The Bontrager XXX Mountain Bike Shoes are incredibly comfortable and supportive, stiff enough for efficient pedalling – even on the road they don't kill your feet on long rides – and their durable TPU upper means they should stay looking like new for ages.​

The XXX Mountain Bike shoes share the same top half as their XXX Road Shoe siblings; this makes them impressively lightweight but not to the detriment of robustness or durability. After a month of soggy trails, they're looking almost identical to when they came out of the box.

A lack of mesh sections means they're less likely to stain, and the TPU upper is impressively resistant to scuffing and easily cleaned with a blast of the hosepipe or a quick wipe. The integrated 'GnarGuard' on the toes protects particularly vulnerable areas yet is flexible enough that you don't notice it while riding.

The upper manages to not only be durable but also feel supple, conforming to the foot while providing support. These are impressively comfortable shoes for anything from road riding to all-day gravel rides and sprinting along trails.

Two Boas on each shoe mean tension can be evenly distributed across the foot and micro-adjusted even when moving and caked in dirt. The Boas have coped well with the mud so far, and replacements are available if the worst comes to the worst.

The asymmetric/sideways tongue design minimises seams and therefore pressure points and areas that could rub; I never felt any discomfort while using the shoes even in the thinnest of socks. (That was a mistake at this time of year.)

The fit is not especially narrow or wide, and the size 43 tested were perfect for my size 43 feet. The toe-box feels roomy and balances support while leaving room for thicker socks.

The rear of the shoe holds the heel in place well and is more padded than some lightweight shoes, adding to the comfort. This snug fit is particularly useful for out-of-the-saddle sprints where your foot is held securely in place for maximum confidence and power transfer.

Breathability comes from perforated holes in the TPU upper, predominantly on the toe-box and side gloss panels. Breathability wasn't an issue – hardly surprising given the not-so-ideal conditions during the testing period – but one small niggle was that once wet they do take a little while to dry.

Sole

Underneath the shoe you'll find a 100% OCLV sole which ranks 14 out of 14 on Bontrager's own stiffness index. It certainly felt stiff and provided great power transfer during sharp accelerations.

As the XXXs are made for racing it's unlikely you'd be doing much walking in them, but there are holes at the front for two standard studs, and a small amount of tread that's enough to cope with most situations.

Weight and value

At 654g in this size 43, the Bontragers are feathery enough to mix with some of the lightest cross-country shoes on the market, while still being supremely comfortable. And although they are nowhere near cheap, they still stack up well against some.

For example, the very similar Fizik Infinito X1 SPDs, which got a glowing review from Dave, are lighter at a claimed 588g (size 42.5) but have a higher RRP of £325, while the range-topping S-Works Recons are also lighter – a claimed 616g for size 43 – but are also more expensive at £340.

There are, of course, cheaper options: the Giro Empire VR90s are £100 less and a similar weight, although having used both I've found the Bontragers a better fit and the Boas more practical than laces.

Even cheaper are Shimano's XC7s, which compromise very little in terms of weight and performance for almost half the price.

Conclusion

Overall, the Bontrager XXX Mountain Bike shoes are impressively light yet comfortable with a racing pedigree. They’re not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but they compare favourably with some.

Verdict

Light and comfortable but expensive performance shoes for maximum power transfer

