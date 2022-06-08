Cobags Bikezac 2.0 Simply Blue Pannier Bag For Life

The Cobags Bikezac 2.0 is a novel idea – turning a reusable shopping bag into a pannier. It has a capacity of around 20 litres, and I could fit eight tins and three boxes of cereal in it to fill it up. Although it has a weight limit of 8kg, realistically it's aimed at carrying a light shop; I wasn't happy to trust heavy goods to the bag based on its construction.

The bags are made from post-consumption rice sacks, collected from the streets in Southeast Asia, so good eco credentials. There's an interesting back story to the bag's development, too, with the company focusing solely on providing a solution to people hanging bags for life from their handlebars.

The Bikezac can be folded flat and was easy to store under the elastic straps of my bike rack, ready for unexpected shopping trips. It was also useful when I wanted to carry stuff but not leave an expensive pannier on my bike all day – for example, using it to carry a coat and snacks to the station car park, where I would then be leaving my bike and going into London with said coat and snacks, and not having to carry a pannier around with me all day.

The pannier hooks fit racks with rails of 10-20mm in diameter or 30-63mm in circumference. The hooks are 220mm apart from the outer edges with a 190mm gap measured between the inner edge of each hook. It is designed to fit on bikes with a rack and classic full mudguard with stays, to stop the bag from knocking into the wheel. The pannier doesn't have any internal strengthening such as a backplate, so can't be used without these elements in place on the bike.

The lack of a backplate also means it can only be used when it is more than half full (based on capacity not weight) as the contents are needed to give the pannier some internal support. These are pretty big limitations on its usage.

In use, there's a simple elastic strap that attaches across the top of the bag, but the bag remains open to the elements. This also means you need to pack carefully to prevent light items from bouncing out on uneven road surfaces. A flap to cover the top of the bag would be a welcome improvement, enabling it to be used in inclement weather or over the badly maintained shared-use pathway that runs from my village to the local supermarket.

I really didn't get on with the mechanism designed to pull the hooks off the rail. I found that the hooks stayed on however hard I pulled because the plastic isn't rigid enough, so bent as I pulled upwards. However, it did give me some reassurance that the hooks wouldn't easily detach while riding along, which has happened to me with other hook-on panniers.

Value and conclusion

There aren't many comparable products on the market, in terms of design or cost. One of the cheapest panniers we've tested recently on road.cc is Oxford's £39.99 Aqua V20, which is nearly three times the price of the Bikezac, though 'cheap as chips' double panniers can be found on Amazon for under £25.

In her review of the Altura Anywhere Drybag, Emma mentioned its usefulness as something to tuck away in a back pocket and use when needed, attaching it directly to the bike, but it's not something you'd want to carry tins of beans in – and it's £35.

Although the Bikezac 2.0 is super cheap compared with traditional panniers, it's over 10 times the cost of a typical supermarket reusable bag of similar quality and capacity (£1.25 at Tesco). It's neither guaranteed to last for a lifetime of riding nor cheap enough to be replaceable without thinking about it, and I'm not sure the mark-up fully justifies the small amount of extra plastic used to make the hooks and bag closure mechanism.

I do think it would be fantastic if the manufacturer could reduce the price to enable it to be sold in supermarkets as an impulse purchase, the same as the current reusable bags are available for shoppers who are walking or using their car.

Verdict

Useful extra bag to keep on the bike for unexpected (dry) shopping trips

