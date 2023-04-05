The Btwin Ultra Compact 1 Second Light packs small, is easy to carry and includes a range of features that make it excellent value for money. Reservations about the handling limit its versatility, but if your ride to the station is more or less flat, it's a viable alternative to a Brompton.

If you're interested in the BTwin Ultra Compact 1 Second Light, check out our guide to the best folding bikes for more options.

The Ultra Compact 1 Second Light (which I'm mostly going to just call Ultra Compact from now on) folds into a very compact package, and presents nimble handling that's good for nipping around town and dodging potholes, but you might find it's a bit TOO nimble.

The unique feature and best thing about the Ultra Compact is the brilliantly engineered One Second hinges in the main frame and handlebar stem.

When you unfold the bike, these snap into place with a very solid click as internal springs pull them closed and their latches lock them into place. You don't have to do anything else. There's no twiddling wingnuts or manually closing quick-release levers. This makes for an incredibly quick transition from portable to rideable.

The ride

The Ultra Compact has a very upright riding position; the handlebar is high and close to the saddle. It's a good position for threading your way through traffic, but it's a bit too upright for my taste. Fortunately the handlebar has a couple of inches of rise, so rotating it forward adds enough reach for me to get comfy.

Decathlon recommends you run the tyres of the Ultra Compact at a pressure of 6 bar (90psi). That's really high for 1.5in/38mm tyres, and as you'd expect it produces a very firm ride. It's buzzy and harsh over anything but perfectly smooth tarmac, and you really feel the impact of potholes and other road imperfections.

However, that high pressure does help compensate for the inherently high rolling resistance of a 16-inch tyre so with the tyres cranked up like this, the Ultra Compact zips along very nicely, if you can put up with the harsh ride. Messing around with the tyre pressures, I ended up at 40-50psi as an acceptable compromise.

Speaking of 16-inch tyres, the Ultra Compact's 16-inch tyres are not the same as Brompton's 16-inch tyres. These 1.5in tyres have an ETRTO designation of 38-305; Brompton uses 16 x 1 3/8in tyres, which are 35-349. If you want to go down the rabbit hole of why bike tyre sizing is a stupendous fustercluck, the late great Sheldon Brown covered it extensively in all its mind-mangling stupidity.

The practical upshot is that the Ultra Compact's wheels are smaller than a Brompton's by about 4cm and the Brompton has a slightly smoother ride as a result. On paper 38-305 tyres should be 381mm from tread to tread, which is 15 inches in old money, but these are more like 15 1/2 inches because the Schwalbe Marathon Racer tyres are taller than they are wide.

I asked François Poupart, the project engineer for Decathlon's folding bikes, why they'd gone for that wheel size rather than the Brompton-style 35-349 and he told me that Decathlon's customers had 'expressed to us a greater need for compactness, ease of folding and unfolding and more lightness. We therefore opted for a folding mechanism with 2 hinges for [better] ergonomics with 38-305 tires. It seems to us to be the best compromise to achieve these objectives'.

Like many small-wheeled bikes, the Ultra Compact's handling is very immediate, verging on twitchy; the slightest turn of the handlebar yields a very rapid change of direction, and above about 30km/h (20mph) it's downright scary.

That's almost certainly a function of the steering geometry, which, according to François Poupart, comprises a 74-degree head angle and 35mm fork offset.

A bike's handling is largely determined by its trail, the distance between the point where the front wheel touches the ground and the intersection of the ground and a line drawn down the steering axis. On the whole, more trail gives increased stability. The combination of head angle, fork offset and overall wheel size determines the trail. Trail decreases if you make the wheels smaller, the head angle steeper or the fork offset greater.

Bikes that exhibit stable handling typically have about 50-60mm of trail; the Ultra Compact has 18mm of trail, which accounts for its flighty manners.

Weighty matters

The Ultra Compact has a 100kg weight limit including the bike, above which you void the warranty. If you weigh more than 85kg or so and you're carrying, say, a backpack with laptop, various spares and a jacket, and wearing anything but the lightest clothes, you could easily exceed that.

The load limit for a Brompton is 110kg, and that doesn't include the bike.

The frame

The Ultra Compact is welded from good old 6061 aluminium, but that's where the resemblance to a run-of-the-mill bike ends. Like many folders it has a single hinged main beam, but out back there's just one seatstay and one chainstay, while up front the wheel is supported by a single leg (so technically it's not a 'fork').

Losing a fork leg and a seatstay and chainstay makes for a more compact fold than most because it gets the wheels closer together. It also allows Decathlon's designers to put a magnet on the front wheel and a steel piece on the rear to hold the two together when the bike's folded.

Rather than paint the frame, Decathlon has chosen to coat the brushed aluminium with smoky varnish so that no two bikes are identical.

The fold

Rather than just putting bog-standard hinges in the frame and handlebar stem like almost every other folder ever, Decathlon has used hinges with sprung articulations to pull the hinge shut when it gets near to the closed position. The latches then close to hold the hinge together, so, as already mentioned, you don't have to do anything else.

There's one hinge in the main body of the frame and one in the handlebar stem. The seatpost slides down into the frame to make everything smaller, or stays up so you can wheel the bike around while holding the saddle.

To fold the Ultra Compact, you break it in the middle first and swing the front wheel round to the back wheel, where magnets grab each other to hold the folded bike together. As I said above, to make the folded bike narrower, there's no seatstay or fork leg on the sides where the two meet; both fork and rear triangle are single-sided. Clever stuff.

When you slide the seatpost down into the frame it rotates so that the handle under the saddle faces backwards and is in a better place to lift the bike. When the post gets right to the bottom of its movement, a pair of little feet pop out of the bottom to provide a stand to support the folded bike. More clever stuff.

Decathlon claims it folds down to 71 x 69.5 x 35cm; I made it 71 x 71 x 35.5cm. Brompton is claimed to be 58.5 x 56.5 x 27cm but the Brompton I've just measured came in at 63 x 61 x 29cm. The Ultra Compact doesn't fold quite as small as a Brompton, then, but it's still pretty good. It's certainly small enough to fit easily in the kinds of places you'll want to stow a folder: train luggage areas, under your desk and the like. And at 12.3kg, lifting it's not too onerous.

Lights

The bike comes with a pair of LED lights that clip into a mount on the handlebar and onto the saddle rails. In the top of the box there's a double-ended micro USB cable to charge them. Plug them in and they flash red to let you know they're charging, then small green LEDs light up to tell you they're fully charged.

These are basic units for being seen rather than seeing, but it's nice to get them included in the package.

Components

It's unusual to see off-the-peg derailleur gears on a bike with 16-inch wheels because the bottom of the derailleur ends up perilously close to the ground. Decathlon has used the short-cage version of the Shimano Sora rear derailleur which clears by just a couple of centimetres. It's gone with an 11-28 cassette for a 254% gear range, even though the derailleur is theoretically capable of handling 11-32 for a 290% range that's closer to the 300% range of some Bromptons.

The gear range is pitched low, with a top of 73 inches and a low of 29 inches, so you're not going to be winning any sprints, but it's practical around town and for most urban and suburban hills in the UK. The lower gear provided by an 11-32 cassette wouldn't hurt, though.

Decathlon feels the gear range is adequate. François Poupart told me: 'This is a bike made for riding in town with 16in wheels which therefore turn very quickly when riding at 25km/h. In addition, we have done a lot of tests to validate our product.'

From those tests, Poupart and his team concluded that they'd actually like to have a higher top gear, but there's no straightforward way of doing this at the moment. Shimano used to offer a groupset specifically for small-wheeled bikes called Capreo, with a nine-tooth small sprocket. 'The Capreo System would have been a great choice for this bike,' Poupart told me. 'Unfortunately, it's no longer available for OEM products.'

If you were slightly mad you could probably do something with a SRAM AXS system, fitting a 10-33 cassette, a compact rear derailleur like a Rival road mech, and a mountain bike shifter.

Stopping is by a pair of anonymous V-brakes. They're adequate, but they end up feeling spongy because of the unsupported brake pads and long runs of fully-enclosed cable needed to make the fold work. Hydraulic discs as on the Carrera Intercity Disc 9 that Matt reviewed would be better, but implementing them with the single-sided aspects of the design would be tricky.

The plastic-bodied folding pedals are easy to use and surprisingly grippy. Brompton's metal folding pedal is a more elegant design that takes up less space, but both do a good job of taking up less precious hallway space.

At the top of the lengthy seatpost, the Btwin own-brand saddle is well padded and comfortable. And it incorporates that handle to make carrying the bike easier.

The custom mudguards each have a single steel stay with a plastic cover to make them look tidier. In another of the bike's many clever touches, the front mudguard stay provides routing for the brake cable so it's out of the way when you fold the bike. However, if you wanted to fit fatter tyres to the Ultra Compact, the mudguards are almost certainly going to be the limiting factor. You might get a 1.75in/44mm Schwalbe Marathon or Road Cruiser under them, but it doesn't look like a 2.0in/50mm Big Apple would fit.

Optional extras

Decathlon offers a small range of accessories tailored to the UltraCompact. There's a £27.99 protective cover, a OneSecondClip messenger bag that mounts on the front of the frame, and a phone case that clips into a quarter-turn mount on the top of the handlebar stem. The mount looks like a Garmin or Bryton mount, but while Garmin and Bryton devices will both go into it, they both end up a bit loose.

Rivals

For several decades the folder of choice among British multi-modal travellers has been the Brompton, with its low weight and incredibly clever fold. But Bromptons have got steadily more expensive over the years: the base model is now £925 from Halfords for a bare bike with a three-speed hub and without folding pedals.

For £75 less, the Btwin Ultra Compact comes with lights and mudguards, 9-speed gearing, folding pedals and a kickstand (though the ability to fold a Brompton's rear triangle under the bike makes a kickstand unnecessary).

The Btwin Ultra Compact therefore bears comparison with more expensive Bromptons like the C Line Explore that we tested in February 2023.

Tern is one of very few other folder makers in this price bracket. The well-regarded Tern Link C8 costs £850 and while its 20-inch wheels mean it doesn't fold as small as the Ultra Compact, they do offer a smoother ride.

Conclusions

I've made a lot of comparisons with Bromptons in this review and I think that's unavoidable considering the Ultra Compact's price and 16-inch wheels. The Ultra Compact isn't quite a Brompton killer but, setting aside my reservations about the handling, it's a very good value folder that boasts lots of clever engineering.

Even more so than the Brompton, this is a bike with a very tight focus on getting you from your door to a train station or bus stop. While people can and do tour on Bromptons, the Ultra Compact's twitchy handling and firm ride make longer rides rather wearying, and it doesn't have the Brompton's basic but effective rear suspension to cosset your bum.

But what it does have is brilliant hinges that unfold incredibly quickly; clever details like the swivelling seatpost and its internal foot; and lots of welcome extras you often don't find on a folder at this price like lights and mudguards.

The Ultra Compact is a short-journey, multi-mode specialist, and a very good one.

As for the handling, well, to a certain extent bike handling and stability is a matter of taste, but the Ultra Compact's short trail is so far out of the bike geometry mainstream that you should certainly test ride before buying.

Who should buy the BTwin Ultra Compact 1 Second Light?

This is the right bike for you if you weigh less than 85kg and have a short, flat journey to catch a train or bus, say less than about five miles. In that use-case, you probably won't be on the bike long enough to find the handling annoying, and the Ultra Compact's quick fold to a small package really comes into its own.

Verdict

Compact folder with some very clever details and welcome extras

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website