Berthoud Cycles' bar-end mirror and matching plug is a useful and discreet way of being able to see what's coming up behind you, though it is quite small and can need repositioning while riding, which can be a bit trial and error. It isn't exactly cheap either, though it does seem very well made, and looks classy and unobtrusive.

> Buy now: Berthoud Cycles bar-end mirror and matching plug for €96.70 from Berthoud Cycles

I confess I didn't fit the mirror to my bike, our vid-whizz Jamie did it for me and it didn't look that hard – though my double wrapping of bar tape confused things slightly when it came to choosing the right size plug. You get two sizes, for bars with 18mm to 22mm inner diameters.

That was after we'd puzzled a bit about how the mirror fitted together – the video on the website hadn't been updated, we were told – but it all came together in the end.

It can take a bit of time to adjust it to the correct position for riding with. I've tended to need to move it just a tiny amount once I'm out on the road, but it's quite easy to move it too far and then have to tweak it back... Once it's in the right place, though, it's really quite useful.

My commute involves a busy B-road that's basically an A-road without the massive lorries, and there's one section in particular that can be quite noisy with traffic coming towards me, and not always easy to hear cars approaching from behind. The mirror comes into its own in that kind of situation, though it is quite small, so it's even more handy if those vehicles have their lights on. (It weighs 69g for the mirror and both plugs, 51g for just the mirror end.)

As well as some long, flat sections, my commute also includes a pretty steep hill, and the mirror ends up pointing in slightly the wrong direction for that; again, it just needs a tiny bit of adjusting, but it's not immediately obvious which way and how far, so involves a bit of trial and error... while riding one-handed up a steep hill on a rough surface...

I've got the mirror fitted to my steel Paulus Quiros and it looks just right (with matching Berthoud Cycles bottle cages). I wouldn't go to the trouble of moving it to another bike, and when I ride my Vitus gravel bike I don't really miss it; it's nice to have, especially if you suffer with a bit of neck pain, or the road surface is so crap you don't want to keep having to look behind.

If you're not so bothered about the classy look you can buy cheaper mirrors, but that's personal choice; I'm not sure I'd be keen to replace it with something that looked more obtrusive. While I can, I'll just use my neck muscles on my other bikes.

Verdict

Classy, unobtrusive and does the job, but not cheap and can be fiddly to adjust