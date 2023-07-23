The new Cadex Aero Tubeless Tyre comes with claims that it has boosted aerodynamic performance and speed and taken aero optimisation to a new level – with a compound, shape and tread pattern designed to 'improve the aero performance of many commercially available wheels'.
The Cadex Aero Tubeless tyre was designed to work with the Cadex 65 and other Cadex-branded wheels to create an 'aero optimised profile' – but you can also use the tyre with other companies' wheels, with Cadex making similar performance claims.
The tyre comes in a single 700x25mm size, with a 170 TPI casing, a 'Race Shield' puncture protection layer, and the Cadex RR-A compound [TPI stands for 'threads per inch', and broadly speaking the higher the thread count, the more supple the tyre will be]. Although there is no information on the comparative tyre, the compound is reported to reduce rolling resistance by 15%.
Our pair weighed in at 289g and 290g, which is as close to the 290g quoted weight as you're ever likely to see. Cadex also makes the Race model, which has a lower claimed weight of 270g for a tyre in the same 25mm width.
The test tyre's slightly higher weight could be down to the different compounds used or the Aero tyre's taller sidewalls, as shown in this image from Cadex.
According to Cadex's claims, the taller sidewall creates a more oval shape, which results in a seamless profile when you pair it with the Cadex 65 wheels.
Installation
These tyres originally came with the Cadex 65 wheels and I found them easy to fit to those using the tyre lever supplied with the wheels.
The 65 wheels have a 22.4mm inner diameter, and when inflated, the tyre measured 26.0mm, with a flush appearance from the tyre to the rim.
> How do you choose the right tubeless tyre pressure
After testing the tyres with the 65 wheels I fitted them to a pair of Cannondale Hollowgram 64 wheels that have a slightly narrower 21mm internal width. Surprisingly, despite the narrower internal rim, the tyres actually came in a little wider at 27.2mm. As with the Cadex wheels, it was a simple task fitting the tyres, and they kept their air well with both sets of wheels.
Performance
Cadex claims that the RR-A casing improves rolling resistance by 15%, which may be aided by the 170 TPI casing, which is a higher thread count than you'll see on several other brands' models. Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres are 127 TPI, while Pirelli P Zero tyres are 120 TPI.
The higher thread count should allow for a supple casing that reacts well to the road surface, and when riding, I did find the tyres performed impressively, delivering a smooth ride with plenty of feedback. Comfort is relative, as these days 25mm is quite a modest width for a road tyre, but I felt their comfort was similar to that of the Continental GP5000S TR tyres, although not quite matching the Pirelli P Zero TLR Race I was riding around the same time, which enabled me to make direct comparison.
One area where the Cadex Aero Tubeless tyre proved impressive was in their grip, both in the dry as you'd hope, but also on wet roads. Cadex doesn't make any specific claims about grip, but this is the one area I felt they really excelled, and riding on wet, green back lanes in summer when I expected to slip, they retained traction throughout.
I experienced one major puncture, which was a slash to the sidewall caused by a sharp impact, and I doubt it's a puncture that any sealant would have sealed. Puncture resistance will always be a trade-off between performance and protection, and other race tyres may have punctured with the same impact.
The Aero Tubeless features Race Shield puncture prevention, which is a lightweight Kevlar coating that runs across the top of the tyre but does not extend all the way to the sidewall.
Wear had been excellent up until the puncture, and having racked up nearly 2,000km wear was minimal on both tyres with no noticeable flat spots – and only that one puncture.
Cadex provides no independent information regarding rolling resistance but bicyclerollingresistance.com tested the Cadex Race Tubeless 25 and found it gave away around five watts compared with a Continental GP5000S TR, a difference that very few of us would be able to discern while riding. Yes, there are small differences between the Race and Aero models, but this should provide a general indication of their performance on the road.
Value and verdict
The tyres come as standard on some Cadex wheels – and in those cases I wouldn't look to change them as their performance has been good. But do they work well as a standalone purchase? There are quite a few choices available if you still want a 25mm tyre, though many of them are more expensive than the Cadex Aero.
The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tyre that so impressed Stu comes in at £78.99, and while it trumps the Cadex on suppleness and feel, it can't match the Cadex's impressive grip in the wet.
Stu was pretty much as positive about the popular Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR but he couldn't get over the £89.99 price. The Challenge Criterium RS TLR are a tad more at £90, but Jamie was wowed by their looks and ride quality – provided money is no object.
There are, though, a couple of tyres at similar prices to the Cadex. Georg tested the £55 Specialized S-Works Turbo 2BR 2Bliss Ready T2/T5 and liked it a lot, particularly praising its grip, ease of installation and low rolling resistance – and it's available in 26mm, 28mm and 30mm widths.
Aaron found the £64.99 Vittoria Corsa N.EXT TLR G2.0 Tyre fast, grippy and impressively resistant to punctures and it's available in no fewer than six sizes from 24-32mm in width.
Both the Specialized and Vittoria look like they'd give the Cadex a run for their money.
Conclusion
Cadex has designed a tyre with the goal of making it faster by reducing rolling resistance and altering the shape of the tyre. However, while the Aero Tubeless is only available in one width, which doubtless limits its market appeal, its overall performance surpassed my expectations, with traction and grip being standout traits. If only it was available in a 28mm or wider size...
Verdict
Grippy, smooth and better-than-expected durability – but they're only available in a 25mm width
Make and model: Cadex Aero Tubeless tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Cadex says:
SHAPED FOR SPEED With an improved premium compound for minimum rolling resistance as well as a tread pattern that rolls fast and boosts cornering grip, the CADEX Aero tire also betters the aero performance of your wheels with an integrated design that's built for speed.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Cadex lists:
FEATURES
Taller sidewalls create a more oval tire shape to integrate seamlessly with hookless CADEX rims and deliver class-leading aero performance
Optimized aero profile improves the overall aero performance of many commercially available wheels
All-new RR-A compound reduces rolling resistance by 15%
Slick center tread and micro-profile shoulder provide a perfect blend of speed and grip
Cadex 170 TPI Supple Race Casing offers a smooth, efficient ride
Race Shield Puncture Protection featuring ultra-lightweight and cut-resistant Kevlar® center patch deliver long-haul durability.
SPECIFICATIONS
Size: 700x25
Weight: 290g
ETRTO: 25x622
Max pressure (PSI/BAR): 70-115 PSI/4.8-7.9 BAR
TPI: 170
Bead: Kevlar®/Carbon Composite
Bead Type: Folding
Compound: RR-A
Casing: Supple Race Casing (SRC)
Puncture Protection: Race Shield
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
They were easy to fit compared to many other tubeless road tyres.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The sidewalls are thin, which may cause punctures if you are unlucky. In terms of tread wear, they have lasted well, with little signs of wear despite having ridden a good distance on them.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very good, with the combination of grip and feeling of speed that give it strong performance. Being easy to install is also a big bonus for those of us who have previously struggled mounting tubeless road tyres.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They were quite easy to mount, and I have found their grip/traction impressive. Their lack of wear suggests they should prove durable too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sidewalls are quite thin, and its only available as a 25mm.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – they roll well, grip well and appear durable.
Would you consider buying the product? No – because they're 25mm-only
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe – if they're committed to narrower tyres.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Cadex Aero Tubeless tyres are a good all-round choice for if you're looking for a fast tyre, and specifically want a narrower 25mm option. The grip and feedback they provide is excellent and appear to be durable.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
