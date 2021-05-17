Cadex Classics 28 Tubeless

Cadex is a high-end, in-house brand of Taiwanese behemoth Giant. This Classics 28 Tubeless clincher comes from the same range as the Race 25 Tubeless but, as the name suggests, it's more robust. Available in 25, 28 and 32mm widths, it offers really impressive grip and speed – it's not cheap, though.

Cadex says the Classics tyre is designed for long distance, mixed-surface challenges. The choice of sizes is an interesting one – in particular, the 25mm width is unusual in a modern tyre with all-road aspirations.

Given the mass of bikes still out there with rim brakes or other clearance limitations, that may be a smart move. You can't get other fast all-road favourites, such as the Schwalbe G-One Speed, in such a narrow size.

I fitted this 28mm pair to my well-worn Hunt 30Carbon Gravel Disc wheels, which proved very simple. I get the impression the bead here is somewhat more elastic than most; certainly there were no thumb wars to win to get them on.

They inflated pretty easily too. Air retention is reasonable – at 80psi, they lose around 20psi over a fortnight.

The spring classics races are known for taxing riders with combinations of poor weather and worse surfaces, such as the dusty limestone of the Strade Bianche and the brutal cobbles of the Paris-Roubaix. What makes for a good tyre for such conditions? According to Cadex, it's a combination of puncture protection, grip and suppleness.

Grip

Two of the three are pretty readily apparent. These are grippy tyres, thanks to the combination of the RR-S AR rubber compound and a fine file-tooth texture. It's noticeable when climbing 20%+ gradients in the wet, but I found the Classics outstanding when descending fast on loose, poor quality tarmac.

Back-to-back against another favourite road tyre – the Vittoria Corsa Control G2 – I was measurably faster on the Classics, thanks to the predictable, rock-solid way they cling to the road.

Suppleness

The Cadex Classics do well in ride feel, too – on long rides you'll appreciate the comfort on offer here. My gravel bike could accommodate the 32mm versions easily, though, and they would probably be my choice for lower pressures and even more comfort. Certainly I'd want something bigger than the 28s if I was riding Paris Roubaix.

If you're venturing far from the tarmac, you probably want something from the chunkier end of the growing gravel tyre spectrum anyway.

We tend not to dwell too much on manufacturers' claims of puncture resistance, as it's so hard to measure meaningfully. The Cadex Race Shield+, is a layer of Kevlar which offers, for instance, exactly 34% more puncture resistance than the basic Race Shield.

They do feel suitably resilient, though. And having tested them for a few months, I can report that wear rates are very respectable too, especially for something so grippy and supple.

Value

At £65 a pop, these are not cheap, and there are good options for an awful lot less if you just want something to rack up big winter miles. If you like to take your bike on bad roads, but stay away from anything like singletrack, these are definitely worthy of consideration.

If you'd asked me before this test to recommend a fast-rolling tyre for good and bad roads, I'd have suggested a 30mm Schwalbe G-One Speed – now, though, I'd just as likely recommend the Cadex Classics. And that's high praise indeed.

Verdict

Really excellent for good roads, bad roads and light gravel action. Recommended

