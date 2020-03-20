The Birzman Sheath Apogee Hand Pump works well, combining the best of both worlds to get you back on the road should the puncture fairy strike. This CNC aluminium pump comes with Birzman's excellent Snap-It Apogee head and a CO2 adaptor (and two 16g canisters), as well as a mountable bracket to store everything on your bike.

The Sheath Apogee is an updated model from Birzman's popular line of hand pumps. Integrating both rapid CO2 inflation with the fine-tuning adjustment of a mini-pump, it provides a combination of quick inflation should you flat, along with peace of mind that you'll be able to deal with a second puncture if you're unlucky.

When you first pick the pump up, you notice instantly how well built it is. The CNC machined aluminium body is sleek in design and the extendable hose allows for easier pumping. The Snap-It Apogee head has a twist and lock-on mechanism for either a Presta or Schrader valve, useful if you have bikes with both or ride with others who do and can help out if needs be.

The hose is secured within the body of the pump, sealed in place by a rubber cover that keeps things watertight. This should increase the lifespan of the mini-pump, especially during dire conditions. During my time testing the pump in the middle of winter, I didn't find any additional wear or internal rusting.

Additionally, the pump and CO2 cartridges come with a mountable bracket which means you don't have to store them in a jersey pocket.

The pump is on the smaller side – just under 20cm – and Birzman reckons it can hit 160psi, but in my experience it's tricky to reach pressures above 70-80psi without a lot of persistence. There's no pressure gauge on the pump itself, either, so it's a little tricky to hit a precise pressure.

Alternatively, if frantically pumping away at the side of the road isn't your thing, the Snap-It Apogee head is detachable and doubles up as a CO2 adaptor, allowing rapid inflation of the tyre.

Birzman has a video showing it in action, here.

You have to attach the adaptor to the valve before screwing in the CO2 cartridge, which is a bit fiddly. There's a neoprene sheath to protect your hands from the cold discharge if you aren't wearing gloves, but unfortunately there is no modulation feature as found on higher-end CO2 adaptors.

At £39.99 it is on the expensive side – £3 more than both its Infinite Apogee Road CO2 sibling and Blackburn's similar Core CO2'Fer, which includes a valve core remover but is Presta-only.

All three are beaten on price by Bontrager's excellent Air Rush Road CO2 pump, which is £24.99 (now with just one CO2 canister, not two).

Conclusion

Overall, this setup offered by Birzman is good for dealing with any valve type, speedily if necessary, and though it's a little expensive, it works well and the build quality is high.

Verdict

Sturdy and easy to use, though the integrated CO2 inflation adaptor lacks any modulation

