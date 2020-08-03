The Bontrager Pro VR-C Road Bar is a great way of improving comfort on rough roads, especially if you're coming from an aluminium bar. The compact shape is comfortable, and the contours allow for tidy cable routing with Di2 compatibility as well. Although this bar isn't the lightest out there and wouldn't be my first choice for sprinting, the comfort and premium finish mean that I'd certainly consider fitting it to an endurance, sportive or commuting bike.

Setting up the Pro VR-C is made easier by the laser-etched – albeit subtle – lines for both the brake lever position and stem faceplate positions. A lack of horizontal lines in the stem faceplate area – as demonstrated by the Ritchey Comp ErgoMax bar – makes getting the angle a little trickier; though I do appreciate the lack of graphics once it's set up.

You may be wondering what all those letters in the name mean. Well, VR-C stands for Variable Radius-Compact, which is a fancy way of describing the shape. The fact that the Pro VR-C is compact means that it has a relatively short drop and reach when compared to a classic drop bar. These days compact bars are a popular choice as they not only allow mere mortals to be comfortable on the hoods but also put the drops in a more realistic position.

Whether you choose the Bontrager bar in its 38, 40, 42 or 44cm width, they all feature a 124mm drop and 100mm of reach. Most compact drop bars have a very similar drop, but 100mm reach is on the larger side, so this could influence the length of stem you use. For example, the Easton EC70 SL handlebar has 125mm of drop but only 80mm of reach.

When fitted to the bike, the Pro VR-C felt very natural to me; the slightly longer shoulder sections allow for a secure and comfortable grip when on the hoods, and transitioning between hoods and drops also felt very natural.

The variable radius allows for multiple comfortable hand positions when in the drops, which really helps confidence when hunkered down and putting down the power. The shape also left a smooth transition to the hoods of both Shimano and SRAM shifters.

I have to say, for sprinting the Bontrager isn't my favourite bar to use; when riding in the drops while out of the saddle I found that my wrists would be too close to the horizontal top portion of the bar. However, this could just be down to my position on the bike.

One area that won't be personal to me is that there is some discernible flex during all-out efforts when really pulling on the bar, although, to be fair to Bontrager, I am comparing it to some of the stiffest bars around.

Where the Pro VR-C really comes into its own is when you hit a bumpy road, of which I seem to ride plenty! It does an excellent job of reducing road buzz and replicating the feeling of a nice big front tyre. The effect is even more profound when switching from an aluminium bar that doesn't have the same damping properties. On one of my regular routes which includes rough, unkept roads, I was amazed at how much of a difference this simple change made and continued to be impressed when I switched the bar over to my gravel bike.

Unless you're a diehard racer then this added comfort is probably well worth the small compromise in sprinting stiffness – after all, smooth is fast, and, more importantly, comfortable is faster!

Although the Pro VR-C doesn't have an aero profile like the Prime Primavera, it's still sculpted rather than being a continuous profile across the entire length. Contours along the front allow for cables and brake lines to be tucked away more neatly, which means that after wrapping bar tape you're left with a comfortable and thinner profile to grip.

If you're using Di2 and a bar-end-mounted junction box then a small hole in the bottom of both sides of the bar means that you can keep your cockpit looking as clean as possible whichever side you have it.

At £150 the Bontrager is hardly cheap but there are plenty of mid-range carbon bars that will set you back more.

If you're looking to switch to carbon to save weight then this probably isn't the bar for you – the Prime Primavera X-light, for example, is some 69g lighter when comparing 42cm widths, and has the same RRP. However, in my opinion the Bontrager strikes a happy balance between stiffness and comfort, making it well worth considering for an endurance or sportive bike, and the subtle graphics and glossy finish mean it'll look the part as well.

Verdict

Compact carbon bar with premium looks and comfort

