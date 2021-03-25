The Brooks Scape Saddle Roll Bag is a useful, flexible, and deceptively large saddle bag that keeps its contents secure, dry and rattle-free.

The saddle bag is part of Brooks' new Scape range of bikepacking luggage – big and small panniers, frame bags and top tube bags, bar bags and rolls...

The bag is designed to be used in all conditions, with a welded construction to keep out the weather and anything else a mucky ride could throw at it. Its IPX4 rating means it’s resistant to water splashes from any direction, and I used the bag in pretty horrible conditions and can confirm that it does keep everything inside dry, helped by the roll-top closure system..

When the bag is really full, getting enough rolls in to make sure it's sealed can be a challenge, but there wasn't a situation where I couldn't make it work. I managed to fit a multi-tool, patches, spare tube, mini-pump, CO2 pump, tyre spanners, and a wet weather jacket inside.

With the bag rolled and clipped shut, everything inside stayed in place well, and because the bag is very flexible there was no rattling or jangling when going over rougher surfaces.

The bag fits to the bike with three straps – one each side with an adjustable buckle attaching to the saddle rails, and a Velcro strap that wraps around the seatpost. It's a very simple setup that makes for a secure hold, keeping everything in place even on rough surfaces, although one slight annoyance was that the Velcro on the seatpost strap tended to come unstuck just enough to catch on the back of my shorts, so I needed to tape it down.

With an RRP of £40, the Scape Saddle Roll Bag is on a par with some, such as the Pro Discover Saddle Bag that Jim looked at earlier this year for our sister site off.road.cc; it has similar qualities to the Scape, though it is smaller and doesn't offer the same level of flexibility.

There are cheaper options, though, such as the BTR Waterproof Under The Bike Saddle Wedge Style Bike Bag, which costs just £15 and offers similar qualities in terms of waterproofing and the amount of kit it can carry.

Overall, I was generally impressed by the Scape; it offers a decent amount of storage, weatherproofing, and good attachment to the bike. The only slight downside was the Velcro strap on the seatpost, which could stick better.

Verdict

Robust and well-designed bag, but watch out for the Velcro on the seatpost strap

