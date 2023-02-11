Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer

The Bryton Rider S800E is a high-quality and very capable GPS computer. With a crisp screen that is clear to read whatever the light conditions, and with functional maps it has all your local rides or adventures covered regardless of terrain – and so much more. It's a well-built unit too, and intuitive to use once you learn your way around it.

Different riders use bike computers such as the Bryton in many different ways. I tend to use them for recording rides, keeping an eye on the data while I'm riding and following the odd pre-planned route. The basics really.

And for this the Bryton S800 works very well indeed.

First up the screen is 3.4in in size (the similarly priced Garmin 830 is only 2.6in) and uses MIP, which stands for 'Memory In Pixel' – this means that only the pixels that need to change colour to update the display will change, which puts less pressure on the battery.

The colour screen is very clear to look at, big enough that I could see anything I wanted to at a fleeting glance even with plenty of data fields on the page. The clarity is very good, and the unit also uses an ambient light sensor to adjust screen brightness to the conditions, which is a big help for riding in the sun.

As for data, there can be as much or as little as you want, as you have full control over the amount of fields on display on each page. You also get to set up three separate bike profiles covering road, MTB, gravel, cyclocross and indoor, each one with its own customisable pages.

The Rider 800 is compatible with Bluetooth and ANT+, which lets you can connect any devices that you may have, such as speed, cadence, power meters and heart rate monitors. You can also connect it to your phone to receive notifications on the screen from whichever apps you give permission.

There is no direct Wi-Fi connection from the device though – that has to be done by a connected phone. This is not a major issue, but it would make uploading and downloading quicker, as it does when I walk into the house with my Garmin 530.

But any activity does upload pretty quickly via Bluetooth to the Bryton app on your phone, which you can have connected to Strava and similar apps.

I found the Bryton relatively easy to live with, the computer mixing physical buttons on the sides with a touchscreen. The buttons deal with things like powering on/off, recording and pausing, and being able to scroll through the data pages. You can also lock the screen to stop sweat or rain from making the touchscreen react unexpectedly.

The screen isn't as responsive as something like a phone or tablet, but that does at least mean mis-presses aren't an issue on the fly, and if you need to wipe mud or road spray from the screen you aren't pressing loads of button at the same time.

The Bryton generally works well when you're riding, even with the screen displaying lots of data. Everything is reasonably spaced out, which means no clutter and it's easy to glance at information quickly.

One thing I did find sluggish is the unit's response to changes in speed. During reviewing I would mostly use my Garmin Fenix 6 Pro watch for recording too, and when comparing the two the Bryton was much slower to show speed increases or decreases as the terrain changed. I'm not talking a fraction of a second here, there was a noticeable delay of a good few seconds.

Battery life is impressive though, with Bryton claiming up to 36-hours which is no doubt achievable in perfect conditions. For day-to-day riding of about 10-hours per-week including some route following, along with a bit of indoor work, I have been charging it every two weeks or so, normally when it was down to around 10%. It's a good choice if lots of your rides are long.

If you are trying out new routes, the OpenStreetMap base is clear to read thanks to the size of the screen and the colours used.

To create a route, you are better off using your PC or laptop, as trying to create one on the Bryton app isn't the smoothest option. You can upload various file types to the unit though, either ones you have created or past rides, and once selected you can follow the indicated route on the screen.

Before turns you get notifications with directions, which helps if there are a lot of junctions, but if you want road names displayed, you'll need to be connected to the app. Deviations or wrong turns are quickly rerouted so road closures weren't an issue, but again you will need to be connected to the Bryton app for the best results, which means you are also draining your phone's battery.

When following a route, you get the bonus of the 'Climb Challenge', with the unit automatically switching to the Climb Section page before you hit the hill. This displays an overview of the route's climb segments and also shows all of the data such as elevation and how much distance there is to go – which are things you may or may not want to see...

When it comes to navigation other than following an installed route, the S800 depends more heavily dependent on its app than most other cycle computers.

For instance, if I wanted directions to a destination on the Garmin Edge Explore (review up soon), I just opened up the navigation screen and entered a postcode, street name or town regardless of whether it was connected to my phone or not. It worked exactly as a SatNav would.

The S800 needs to acquire its position via the phone app before you can navigate – which all seems pointless from a GPS. Especially as a lot of the time I like to turn my phone off when I'm riding, or at least disconnect it so I can enjoy the peace and quiet.

To navigate to a point using the Bryton, you have to use Google Voice Search and tell it your destination. It works just fine, and if you're super-techy it might be your choice. But I'm just happy tapping a screen and feel it would be nice to have the choice.

If you are happy having your phone connected you can send a link from your phone to a contact or contacts on any messaging app. With this link they'll be able to watch your position in real time.

The Rider also supports features such as Group Chat, which allows you to send messages to other riders in your group if they're using compatible Bryton devices.

The S800 is also compatible with indoor smart trainers. This allows you to create virtual rides based on tracks saved on your device, and you can also set up smart workouts.

And Bryton hasn't forgotten e-bikes either, as you can connect the Rider and display data including the all-important battery life from all sorts of systems, including Shimano's Steps.

The Bryton is available in two different packages: this S800E contains the unit itself, an out-front mount alongside the standard plastic mount/rubber O-ring setup, a silicone case, a lanyard and a USB-C charging cable. It retails for £339.99.

The S800T incorporates the same kit as the S800E but also comes with speed, cadence and heart rate sensors. It costs £409.99.

Rivals

Competition-wise, the Garmin Edge 830 that Ash liked is £349.99, although if you are looking at a similar screen size and the connectivity levels to the Bryton you are probably looking at something more like the Garmin 1030 Plus, which is much more expensive at £519.99.

Hammerhead's Karoo 2, which impressed Anna massively, costs £359. It uses an Android operating system and will also accept a SIM card, so you can use apps such as Live Track without having to run them through your phone.

Conclusion

If you are happy to use the app, or at least have it running for most of the time you are riding, then the Bryton S800E is a very capable computer, especially when you compare its price against some of the competition.

For me, the app connection for on-the-fly navigation is a bit of a faff, but then I could be in the minority. If you want a device that does the basics very well and is also capable of doing so much more, then the S800 is a bit of a bargain.

Verdict

A very smart GPS computer with loads of functions and compatibility, though quite reliant on the app

