Riese & Müller's iconic Birdy could be characterised as the over-engineered Germanic answer to a Brompton. However, while the Birdy Touring's ride experience does exhibit a strange 'bobbing' quality, it is also superbly comfortable with surprisingly impressive levels of power delivery and control. It is very, very expensive, though.

Here at road.cc, we don't do grouptests, which is a blessing to some extent. Trying to get multiple versions of similar bikes from disparate manufacturers or distributors can feel like herding cats. However, as luck would have it, at the same time as I was testing the Birdy, I also had the Vello Rocky on review, so (don't tell anybody), if you read that review (once it's published) straight after this, I've sort of snuck in a little two-model 'boutique-style' folding bike grouptest here.

The Birdy offers a strangely springy ride quality, far more so than the very, very stiff Vello. Thanks to suspension both front and back, there's a slightly bizarre sensation of bobbing up and down in the saddle – particularly when pedalling hard – that takes a bit of getting used. I suspect roadies and anybody focused solely on forward momentum will find it frustrating. However, it's hard to condemn the Birdy's ride because it's also very comfortable. Think of it sort of like a folding bike equivalent of an old Citroen 2CV; it's almost impossible to stop it lolloping and rolling but it's still quite impressive in its own way.

Just to check it wasn't my prodigious weight causing this phenomenon, I gave the Birdy to my wife, who is not a prodigious weight. She also experienced the bobbing, but she also said it was the most comfortable bike she'd ever ridden. I have to concur – it is very comfortable – but that bobbing is still pretty weird.

While some riders might far rather swap at least some of that obviously compliant bump-absorption for a bit more stiffness, pedalling is far from a turgid affair and the Birdy actually gets up to speed well. The Birdy marketing bumf suggests this is because the suspended wheels maintain contact with the ground better, and therefore create better drive.

Control is also surprisingly good. For a folder, reach is quite long, which provides a slightly more enthusiastic ride and, at speed, the Birdy handles very well. It's easy to place on the road and its geometry offers just about the most naturally stable riding position – for me at 6ft at least – of any folder I've tested. The bobbing motion of the suspension negatively affects the feeling of stability just a tad, but among all the folders I've tested, it is – again surprisingly – the easiest for getting out of the saddle.

In short, that wallowing suspension might not be to everybody's tastes, but this is an otherwise fun and capable bike to ride.

Frame

In unfolded form, the Birdy's geometry and riding position make it feel almost like a 'normal' bike. As I mentioned, the reach is good, as is wheelbase length. Stem height can be adjusted to one of five predetermined points, but even at the top one it might be a little low for tall riders wanting an upright position. I thought it was perfect for getting a bit of speed up. Saddle height was good enough to fit my 6ft frame and there was more seatpost available.

There's no getting away from the fact that the Birdy is a pretty funny looking thing. The main frame is effectively a single piece of aluminium engineering – no traditional tubes and joins here, this is monocoque all the way, albeit with a small integrated triangle heading down to the bottom bracket.

At the bottom bracket, there's also the pivot point for the separate hydroformed rear triangle. Like the Brompton and the aforementioned Vello, the Birdy's fold relies on this rear triangle swinging underneath the main frame when folded.

At the front, it's sort of similar, actually. The fork's two-arm suspension system effectively splits, with the front wheel folding underneath to sit alongside the main frame. It's all rather ingenious, although the stem ruins it slightly by utilising an old-school clamp that you have to undo to fold that in half.

Drop the saddle to lock everything in place, and you've got a very compact little folded package.

The Birdy has the world record for folding – 4.9 seconds – and despite its engineering complexity, it's actually fairly intuitive. I unfolded it initially without resorting to any instructions.

Gearset and brakes

I tested the Touring Birdy here, which comes with a 10-speed derailleur gearset, as opposed to the City model with Shimano Nexus hub gear, or Rohloff model with – you guessed it – a Rohloff Speed Hub. Having a 32-tooth biggest sprocket does look a tad strange inset against an 18in wheel, but a derailleur setup is – normally at least – fine by me.

Gear changes were very positive and allied with the Driveline 52-tooth chainset, the 9-32 cassette offered enough options for just about anything – climbing is particularly easy. It's a bit of a shame that on a bike costing north of £2,500 you're 'only' getting Microshift XLE componentry at the rear mech – I looked online and the XLE rear mech is available for £29.99 from a well-known online cycle retailer. Call me a snob, but a £30 rear mech on a £2,500+ bike seems a bit cheap. Despite that, I'm actually quite a fan of Microshift kit so, functionally at least, there's almost nothing to complain about.

I say 'almost' because Birdy does make mention of the fact that, despite its low bottom bracket, it still complies with regulations regarding pedal strike when leaning over into a corner. What it doesn't say is that having a full size rear mech on an 18in rear wheel means you can get pretty close to striking the road with that, too. I doubt you'll be knee-down in the corners enough for it to be a problem, but just be aware that it's a lot closer to the floor than a rear mech normally is.

Finishing off the important moving parts are the Shimano Deore hydraulic disc brakes. These offer more than enough power, and after an initial 'grabby phase' provide excellent feel to make sure you use exactly the amount of braking that you need.

One little quirk about these, though, is that the front calliper is mounted on the right leg of the fork. It makes no difference to performance but does seem just a tad strange.

Wheels and tyres

The Birdy runs on 18in wheels, rather than the Vello's 20in or the Brompton's 16in. The rims here are made by Alex, which again is another slight disappointment. (Fun game for the comments section – can anybody name a bike that costs more than the Birdy but also runs Alex rims?)

The more interesting part of the wheel build is the Shutter Precision front dynamo hub. We'll come onto the point of that in a mo. As a package, the wheels seem fine if exceedingly nondescript.

Tyres are a bit better for people looking for brand names. The Schwalbe Marathon Racers offer fantastic grip in the dry and should be good enough for year-round use in all but snow and ice. They're certainly a sensible out-of-the-box option to get the most out of your Birdy.

Finishing kit

Folding bikes are always a bit weird when it comes to finishing kit, and the Birdy is certainly no exception. I'll start with the obvious stuff first: the Selle Royal Shadow saddle is great; the Satori Horizon handlebar is good; and the Ergon ergonomic grips are excellent.

We also get cute little Birdy-specific SKS mudguards, a little kickstand on the rear triangle and custom – although sadly not folding – pedals.

Best of all, though, the front dynamo hub powers Supernova E3 lights at the front and rear, and our Birdy also came with Riese & Müller's funky Birdy luggage rack (that's an extra £94), which cleverly drops down with the rear triangle in folded form.

Value and conclusion

According to Riese and Müller's website, the Birdy Touring sits in the middle of a three-bike range. Don't get your hopes up that there's a budget wonder there, though: the entry-level Birdy City starts at £2,579 and the halo Birdy Rohloff is a whopping £3,979.

Obviously, in that kind of price range, equivalent rival bikes are few and far between.

I mentioned the Vello Rocky I've also been reviewing earlier, which is similar in being almost a boutique folding bike, although it comes with a better Shimano XT gearset yet costs 'just' £1,352. If you've got the money, you could go for the even more exclusive and lighter Vello Rocky Titanium at €2,890 (£2,444.37).

Or there is the legendary Brompton. For £400 less than the Birdy, you could have one of Brompton's speedy and lightweight P Line models. So in comparison, you'd have to say the Birdy does look expensive.

Despite its fairly phenomenal price, though, I have developed a bit of affection for my little Birdy test bike. While I could never imagine spending that kind of money to buy one myself, there is a lot of innovative engineering here. Yes, its ride experience is unusual, but it's quite fun, very comfortable, and surprisingly fast and secure on the road. If you want something special, and you've got the money, certainly give one a test ride.

Verdict

Unique folding bike with a lot of positives qualities, but it also has a strange tendency to bob, and that price, well...

