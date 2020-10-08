Bioracer Kaaiman Jacket

Bioracer's Kaaiman jacket is a great option when you want to ride quickly and it's properly filthy out.

The Kaaiman is Bioracer's take on a classic winter hard shell jacket. It's a full membrane fabric with a waffle-texture internal facing that feels good next to the skin if it's warm enough to wear this jacket without a long-sleeve layer underneath.

Available in Black, Orange or this fluo Yellow, it's nicely made, with ultrasonic bonded seams, a storm flap, tight silicone-edged cuffs and a waterproof zip. All those things together make the Kaaiman just about the most waterproof outer layer I've used. I've worn this jacket on some properly biblical days and it's shrugged off everything. It's not a particularly thick jacket but the waffle textured inside fabric traps a bit of air and helps to keep the windchill off you.

It's not the most breathable jacket I've used: it's usually a payoff to some extent between the one thing and the other. Climate control is okay though: there are two big vents in the back to let you breathe a bit. If you're riding hard for a couple of hours then that's enough to get a bit damp from sweat build-up underneath the Kaaiman, but it's certainly not the worst I've tried in that regard.

The fit is generally very good. It's cut like a racing jacket and best for a road or endurance position. The arms are nice and long and the tight cuffs stop water seeping up the sleeves of your jersey.

The collar is the only slight disappointment, it's a bit gappy on the XL jacket I was testing. Not enough for it to be a real issue, but it could be more snug there.

Finishing on the Kaaiman is good, with enough reflective to make a difference after dark. It's a shame there are no pockets on the jacket, though, because it's difficult to access stuff in your jersey. A mesh pocket like you get on the PEdAL ED Hikari Reflective Shell Jacket would be a good addition here.

Overall, it's an impressively waterproof jacket for road riding that's well cut, and it's been front of the wardrobe for days when it's grim out. At £178 it's certainly not cheap; it doesn't have the breathability or versatility of the Showers Pass Elite 2.1 jacket but it's arguably a better cut for full-on road riding. The Lusso Aqua Pro Extreme is a bit cheaper and a great all-rounder, but not as waterproof for the really foul weather.

So it's horses for courses: if you're looking for a jacket that will cope with fast riding in the worst conditions, it's certainly one for the shortlist. And it's currently reduced to £128.

Verdict

Very good foul-weather jacket that's as waterproof as they come

