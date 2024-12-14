Burley Bee Bike Trailer (Single)

If you're after a lightweight, straightforward bike trailer that doesn't overwhelm you with extras but still gets the job done safely and comfortably, the Burley Bee is a strong contender. It's ideal for families looking for a no-frills, bike-only design that's easy to tow, store and maintain, all without the premium price tag of other trailers on the market.
The Burley Bee is designed specifically for cycling, so it lacks the jogging or strolling conversion features found in higher-end models like the Thule Chariot Cross or Hamax Outback. However, this also means it's lighter and more compact, making it ideal for everyday use. At 10.97kg on our scales (Burley quotes 9.8kg for the 'trailer only'), it's one of the lightest trailers in its class, which is a huge benefit when towing over long distances or navigating busy streets.
The Bee's no-nonsense design includes push-button wheels for easy assembly and compact storage. It's also e-bike friendly, which is becoming an increasingly important feature for many cycling families. If you use an electric bike for your commute or weekend rides, the Burley Bee is up for the challenge.
Performance on the road
Towing the Burley Bee feels almost effortless thanks to its lightweight build and well-thought-out design. The trailer is compact enough to weave through narrow spaces and manoeuvre easily, but it also feels stable, even at higher speeds or over bumpy terrain.
The Bee's wheel guards help protect against bumps or debris on the road, and the 20-inch wheels handle uneven surfaces well, although the lack of suspension is noticeable on rougher terrain. If comfort on long or off-road rides is a priority then you might want to consider a trailer that includes adjustable suspension, such as the Hamax Outback, but for city rides or shorter trips, the Bee performs well.
The flex connector is a clever addition, allowing the bike to lie flat without disturbing the trailer's upright position – an especially useful feature when parking.
Folding
Folding the trailer is quick and easy, taking just seconds. The frame collapses with the use of quick-release latches at the rear, and – as I said above – a push-button system means the wheels can be detached effortlessly. The tow bar is slightly more fiddly to remove as it requires releasing safety pins.
When folded, the trailer measures 95.25cm x 65.7cm x 25.4cm, making it compact enough to fit in most car boots or storage spaces.
Design features
The Bee features a full internal aluminium roll cage, offering protection from all sides, and a five-point harness system ensures your child stays securely strapped in. It's similar to those found in most pushchairs and is straightforward to use. My children can easily strap themselves in, but releasing the harness requires an adult, which is an ideal safety feature.
Though it doesn't have a dedicated suspension system like some pricier models, the hammock-style seat does offer a bit of natural suspension, absorbing some of the bumps and vibrations from the road.
The recessed helmet pocket is a thoughtful touch, too, offering your child extra headroom while wearing a helmet, which is something not all trailers provide.
There's a generous storage compartment behind the seat, perfect for stashing bags, snacks, or a small shopping haul.
Tinted UPF 50+ windows not only shield your child from harmful UV rays but also offer a bit of privacy from onlookers, and the weather-resistant cover keeps your child protected from the elements, whether it's a bit of rain or wind. It's secured with a loop-and-hook system, and while it can come loose in particularly windy conditions, it has been reliable when properly fastened, keeping the passenger dry even during heavy rain.
If you're cycling later in the day, the light loops are handy for attaching additional safety lights to increase visibility, though the trailer also has reflective strips and a safety flag to ensure you're seen by other road users.
Room for improvement?
While the Burley Bee excels in its simplicity and lightweight design, there are a few areas where I think it could use some refinement. The hammock-style seat, while offering a bit of give on bumpy roads, isn't as plush or cushioned as some of its competitors'. Adding optional padding would enhance comfort on longer rides.
Another issue is the footwell. It's functional but feels less robust than the rest of the trailer. Some additional support here would, I think, go a long way towards making the Bee feel more premium. It's doing okay after a couple of months' use, but over time I'd worry about the fabric wearing out, especially if used regularly.
Value
At £399.99, the Burley Bee is much cheaper than some, such as Thule's Chariot Cross (£949.99) and the Hamax Outback (£949). Those offer more versatility with jogging and stroller modes, and premium features like suspension or reclining seats (we reviewed the Chariot Cross Double last year), but they come not just with a significantly higher price tag but also added weight, which could make towing more of a challenge, especially for less experienced cyclists. If you're looking for a pure bike trailer without the extra features, the Bee's price makes it an attractive option.
> What makes a great kids’ bike? Beginner-friendly balance bikes to junior road bikes explained, plus a selection of our favourites
You can buy cheaper trailers – Halfords' Advanced Double Bike Trailer is £299, and converts from trailer to stroller, but it's listed as 19kg, and the Raleigh Intrepid 2 can be found for £149.99, but again it's over a kilo heavier (12.24kg) and doesn't look as refined. I haven't tried those, but for frequent riders or those looking for a higher-quality trailer I think the Bee is a very good choice.
Conclusion
If you're primarily focused on cycling with your child and don't need the stroller or jogging options, the Burley Bee is a great choice: a simple, lightweight, and affordable bike-only trailer. It's ideal for city commutes, weekend rides, or just getting out for a bit of fresh air with the little one in tow. While it may lack some of the luxurious features found on more expensive models, it performs well where it counts: easy towing, straightforward assembly, and solid safety features.
Verdict
Lightweight and easy to tow, a reliable choice for families looking for an affordable no-fuss trailer
Make and model: Burley Bee Bike Trailer (Single)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Burley describes the Bee as its "original bike trailer, a long-standing favourite for biking with children. With UV-protected windows, front and rear reflectors, and a 5-point harness, the Bee takes both safety and comfort seriously. Its simple hitching system makes it easy to enjoy family bike rides any day of the week."
From my experience, I agree that the Bee prioritises safety and ease of use. The five-point harness and UV-protected windows offer solid protection, while the trailer's lightweight and straightforward hitching system make it a practical choice for family rides. It's clear the design has been carefully thought out to cater to families looking for a safe and comfortable cycling experience.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Burley's distributor, Chicken CycleKit, lists these details:
Bike-only design:
Lightweight: Easy to tow
5-point harness: Adjustable one-click system for child safety
Hammock seats: Offers suspension-like comfort for passengers
E-bike friendly: Compatible with E-bikes for easier towing
Spacious storage: Ideal for carrying gear, toys, and snacks
Weather-resistant cover: Protection against wind and rain
Specifications:
Capacity: 1 Rider
Minimum age: 12 months
Maximum weight capacity: 34kg
UV protection for windows: UPF 50+
Wheel size: 51cm
Open dimensions (L x W x H): 87.1 x 67.1 x 96.3cm
Folded dimensions (L x W x H): 95.25 x 65.7 x 25.4cm
Cover material: 600D polyester
Frame: Heat-treated 6061-T6 aluminum
Safety standard: Exceeds ASTM F1975-09
What's in the box:
Trailer
User manual
Tow bar with hitch
Two wheels
Two wheel guards
Safety flag
(More details on Burley's website)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
10/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Burley Bee is easy to assemble and folds away efficiently. The flex connector on the tow bar was initially tight, making hitching it a bit fiddly, but this eased with use. It's comfortable to tow, even over kerbs and uneven surfaces, and its slim profile means you don't have to worry too much about extra width when riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The simplicity of the design is a standout feature. It's easy to hitch, and the fold-away mechanism is very convenient. The storage space at the back is another highlight, ideal for carrying school bags or shopping.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The footwell area could use more support; the fabric is durable but has stretched over time. I also think the seat should come with padding and support for younger children as standard. My kids haven't complained on short rides, but for longer journeys, extra cushioning would likely be necessary.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
In comparison to similar models like the Thule Chariot Cross and Hamax Outback, the Burley Bee is competitively priced. It offers many of the same features, such as safety harnesses and UV protection, but for a lot less money.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, it's been a great mode of transport. The all-weather cover has been particularly useful for rainy days and offers some protection from traffic fumes. The trailer feels safe for both rider and passenger, and it's easy to use.
Would you consider buying the product? I like most aspects of this trailer, but after trialling it with my family, I feel that having a trailer that can convert into a stroller, such as the Burley D-Lite X, would be a big advantage – especially for running errands or if my little one dozes off in the trailer.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they're after a high-quality trailer purely for bike use only and plan to stick to paved paths, I'd absolutely recommend the Burley Bee.
Use this box to explain your overall score
While the Burley Bee is a solid and well-made product, I feel some level of seat padding should be included, and the footwell could be better supported to prevent wear over time. Otherwise, it's user-friendly, safe, and good value for money. It's very good.
Age: 39 Height: 5'4" Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Giant Mountain Bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most weeks I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting,
