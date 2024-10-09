The Cadex 50 Ultra Disc Tubeless wheels deliver impressive stiffness and a tangible sense of speed, which partly justifies their premium price. However, when paired with certain tyres their stability in the wind can make for a challenging ride. One thing's for sure – the freehub is loud enough to make sure everyone knows you're freewheeling.
For more options at a variety of prices, check out our guide to the best road bike wheels.
Every component of the Cadex 50 Ultras is designed with aerodynamics in mind, from the rims to the spokes and even the hubs. Cadex claims that these wheels deliver best-in-class performance in aerodynamics, efficiency, stiffness and weight.
As the premium sub-brand of Giant, Cadex offers a range of high-end wheels, tyres and components aimed at gravel, road riding and racing. The 50 Ultra Disc Tubeless wheelset is designed for versatile road use, whether on flat terrain or hilly routes, blending low weight and aerodynamics to perform in all conditions.
With a claimed weight of 1,349g (595g front, 754g rear), it compares impressively to its competitors. However, our set weighed in slightly heavier at 1,415g (635g front, 780g rear); this includes tubeless rim tape and valves, which may explain part of the 66g difference, though not the entire discrepancy. Nonetheless, even at 1,415g, the wheels remain competitive among premium options.
At the core of the wheels are Cadex R3 C-40 aero hubs, equipped with ceramic bearings and freehub options for SRAM XDR, Shimano and Campagnolo, with a 40-tooth engagement.
You might wonder what makes the hub aerodynamic – likely the low-profile central design paired with tall, narrow spoke flanges.
The wheels feature deep carbon fibre spokes with an aerodynamic profile that aims to reduce lateral flex. Notably, the spokes use external aluminium nipples, making maintenance much easier if necessary.
As suggested by the name, the rims are 50mm deep, with a tubeless-ready design. The rims are hookless, which may not appeal to all, but Cadex claims this design offers the best flow transition from tyre to rim, reducing aerodynamic drag compared with traditional hook bead rims. The continuous carbon fibre structure is also said to improve overall durability.
The rims measure 22.4mm internally and 30mm externally, with 24 spokes at the rear and 21 at the front. The maximum rider weight (rider, bike, and kit combined) is 129kg.
Tyre compatibility and maximum air pressure recommendations are often areas of concern for those hesitant about hookless rims. Cadex recommends running the wheelset as a 'WheelSystem' with its own tyres. While most hookless rims are limited to 72.5psi (5 bar), Cadex has tested a range of tyres – including some non-Cadex models – that can be run at higher pressures. It also provides a list of tyres that have failed its tests and are not recommended, including popular models from Vittoria, Pirelli and Continental.
Although it might seem confusing, the key takeaway is that you can run any tubeless-compatible tyre at up to 72.5psi (5 bar), except for those that didn't pass Cadex's testing.
Setup & performance
I initially tested the wheels with Cadex Aero Tubeless tyres in a 25mm size. Removing and refitting the tyres was reasonably easy, though I did need to use a tyre lever. When we reviewed the Cadex 65 wheels, Cadex advised against using tyre levers, likely because of the thin 3.6mm rims, but fortunately this recommendation doesn't apply to the 50 Ultras, and Cadex even includes two tyre levers with the wheelset. Inflating the tyres was simple using a track pump, with no air leakage.
I also tested the wheels with 28mm Schwalbe Pro One tyres, which are listed as "passed" on Cadex's compatibility list. Installation was similarly straightforward, again requiring just one tyre lever, and throughout months of testing the tyres have remained airtight.
The wheels spin smoothly with minimal friction in both the bearings and the freehub. However, the freehub is extremely loud; that's not necessarily a downside, but it won't suit everyone's preference. Personally, I've always liked louder freehubs, but these are on another level, possibly the loudest I've ever encountered.
Initial impressions were very positive. The lateral stiffness is noticeable, making it feel like every watt of power is being directly transferred into forward motion with no energy wasted in lateral flex. Compared with the wheels previously fitted to the bike, which were also quick and responsive, the Cadex 50 Ultra Discs feel far more direct, and almost addictive, enjoying the accelerations from junctions or slow speeds.
Comfort is another highlight, with the carbon spokes likely contributing to this. The wheels do a good job of absorbing high-frequency road vibrations, slightly improving the ride quality. However, even with a tubeless setup, the narrow 25mm tyres soon get overwhelmed on anything less than a perfectly smooth road, tyre volume making a bigger difference than the wheel and spoke material.
Given the low weight, I expected the wheels to excel on climbs, but the difference with the previous set wasn't as noticeable as I'd anticipated. Despite a 400g reduction compared to the previous wheels I used, they didn't provide the immediate climbing boost I'd hoped for. This may be down to weight distribution or perhaps the reality that, in practice, weight reduction doesn't always make as big a difference as one might expect.
Cadex claims these wheels offer stability in all conditions. However, during the first few rides I was reminded of my experience with the Cadex 65s, which were challenging even on moderately windy days. With the 25mm Cadex Aero Tubeless tyres fitted, I felt I was being buffeted by the wind, losing some confidence in certain areas.
Surprisingly, after switching to the larger-diameter 28mm Schwalbe Pro Ones, stability in windy conditions noticeably improved. I'd never experienced such a marked difference from a simple tyre swap, and with no data to explain this, I can only speculate that the improved stability comes from better airflow transition between the tyre and rim. You can still feel some effect in the wind, but they feel more constant, with no snatchy movements, and I find this has the biggest difference in confidence.
I did most of my riding with the Schwalbe Pro Ones, and with the added stability I began to enjoy the wheels even more. Cadex provides a basic tyre pressure guide which aligned closely with my usual settings. Lowering the pressure by 15psi (1 bar) when using the wider 28mm tyres greatly improved the ride, especially on rougher roads and lanes.
> How to choose the best bike tyre pressure – balancing speed, comfort and grip
The wheels' lateral stiffness also positively impacted handling, making sharp direction changes feel precise. That, combined with a tyre that provided excellent grip and control, meant I found myself seeking out twisty routes and fun descents in my local area. The wheels handled high-speed descents with ease, and although speed wobbles depend on multiple factors, I felt confident pushing the limits, descending the steepest and fastest slopes.
Value
At £2,649.98, the Cadex 50 Ultra Disc Tubeless is undeniably a premium wheelset, but it's not the most expensive option on the market – take the Enve SES 4.5, for example, which Jamie recently hailed as the best hookless wheelset available. Testing them side by side would be an interesting experience, but even if the Enve wheels prove superior, they come at a significantly higher cost of £3,350.
A similarly specced wheelset on paper is the Hunt SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc, which features a 40-tooth ratchet system, carbon spokes, hookless rims, and comparable claimed weight. The Hunt wheelset has a notably wider 34mm external front wheel, which Hunt claims improves aerodynamic performance, and is priced more affordably, starting at £1,849 with stainless steel bearings, or £2,289 for the CeramicSpeed option.
Conclusion
My initial experience riding the Cadex 50 Ultras was mixed. They impressed with their acceleration and cornering agility but felt unstable with the Cadex Aero 25mm tyres. Despite Cadex's claims of top performance as part of a wheel system, switching to a different tyre brand made a substantial difference. The larger volume tyres improved comfort and added stability, giving me the confidence to push the wheels even on windy days. Ultimately, this transformed them into a wheelset I thoroughly enjoyed riding.
Verdict
Impressive stiffness and overall performance with the right tyres fitted
Make and model: Cadex 50 Ultra Disc Tubeless
Size tested: 700C, 50mm deep
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Cadex says: "AERO UNLIMITED Featuring an all-new 50mm aero rim profile and next-generation R3-C aero hubs, the CADEX 50 Ultra Disc balances supreme aerodynamic performance with stability and control in all conditions. Innovative Super Aero bladed carbon spokes further enhance efficiency and minimize weight, while ceramic bearings reduce power loss by up to 30 percent. The wide 22.4mm inner rim width and hookless bead are optimized for high-volume tires and create a seamless interface with increased sidewall support and the ability to run lower tire pressures for improved handling and road feel. UCI & ITU Approved."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Cadex lists:
* Wind-tunnel-proven 50mm Hookless Aero rim profile, Super Aero carbon spokes and R3-C aero hubs combine for maximum aerodynamic advantage.
* High-tensile-strength Super Aero carbon spokes minimize lateral flex for efficient acceleration and sprinting.
* Custom-tuned Dynamic Balanced Lacing technology creates a stiffer, more efficient wheel with outstanding power transfer.
* Precision machined R3-C40 aero rear hub reduces aerodynamic loss and virtually eliminates bearing load.
* Ultra-smooth, low-rolling-resistance ceramic bearings offer improved action for minimal power loss.
* Precision reinforced lay-up technology places carbon fiber only where needed, creating a strong, stiff rim structure with an overall wheel weight of 1349g.
* Hookless rim technology features a continuous carbon fiber structure with an increased rim bead width of up to 3.8mm on each side to create a rounder tire shape for superior support, grip and handling.
* Designed for today's higher volume road tires, the 22.4mm wide inner rim width creates an increased tire contact patch, resulting in better grip and a smoother ride.
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
9/10
Excellent construction, with a smooth carbon finish and spoke tension that remained tight throughout testing.
Rate the wheel for performance:
9/10
Impressive stiffness and agility that had me searching for the twistiest and most fun descents.
Rate the wheel for durability:
7/10
The wheels and spokes have remained tight and true. External spoke nipples will help if they do need to be retensioned, although the wheelset doesn't come with any spare spokes, and as they're non-standard, replacements might be difficult to source.
Rate the wheel for weight
8/10
Light, if not quite as light as claimed.
Rate the wheel for value:
6/10
Reasonable against some other premium brands.
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
No problems or noises at all, staying perfectly true.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
Tubeless tyres were a tight fit, but possible with a single tyre lever.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
Tape was already installed, and valves were included. The wheels held air well throughout the test.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Incredible stiffness and response, with performance in the wind that improved when I moved to a wider tyre.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
The stiffness and response.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
They were a handful in the wind with Cadex 25mm tyres fitted, but this did improve with wider tyres. The freehub is the loudest I have ever used, and it won't appeal to everyone.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes, after changing to wider tyres.
Would you consider buying the wheel? They are impressive, but it would still be hard to justify the price.
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Perhaps, to those on a high budget and looking for a very fast, responsive wheelset.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Cadex 50 Ultra wheelset stands out for the exceptionally loud freehub and impressive stiffness, offering instant responsiveness and precise control. While initial performance varied depending on the tyres used, once paired with the right tyres, the comfort improved and the stability transformed them into an outstanding wheelset to ride.
Age: 39 Height: 168 Weight: 61
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
I experienced similar behaviour when I attended the casualties of a collision between the vehicle in front of mine, and a vehicle coming the other...
If I might offer a translation of what Prudhomme said that actually makes sense: "Given cycling's history, and not such distant history either, it...
You don't think he might use his friend to help h8s narrative ?
Why so harsh? Surely accidents happen?
Apart from the tiny ones operated by coin batteries, does anyone sell single-use-battery-operated lights any more? Similar styles (though probably...
It's to spare the car blushes - presumably when they're not crashing into buildings they sometimes get embarrassed by what their driver has done -...
Sounds fair enough to me by yhr Council as long as they get on with the works. Those doing the job have set standards to follow or they risk...
The cow do never dried out all summer so never changed the RH knobbies from last winter.
"We don't know final amount of damage but at the moment it's at least £150,000-plus and it will probably be more."...
Bunch of really nice looking bikes there. Love the tubeset mix and the idea of 3D printed lugs.