Assos Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo

Assos describes its Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo as riding the line between a rain shell and wind jacket. I'd say it's ideal for the unpredictable weather conditions found in early spring and late autumn, working brilliantly as a wind block while keeping out light rain, plus you get the addition of full reflectivity. Breathability could be a little better, though.

I've grabbed the Clima Evo jacket for many rides over the last month because of the huge range of weather conditions we have seen. The main thing is that it has been unbelievably windy, and this is where the Assos really excels thanks to the Silver Haze fabric, a two-layer construction made up of a thin mesh bonded to a hydrophilic membrane. Even when travelling at speed with a cold wind whipping your face, your upper body is kept warm as the material stops the air from penetrating.

It's no 'boil in the bag' when riding at most speeds, with the Clima Evo having decent levels of breathability aided by the thinner Glossy fabric used under the arms and the side panels. But things are a bit different if you are riding hard, like when climbing or sprinting or if the temperature rises towards the mid-teens.

The jacket can get a little overwhelmed as there aren't any vents like you find on some similar jackets, under the armpits or the upper back. In scenarios like this, I'd undo the front zip until I'd cooled and then zip it up again before starting a descent.

The fabric is also water-repellent, standing up well to light rain, drizzle and riding in the mist. Anything too heavy or prolonged will get through eventually, but the Assos works in an emergency and if you do get wet, you'll remain warm.

The thinness of the fabric means the Clima Evo folds up into a small package and stuffs easily into a rear jersey pocket, making it ideal for those rides where you might get caught out, either by the weather or if you're out late and the temperature starts to cool down.

If you are out late, another neat touch with the Silver Haze fabric is that it is covered with tiny particles that reflect light back from vehicle headlights, making you noticeable from any direction – particularly handy at junctions or roundabouts when your lights might be obscured.

Fit and features

The Clima Evo is part of Assos' regularFit range, meaning that it has a more relaxed fit than its racingFit kit. It still sits close enough to be relatively aero and you don't get a load of fabric flapping in the wind, but you do have a bit of extra room to move around which also bodes well for layering over a long sleeve jersey, for instance.

You get a dropped tail for coverage while in the saddle, and plenty of length in the arms for when you are stretched out into a race position.

The neck is quite tall which helps keep draughts out.

The Clima Evo doesn't actually get any pockets of its own, having instead a long horizontal opening across the rear allowing you access to your jersey's. It's better than nothing, but it doesn't make grabbing stuff as easy as it would be from dedicated pockets.

Overall quality is very good, as you'd expect at this price, with neat stitching throughout and well cut panels. The Silver Haze fabric has that shiny, crinkly feel to it but comfort against the skin is fine; I'm not always a fan of some of these style jackets against bare arms, but no issues with this one.

Value

Price-wise, it's not cheap at £165, although it is £10 less than the 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket, which is designed with a similar purpose to the Assos. It offers the same sort of windproofing and water resistance as the Clima Evo, and gives similar access to your rear jersey pockets, but Mike described it as having "amazing breathability" as well as features like side zips.

If it's a packable waterproof jacket you're after, you shouldn't discount the Galibier Tempest Pro at just £59.30. The material doesn't have as nice a feel to it as the Assos, but the Galibier has much better waterproofing.

Conclusion

Overall, the Mille GT Clima Evo is a good lightweight packable wind/rain jacket that'll give you plenty of use across the course of a year, but it's not the most breathable, and you can get cheaper and more weatherproof.

Verdict

Impressive performance against inclement cold weather, though not the most breathable emergency jacket

