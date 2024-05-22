The Panaracer GravelKing X1 R-Line TLR is the new premium race-focused tyre from the Japanese company that was one of the pioneers in the gravel tyre scene, offering specialised rubber for the fledgling discipline back in the mid 2010s. The X1 R-Line offers rapid speed and good grip in a lightweight package thanks to a slew of technology, however it's most at home on gravel roads, byways and broken tarmac rather than slippery roots and mud.

The X1 weighs a scant 460g in the 700x40c guise, in part thanks to a new casing that improves the tyre's suppleness without adding weight. And the X1 is also available in 35mm and 45mm widths to suit conditions. The 120 TPI TuffTex-R casing offers bead to bead puncture protection – also without adding additional weight – and Panaracer says it offers the lowest rolling resistance of any GravelKing Tyre.

While it's tricky to test rolling resistance out on the road, I can report they feel fast yet comfortable over broken surfaces. I conducted most of my testing in the gravel paradise of Aberfoyle in the Scottish Highlands and rode everything from gravel smoother than tarmac to loose and rocky trails than would present a degree of difficulty even on a mountain bike.

Panaracer has developed a new compound for the X1, which it has dubbed ZSG Gravel. It says the compound 'guarantees exceptional resilience against temperature variations from freezing cold to the sweltering heat and boasts minimal rolling resistance and grip'. Unfortunately I didn't have the chance to test the tyres in freezing or sweltering conditions but I was able to push the limits of their grip.

The tread pattern is made of a densely packed arrangement of square-edged shapes. Along the centre line of the tyre runs a series of tightly packed longitudinally placed blocks with more widely spaced, angled rectangles spreading out to the shoulders. I found this arrangement offered plenty of grip when descending rapidly on loose terrain, with the tyre losing grip in a predictable manner when I was pushing the limits.

I've found some tyres need to be pushed hard in the corners to get the maximum grip from the side knobs but this wasn't the case with the X1. You could dispatch long, sweeping descents without issue, and a quick glance to my head unit confirmed that these tyres are quick.

Durability and set-up

Despite the low weight, I had no issues with durability during testing and experienced no punctures. Even after 400km of riding, the tyres still look almost new, with no cuts or nicks in the tread or sidewalls.

Installing the tyres was tricky though, and required a lot of huffing and puffing on my part to get the beads onto the rim, but once there they seated with a track pump. I ran them tubeless and found they retained air well, only requiring a small top up every week or so.

Value

Retailing for £64.99, the GravelKing X1 R-Line TLR is a few quid dearer than the Pirelli Cinturato RC that George found was an excellent all-round tyre, and £15 more expensive than the venerable Specialized S-Works Pathfinder that Jamie praised for its speed on dry terrain.

The X1 is considerably lighter than both of these tyres and is a very versatile tyre in dry conditions that you could use year-round on all-road duties. Conversely, if it's a race-focused gravel tyre you're after, the X1 is hard to beat.

Conclusion

High-quality lightweight tyre with very good rolling resistance that's suitable for a wide variety of surfaces – provided it's not muddy.

Verdict

The X1 excels on dry gravel, and its low rolling resistance and light weight mean it feels very quick too