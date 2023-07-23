The new Cadex Aero Tubeless Tyre comes with claims that it has boosted aerodynamic performance and speed and taken aero optimisation to a new level – with a compound, shape and tread pattern designed to 'improve the aero performance of many commercially available wheels'.

> Buy now: Cadex Aero Tubeless Tyre for £64.99 from Cadex Cycling

Our best road bike tyres buyer's guide will give you an idea of some of the top alternatives out there.

The Cadex Aero Tubeless tyre was designed to work with the Cadex 65 and other Cadex-branded wheels to create an 'aero optimised profile' – but you can also use the tyre with other companies' wheels, with Cadex making similar performance claims.

The tyre comes in a single 700x25mm size, with a 170 TPI casing, a 'Race Shield' puncture protection layer, and the Cadex RR-A compound [TPI stands for 'threads per inch', and broadly speaking the higher the thread count, the more supple the tyre will be]. Although there is no information on the comparative tyre, the compound is reported to reduce rolling resistance by 15%.

Our pair weighed in at 289g and 290g, which is as close to the 290g quoted weight as you're ever likely to see. Cadex also makes the Race model, which has a lower claimed weight of 270g for a tyre in the same 25mm width.

The test tyre's slightly higher weight could be down to the different compounds used or the Aero tyre's taller sidewalls, as shown in this image from Cadex.

According to Cadex's claims, the taller sidewall creates a more oval shape, which results in a seamless profile when you pair it with the Cadex 65 wheels.

Installation

These tyres originally came with the Cadex 65 wheels and I found them easy to fit to those using the tyre lever supplied with the wheels.

The 65 wheels have a 22.4mm inner diameter, and when inflated, the tyre measured 26.0mm, with a flush appearance from the tyre to the rim.

> How do you choose the right tubeless tyre pressure

After testing the tyres with the 65 wheels I fitted them to a pair of Cannondale Hollowgram 64 wheels that have a slightly narrower 21mm internal width. Surprisingly, despite the narrower internal rim, the tyres actually came in a little wider at 27.2mm. As with the Cadex wheels, it was a simple task fitting the tyres, and they kept their air well with both sets of wheels.

Performance

Cadex claims that the RR-A casing improves rolling resistance by 15%, which may be aided by the 170 TPI casing, which is a higher thread count than you'll see on several other brands' models. Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres are 127 TPI, while Pirelli P Zero tyres are 120 TPI.

The higher thread count should allow for a supple casing that reacts well to the road surface, and when riding, I did find the tyres performed impressively, delivering a smooth ride with plenty of feedback. Comfort is relative, as these days 25mm is quite a modest width for a road tyre, but I felt their comfort was similar to that of the Continental GP5000S TR tyres, although not quite matching the Pirelli P Zero TLR Race I was riding around the same time, which enabled me to make direct comparison.

> How do you choose the right tubeless tyre pressure

One area where the Cadex Aero Tubeless tyre proved impressive was in their grip, both in the dry as you'd hope, but also on wet roads. Cadex doesn't make any specific claims about grip, but this is the one area I felt they really excelled, and riding on wet, green back lanes in summer when I expected to slip, they retained traction throughout.

I experienced one major puncture, which was a slash to the sidewall caused by a sharp impact, and I doubt it's a puncture that any sealant would have sealed. Puncture resistance will always be a trade-off between performance and protection, and other race tyres may have punctured with the same impact.

The Aero Tubeless features Race Shield puncture prevention, which is a lightweight Kevlar coating that runs across the top of the tyre but does not extend all the way to the sidewall.

Wear had been excellent up until the puncture, and having racked up nearly 2,000km wear was minimal on both tyres with no noticeable flat spots – and only that one puncture.

Cadex provides no independent information regarding rolling resistance but bicyclerollingresistance.com tested the Cadex Race Tubeless 25 and found it gave away around five watts compared with a Continental GP5000S TR, a difference that very few of us would be able to discern while riding. Yes, there are small differences between the Race and Aero models, but this should provide a general indication of their performance on the road.

Value and verdict

The tyres come as standard on some Cadex wheels – and in those cases I wouldn't look to change them as their performance has been good. But do they work well as a standalone purchase? There are quite a few choices available if you still want a 25mm tyre, though many of them are more expensive than the Cadex Aero.

The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tyre that so impressed Stu comes in at £78.99, and while it trumps the Cadex on suppleness and feel, it can't match the Cadex's impressive grip in the wet.

Stu was pretty much as positive about the popular Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR but he couldn't get over the £89.99 price. The Challenge Criterium RS TLR are a tad more at £90, but Jamie was wowed by their looks and ride quality – provided money is no object.

There are, though, a couple of tyres at similar prices to the Cadex. Georg tested the £55 Specialized S-Works Turbo 2BR 2Bliss Ready T2/T5 and liked it a lot, particularly praising its grip, ease of installation and low rolling resistance – and it's available in 26mm, 28mm and 30mm widths.

Aaron found the £64.99 Vittoria Corsa N.EXT TLR G2.0 Tyre fast, grippy and impressively resistant to punctures and it's available in no fewer than six sizes from 24-32mm in width.

Both the Specialized and Vittoria look like they'd give the Cadex a run for their money.

Conclusion

Cadex has designed a tyre with the goal of making it faster by reducing rolling resistance and altering the shape of the tyre. However, while the Aero Tubeless is only available in one width, which doubtless limits its market appeal, its overall performance surpassed my expectations, with traction and grip being standout traits. If only it was available in a 28mm or wider size...

Verdict

Grippy, smooth and better-than-expected durability – but they're only available in a 25mm width

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website