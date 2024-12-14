Burley Bee Bike Trailer (Single)

If you're after a lightweight, straightforward bike trailer that doesn't overwhelm you with extras but still gets the job done safely and comfortably, the Burley Bee is a strong contender. It's ideal for families looking for a no-frills, bike-only design that's easy to tow, store and maintain, all without the premium price tag of other trailers on the market.

The Burley Bee is designed specifically for cycling, so it lacks the jogging or strolling conversion features found in higher-end models like the Thule Chariot Cross or Hamax Outback. However, this also means it's lighter and more compact, making it ideal for everyday use. At 10.97kg on our scales (Burley quotes 9.8kg for the 'trailer only'), it's one of the lightest trailers in its class, which is a huge benefit when towing over long distances or navigating busy streets.

The Bee's no-nonsense design includes push-button wheels for easy assembly and compact storage. It's also e-bike friendly, which is becoming an increasingly important feature for many cycling families. If you use an electric bike for your commute or weekend rides, the Burley Bee is up for the challenge.

Performance on the road

Towing the Burley Bee feels almost effortless thanks to its lightweight build and well-thought-out design. The trailer is compact enough to weave through narrow spaces and manoeuvre easily, but it also feels stable, even at higher speeds or over bumpy terrain.

The Bee's wheel guards help protect against bumps or debris on the road, and the 20-inch wheels handle uneven surfaces well, although the lack of suspension is noticeable on rougher terrain. If comfort on long or off-road rides is a priority then you might want to consider a trailer that includes adjustable suspension, such as the Hamax Outback, but for city rides or shorter trips, the Bee performs well.

The flex connector is a clever addition, allowing the bike to lie flat without disturbing the trailer's upright position – an especially useful feature when parking.

Folding

Folding the trailer is quick and easy, taking just seconds. The frame collapses with the use of quick-release latches at the rear, and – as I said above – a push-button system means the wheels can be detached effortlessly. The tow bar is slightly more fiddly to remove as it requires releasing safety pins.

When folded, the trailer measures 95.25cm x 65.7cm x 25.4cm, making it compact enough to fit in most car boots or storage spaces.

Design features

The Bee features a full internal aluminium roll cage, offering protection from all sides, and a five-point harness system ensures your child stays securely strapped in. It's similar to those found in most pushchairs and is straightforward to use. My children can easily strap themselves in, but releasing the harness requires an adult, which is an ideal safety feature.

Though it doesn't have a dedicated suspension system like some pricier models, the hammock-style seat does offer a bit of natural suspension, absorbing some of the bumps and vibrations from the road.

The recessed helmet pocket is a thoughtful touch, too, offering your child extra headroom while wearing a helmet, which is something not all trailers provide.

There's a generous storage compartment behind the seat, perfect for stashing bags, snacks, or a small shopping haul.

Tinted UPF 50+ windows not only shield your child from harmful UV rays but also offer a bit of privacy from onlookers, and the weather-resistant cover keeps your child protected from the elements, whether it's a bit of rain or wind. It's secured with a loop-and-hook system, and while it can come loose in particularly windy conditions, it has been reliable when properly fastened, keeping the passenger dry even during heavy rain.

If you're cycling later in the day, the light loops are handy for attaching additional safety lights to increase visibility, though the trailer also has reflective strips and a safety flag to ensure you're seen by other road users.

Room for improvement?

While the Burley Bee excels in its simplicity and lightweight design, there are a few areas where I think it could use some refinement. The hammock-style seat, while offering a bit of give on bumpy roads, isn't as plush or cushioned as some of its competitors'. Adding optional padding would enhance comfort on longer rides.

Another issue is the footwell. It's functional but feels less robust than the rest of the trailer. Some additional support here would, I think, go a long way towards making the Bee feel more premium. It's doing okay after a couple of months' use, but over time I'd worry about the fabric wearing out, especially if used regularly.

Value

At £399.99, the Burley Bee is much cheaper than some, such as Thule's Chariot Cross (£949.99) and the Hamax Outback (£949). Those offer more versatility with jogging and stroller modes, and premium features like suspension or reclining seats (we reviewed the Chariot Cross Double last year), but they come not just with a significantly higher price tag but also added weight, which could make towing more of a challenge, especially for less experienced cyclists. If you're looking for a pure bike trailer without the extra features, the Bee's price makes it an attractive option.

> What makes a great kids’ bike? Beginner-friendly balance bikes to junior road bikes explained, plus a selection of our favourites

You can buy cheaper trailers – Halfords' Advanced Double Bike Trailer is £299, and converts from trailer to stroller, but it's listed as 19kg, and the Raleigh Intrepid 2 can be found for £149.99, but again it's over a kilo heavier (12.24kg) and doesn't look as refined. I haven't tried those, but for frequent riders or those looking for a higher-quality trailer I think the Bee is a very good choice.

Conclusion

If you're primarily focused on cycling with your child and don't need the stroller or jogging options, the Burley Bee is a great choice: a simple, lightweight, and affordable bike-only trailer. It's ideal for city commutes, weekend rides, or just getting out for a bit of fresh air with the little one in tow. While it may lack some of the luxurious features found on more expensive models, it performs well where it counts: easy towing, straightforward assembly, and solid safety features.

Verdict

Lightweight and easy to tow, a reliable choice for families looking for an affordable no-fuss trailer