im originally from a "rival" town just up the motorway from Bath, the quality of driving in Bath was a running joke for us in our late teens/early...
The other magic words are "But I'm a politician!"
It's interesting, isn't it? Whether on luggage or on clothing, it's a dead cert (or, almost a dead cert) that the zip will break before any other...
What is this???
Anecdote is not data, but I just finished an hour of fasted ride in lycra shorts, hi vis hoodie and wooly hat, doing laps on the dual carriageway,...
Total lack of situational awareness from the buildinga nd the railings there...