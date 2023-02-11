Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Computers
Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer 1.jpg

Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer

8
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Feb 11, 2023 15:45
0
£339.99

VERDICT:

8
10
A very smart GPS computer with loads of functions and compatibility, though quite reliant on the app
Very clear, large display
Impressive battery life
Loads of data can be displayed
Not the smoothest for navigation
A bit sluggish at responding to changes in speed
Reliant on app for some functions
Weight: 
103g
Contact: 
brytonsport.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Bryton Rider S800E is a high-quality and very capable GPS computer. With a crisp screen that is clear to read whatever the light conditions, and with functional maps it has all your local rides or adventures covered regardless of terrain – and so much more. It's a well-built unit too, and intuitive to use once you learn your way around it.

If you are looking for a new cycling computer, make sure to check our best cycling computers buyer's guide.

Different riders use bike computers such as the Bryton in many different ways. I tend to use them for recording rides, keeping an eye on the data while I'm riding and following the odd pre-planned route. The basics really.

And for this the Bryton S800 works very well indeed.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer 4.jpg

First up the screen is 3.4in in size (the similarly priced Garmin 830 is only 2.6in) and uses MIP, which stands for 'Memory In Pixel' – this means that only the pixels that need to change colour to update the display will change, which puts less pressure on the battery.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer 3.jpg

The colour screen is very clear to look at, big enough that I could see anything I wanted to at a fleeting glance even with plenty of data fields on the page. The clarity is very good, and the unit also uses an ambient light sensor to adjust screen brightness to the conditions, which is a big help for riding in the sun.

As for data, there can be as much or as little as you want, as you have full control over the amount of fields on display on each page. You also get to set up three separate bike profiles covering road, MTB, gravel, cyclocross and indoor, each one with its own customisable pages.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - screen 1.jpg

The Rider 800 is compatible with Bluetooth and ANT+, which lets you can connect any devices that you may have, such as speed, cadence, power meters and heart rate monitors. You can also connect it to your phone to receive notifications on the screen from whichever apps you give permission.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - back with case.jpg

There is no direct Wi-Fi connection from the device though – that has to be done by a connected phone. This is not a major issue, but it would make uploading and downloading quicker, as it does when I walk into the house with my Garmin 530.

But any activity does upload pretty quickly via Bluetooth to the Bryton app on your phone, which you can have connected to Strava and similar apps.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - buttons.jpg

I found the Bryton relatively easy to live with, the computer mixing physical buttons on the sides with a touchscreen. The buttons deal with things like powering on/off, recording and pausing, and being able to scroll through the data pages. You can also lock the screen to stop sweat or rain from making the touchscreen react unexpectedly.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - screen 4.jpg

The screen isn't as responsive as something like a phone or tablet, but that does at least mean mis-presses aren't an issue on the fly, and if you need to wipe mud or road spray from the screen you aren't pressing loads of button at the same time.

The Bryton generally works well when you're riding, even with the screen displaying lots of data. Everything is reasonably spaced out, which means no clutter and it's easy to glance at information quickly.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - screen 2.jpg

One thing I did find sluggish is the unit's response to changes in speed. During reviewing I would mostly use my Garmin Fenix 6 Pro watch for recording too, and when comparing the two the Bryton was much slower to show speed increases or decreases as the terrain changed. I'm not talking a fraction of a second here, there was a noticeable delay of a good few seconds.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - screen 3.jpg

Battery life is impressive though, with Bryton claiming up to 36-hours which is no doubt achievable in perfect conditions. For day-to-day riding of about 10-hours per-week including some route following, along with a bit of indoor work, I have been charging it every two weeks or so, normally when it was down to around 10%. It's a good choice if lots of your rides are long.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer 2.jpg

If you are trying out new routes, the OpenStreetMap base is clear to read thanks to the size of the screen and the colours used.

To create a route, you are better off using your PC or laptop, as trying to create one on the Bryton app isn't the smoothest option. You can upload various file types to the unit though, either ones you have created or past rides, and once selected you can follow the indicated route on the screen.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - screen 5.jpg

Before turns you get notifications with directions, which helps if there are a lot of junctions, but if you want road names displayed, you'll need to be connected to the app. Deviations or wrong turns are quickly rerouted so road closures weren't an issue, but again you will need to be connected to the Bryton app for the best results, which means you are also draining your phone's battery.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - screen 2.jpg

When following a route, you get the bonus of the 'Climb Challenge', with the unit automatically switching to the Climb Section page before you hit the hill. This displays an overview of the route's climb segments and also shows all of the data such as elevation and how much distance there is to go – which are things you may or may not want to see...

When it comes to navigation other than following an installed route, the S800 depends more heavily dependent on its app than most other cycle computers.

For instance, if I wanted directions to a destination on the Garmin Edge Explore (review up soon), I just opened up the navigation screen and entered a postcode, street name or town regardless of whether it was connected to my phone or not. It worked exactly as a SatNav would.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - back.jpg

The S800 needs to acquire its position via the phone app before you can navigate – which all seems pointless from a GPS. Especially as a lot of the time I like to turn my phone off when I'm riding, or at least disconnect it so I can enjoy the peace and quiet.

To navigate to a point using the Bryton, you have to use Google Voice Search and tell it your destination. It works just fine, and if you're super-techy it might be your choice. But I'm just happy tapping a screen and feel it would be nice to have the choice.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - back with case.jpg

If you are happy having your phone connected you can send a link from your phone to a contact or contacts on any messaging app. With this link they'll be able to watch your position in real time.

The Rider also supports features such as Group Chat, which allows you to send messages to other riders in your group if they're using compatible Bryton devices.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - USB port.jpg

The S800 is also compatible with indoor smart trainers. This allows you to create virtual rides based on tracks saved on your device, and you can also set up smart workouts.

And Bryton hasn't forgotten e-bikes either, as you can connect the Rider and display data including the all-important battery life from all sorts of systems, including Shimano's Steps.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - bar mount.jpg

The Bryton is available in two different packages: this S800E contains the unit itself, an out-front mount alongside the standard plastic mount/rubber O-ring setup, a silicone case, a lanyard and a USB-C charging cable. It retails for £339.99.

2022 Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer - boxed.jpg

The S800T incorporates the same kit as the S800E but also comes with speed, cadence and heart rate sensors. It costs £409.99.

Rivals

Competition-wise, the Garmin Edge 830 that Ash liked is £349.99, although if you are looking at a similar screen size and the connectivity levels to the Bryton you are probably looking at something more like the Garmin 1030 Plus, which is much more expensive at £519.99.

Hammerhead's Karoo 2, which impressed Anna massively, costs £359. It uses an Android operating system and will also accept a SIM card, so you can use apps such as Live Track without having to run them through your phone.

Conclusion

If you are happy to use the app, or at least have it running for most of the time you are riding, then the Bryton S800E is a very capable computer, especially when you compare its price against some of the competition.

For me, the app connection for on-the-fly navigation is a bit of a faff, but then I could be in the minority. If you want a device that does the basics very well and is also capable of doing so much more, then the S800 is a bit of a bargain.

Verdict

A very smart GPS computer with loads of functions and compatibility, though quite reliant on the app

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Bryton says: "The Rider S800 pushes the boundaries of what cyclists should expect from their GPS cycle computers.

Designed with premium materials carefully selected to fully optimize every aspect of this device, the Rider S800 features a streamlined and aerodynamic aesthetic with lightweight construction and a clear 3.4in colour touchscreen, unparalleled endurance with an exceptional 36hr battery life, and an intuitive user interface on powerful new hardware. Whether you are a thrill seeker, adventurer, or passionate cyclist – no matter where or how you ride, the Rider S800 has you covered.

New, cutting-edge features are at the heart of its design, including Explore, Group Ride, Live Tracking, advanced navigation, and workout features, as well as compatibility with indoor smart trainers, rear-view bike radar, cycling dynamics, and more! Cross the Threshold!"

A smart GPS computer that works outside as well as in side with smart trainers.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Featuring an interactive Graphical User Interface (GUI) on a vivid 3.4in colour touchscreen.

Online Navigation with Preloaded OSM maps, Voice Search, Route Guidance, Group Ride & Live Track

Cycling Dynamics support, power training, and power data analysis have been taken to the next level. Rider S800 can display both static and graphical data on meter pages, including seated/standing position, power phase (PP), platform centre offset (PCO), and right/left balance.

Climb Challenge w/ real-time climb info, upcoming climb alerts, and custom climb segment

ANT+ FE-C support with Smart Trainer Virtual Track Simulation & Smart Trainer Workout features

E-Bike ANT+ LEV incl. Shimano Steps, assist mode/level, shifting, batt., range & rear gear position

Radar System support, light sensor, 36 hr battery, BLE 5.0, Electronic Shifting, & GNSS Satellite

Climb Challenge | Reach New Heights

Climb to new heights with the Climb Challenge feature. When approaching a climb, the Rider S800 will change to the Climb Section page, providing an overview of a route's climb segments. The Climb Challenge screen also features a graphical summary with multiple climbs, vivid colour climb segments, distance, altitude & ascent, and start & end points, providing easy access and ride information at-a-glance.

Climb Data & Alert

After configuring a route with Climb Challenge, you can view upcoming climbs, distance to climb start/end, current/starting/ending elevation, elevation countdown, remaining distance, grade, altitude and more right from the Rider S800 Climb page! Moreover, while following a route and approaching a climb, the Rider S800 by default will automatically switch between the Meter and Climb pages to prepare for the upcoming elevation change.

Customize Your Climb

When creating or importing a route, the Bryton Active app will automatically generate climb data for your Bryton, Strava, Komoot, or any other 3rd party routes imported into the app, creating a Climb-Challenge compatible ride for the Rider S800. After reviewing the ride, you can choose to further customize these climbs by adjusting the total quantity, range of climbs, start/end points, and more via the Bryton Active app!

Cycling Dynamics

Featuring Cycling Dynamics support, power training, and power data analysis has been taken to the next level. After pairing compatible power meter pedals, the Rider S800 can display both static and graphical data on meter pages, including seated/standing position, power phase (PP), platform centre offset (PCO), and right/left balance all on the Rider S800's large, dynamic display.

Power Phase

Identify where you generate the most torque and take your workouts to the next level! With a compatible power meter pedal system connected, determine the angle and location where your concentration of power is produced as well as the differences between left and right leg output. Enhance your workouts with better visualization of your pedal strokes.

Platform Center Offset

Using Platform Center Offset (PCO) data to better measure how the force is distributed across the pedal platform during the pedal stroke relative to centre, you can achieve an improved centre of symmetry, helping you determine the optimal cleat position, maximum efficiency area and the ideal bike configuration.

Seated/Standing Position

As your riding position fluctuates throughout the duration of a ride, evaluating your seated or standing position status makes it possible to accurately identify your position preferences during climbs and sprints with the comparative forces applied to the pedals. The Rider S800 helps to display your current position and how long/often you have been in this position along your real-time power data. By analysing your unique rider position metric, you can determine the effectiveness of each position, learn how each position affects your power output, and establish your tendencies under certain conditions.

Team Up, Ride Connected

Group Ride

The Rider S800 is even more fun with friends! Using the Bryton Active app, select your track, invite your friends and see live updates for other riders on your route right from your device. Keep in touch, cheer on your friends or send status updates to others by sending customizable messages directly from the Rider S800. Additionally, with the Bryton Active app, setting up a group ride is as easy as a press of a button

Group Chat

Need to get a message out to the group, let someone know about a stop or just want to cheer on another rider? With the Rider S800 or Bryton Active app, you can quickly and safely send messages to other riders while on a group ride with the Group Chat feature. Personalize your default messages on the Bryton Active app to send quick replies right from your device or type a custom message on the app at your next stop. Additionally, using voice input, you can create custom hands-free messages while on the road.

Live Track

Share your real-time location with friends and family using the new Bryton Live Track feature. Simply generate a share link right from your phone and share with any messaging app with the press of a button. With the Live Track link, anyone can follow along from the web and view not only your real-time location, but also your current speed, ride time, trip time, distance, and last updated time!

Advanced Workout Features

With a new graphical workout overview with zoom support and advanced new features, including real-time intensity adjustment, TrainingPeaks support, a new resilience workout mode, and workout note features (to add notes from the Bryton Active app or TrainingPeaks), training on the Rider S800 just got even better! View remaining workout progress, customizable power zones on the target power page, and more, all with vivid graphical representation!

Indoor Smart Trainer

Boasting powerful new features and with a wide range of integrations, the Rider S800 brings the thrill of the ride to your home smart trainer! With ANT+ FE-C Smart Trainer compatibility, the Bryton Rider S800 can communicate with your indoor Smart Trainer to control resistance or power (target resistance/power), simulate custom virtual workouts (Smart Workout) or even simulate a route (Virtual Ride).

Virtual Ride

Experience endless possibilities from the comfort of home with Virtual Ride Simulation. Utilizing ANT+ FE-C compatibility, the Rider S800 will work seamlessly with most smart trainers and can simulate recorded tracks from the Bryton Active App. These converted tracks can simulate different gradients which better emulate the on-road experience.

Smart Workout

Easily create custom virtual workouts for smart trainers with the Rider S800 at home! Training plans can be built with the Bryton Active App and downloaded directly to the device. With ANT+ FE-C support, the Rider S800 will communicate with your smart trainer to simulate the resistance from the training plan.

Turn-By-Turn Navigation

Whether you are exploring new regions or following a downloaded route, the Rider S800 is the perfect riding companion, providing turn-by-turn navigation and advanced guidance data, including street names (when connected to Bryton Active), POI's & Peaks (customizable in Bryton Active), distance and direction information, and more all on pre-downloaded regional OSM (OpenStreetMaps) maps.

Voice Search

The Bryton Rider S800 speaks your language! With a connection to the internet, the Rider S800 eliminates the need for on-screen keyboards by providing Google voice search which is available in over 100 languages, offering a quicker, more intuitive, and all-around better way to search addresses or POIs while riding on the road, adventuring on the trail, or anywhere you find yourself!

Auto-Rerouting

Wrong turn? No problem! The Rider S800 helps you to always keep you on course with auto-rerouting. While connected to the Bryton Active app, the Rider S800 will automatically reroute your course if a different path is taken, and if the connection is lost, the Rider S800 will point you in the right direction to get you back on track!

Navigation Back to Start

After a prolonged or complicated ride, effortlessly identify the fastest way back to where you started. The Rider S800 will use your current location to determine the most direct path and generate detailed turn-by-turn directions for your return journey.

Efforts Deserve To Be Seen

Ambient Light Sensor

Using the built-in ambient light sensor, the Bryton Rider S800 can automatically adjust its backlight based on the lighting conditions around it. When passing through a tunnel, under trees, etc., the backlight will automatically become brighter to compensate, ensuring optimal screen settings anywhere and anytime you ride!

Extra-Large Crisp MIP Display

Designed with a 3.4'' large display, the Rider S800 utilizes MIP (Memory In Pixel) technology coupled with an internal reflection layer to be optimized for a better outdoor viewing experience without screen shadow. The extra-wide MIP display with ultra-narrow bezel offers both crisp, high-contrast readability and a high screen ratio, making this GPS cycle computer Bryton's premiere device with clarity without compromise!

36 Hours of Battery Life

Equipped with an enormous 36 hours battery, the Rider S800 has the strength and stamina to take on any challenge.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It has loads of connectivity for all devices, holds a GPS signal well and has an impressive battery life.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Large screen is easy to read when full of data.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Uses the app for planning navigation rather than the device itself.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For all of the capability, the Bryton is well priced against the competition such as the Garmin and Hammerhead units mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, overall.

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A very simple to use unit that covers all of the basics very well indeed. Quite reliant on the app for many things, but if you want loads of data and connectivity then the Bryton is a good and well-price choice.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer 2023
Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer
Bryton 2023
Bryton
computers
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 