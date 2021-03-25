The Brooks Scape Saddle Roll Bag is a useful, flexible, and deceptively large saddle bag that keeps its contents secure, dry and rattle-free.
The saddle bag is part of Brooks' new Scape range of bikepacking luggage – big and small panniers, frame bags and top tube bags, bar bags and rolls...
The bag is designed to be used in all conditions, with a welded construction to keep out the weather and anything else a mucky ride could throw at it. Its IPX4 rating means it’s resistant to water splashes from any direction, and I used the bag in pretty horrible conditions and can confirm that it does keep everything inside dry, helped by the roll-top closure system..
When the bag is really full, getting enough rolls in to make sure it's sealed can be a challenge, but there wasn't a situation where I couldn't make it work. I managed to fit a multi-tool, patches, spare tube, mini-pump, CO2 pump, tyre spanners, and a wet weather jacket inside.
With the bag rolled and clipped shut, everything inside stayed in place well, and because the bag is very flexible there was no rattling or jangling when going over rougher surfaces.
The bag fits to the bike with three straps – one each side with an adjustable buckle attaching to the saddle rails, and a Velcro strap that wraps around the seatpost. It's a very simple setup that makes for a secure hold, keeping everything in place even on rough surfaces, although one slight annoyance was that the Velcro on the seatpost strap tended to come unstuck just enough to catch on the back of my shorts, so I needed to tape it down.
With an RRP of £40, the Scape Saddle Roll Bag is on a par with some, such as the Pro Discover Saddle Bag that Jim looked at earlier this year for our sister site off.road.cc; it has similar qualities to the Scape, though it is smaller and doesn't offer the same level of flexibility.
There are cheaper options, though, such as the BTR Waterproof Under The Bike Saddle Wedge Style Bike Bag, which costs just £15 and offers similar qualities in terms of waterproofing and the amount of kit it can carry.
Overall, I was generally impressed by the Scape; it offers a decent amount of storage, weatherproofing, and good attachment to the bike. The only slight downside was the Velcro strap on the seatpost, which could stick better.
Verdict
Robust and well-designed bag, but watch out for the Velcro on the seatpost strap
Make and model: Brooks Scape Saddle Roll Bag
Size tested: Width: 32cm Height: 10cm Depth: 10cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Brooks says: "Made for bikepacking, gravel and adventure cycling, the Scape Saddle Roll Bag is a 100% waterproof, entirely welded bag designed to fit perfectly on almost any bike."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Brooks' UK distributor lists these features:
Key Benefits:
-Waterproof (IP64 Certified and 50,000mm hydrostatic head rating)
-Lasting performance
-Practical functionality
-Adaptable & Versatile
Features:
-Reflective logo
-Roll top closure to better optimise space
-Plastic buckles with cam lock
-Hypalon velcro strap
Materials:
-Polyester 600D
-PVC Free
-PFC Free
Dimensions:
-Volume: 1.5L
-Width: 32cm
-Height: 10cm
-Depth: 10cm
-Weight: 75g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Welded seams, robust material and a roll top come together well.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It carried the kit I needed it to without any problem.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The bag itself looks likely to last a long time given the materials used, but the Velcro on the seatpost strap is showing signs of wear.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's the same price as the Pro Discover Saddle Bag, but you can buy cheaper – like BTR's Waterproof Under The Bike Saddle Wedge Style Bike Bag for £15.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well, fitting in everything I needed, sitting on the bike well, and keeping everything dry.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The ease of use: it's simple to whip off or on as needed.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The Velcro on the seatpost coming loose and rubbing against my leg – not painful, just annoying.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
BTR's Waterproof Under The Bike Saddle Wedge Style Bike Bag is £15, and offers similar qualities in terms of waterproofing and the amount of kit it can carry, while the Pro Discover Saddle Bag that Jim reviewed earlier this year for off.road.cc is the same price as the Scape, though it is smaller and doesn't offer the same level of flexibility.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A robust, waterproof, and good looking saddle bag, but the Velcro on the seatpost strap could be better.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
