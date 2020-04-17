Back to REVIEWS
Jackets

Assos Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo

7
by Stu Kerton
Fri, Apr 17, 2020 09:45
0
£165.00

Brilliant wind blocking
Very well made and durable
Not the most breathable jacket
Weight: 
140g
Contact: 
www.assos.com

Assos describes its Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo as riding the line between a rain shell and wind jacket. I'd say it's ideal for the unpredictable weather conditions found in early spring and late autumn, working brilliantly as a wind block while keeping out light rain, plus you get the addition of full reflectivity. Breathability could be a little better, though.

I've grabbed the Clima Evo jacket for many rides over the last month because of the huge range of weather conditions we have seen. The main thing is that it has been unbelievably windy, and this is where the Assos really excels thanks to the Silver Haze fabric, a two-layer construction made up of a thin mesh bonded to a hydrophilic membrane. Even when travelling at speed with a cold wind whipping your face, your upper body is kept warm as the material stops the air from penetrating.

> Find your nearest dealer here

It's no 'boil in the bag' when riding at most speeds, with the Clima Evo having decent levels of breathability aided by the thinner Glossy fabric used under the arms and the side panels. But things are a bit different if you are riding hard, like when climbing or sprinting or if the temperature rises towards the mid-teens.

Assos Millie Gt Clima Jacket Evo - riding.jpg

The jacket can get a little overwhelmed as there aren't any vents like you find on some similar jackets, under the armpits or the upper back. In scenarios like this, I'd undo the front zip until I'd cooled and then zip it up again before starting a descent.

The fabric is also water-repellent, standing up well to light rain, drizzle and riding in the mist. Anything too heavy or prolonged will get through eventually, but the Assos works in an emergency and if you do get wet, you'll remain warm.

Assos Millie Gt Clima Jacket Evo - rear.jpg

The thinness of the fabric means the Clima Evo folds up into a small package and stuffs easily into a rear jersey pocket, making it ideal for those rides where you might get caught out, either by the weather or if you're out late and the temperature starts to cool down.

If you are out late, another neat touch with the Silver Haze fabric is that it is covered with tiny particles that reflect light back from vehicle headlights, making you noticeable from any direction – particularly handy at junctions or roundabouts when your lights might be obscured.

Assos Millie Gt Clima Jacket Evo - reflective.jpg

Fit and features

The Clima Evo is part of Assos' regularFit range, meaning that it has a more relaxed fit than its racingFit kit. It still sits close enough to be relatively aero and you don't get a load of fabric flapping in the wind, but you do have a bit of extra room to move around which also bodes well for layering over a long sleeve jersey, for instance.

Assos Millie Gt Clima Jacket Evo - shoulders.jpg

You get a dropped tail for coverage while in the saddle, and plenty of length in the arms for when you are stretched out into a race position.

Assos Millie Gt Clima Jacket Evo - cuff.jpg

The neck is quite tall which helps keep draughts out.

Assos Millie Gt Clima Jacket Evo - collar.jpg

The Clima Evo doesn't actually get any pockets of its own, having instead a long horizontal opening across the rear allowing you access to your jersey's. It's better than nothing, but it doesn't make grabbing stuff as easy as it would be from dedicated pockets.

Assos Millie Gt Clima Jacket Evo - pocket gaps.jpg

Overall quality is very good, as you'd expect at this price, with neat stitching throughout and well cut panels. The Silver Haze fabric has that shiny, crinkly feel to it but comfort against the skin is fine; I'm not always a fan of some of these style jackets against bare arms, but no issues with this one.

Value

Price-wise, it's not cheap at £165, although it is £10 less than the 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket, which is designed with a similar purpose to the Assos. It offers the same sort of windproofing and water resistance as the Clima Evo, and gives similar access to your rear jersey pockets, but Mike described it as having "amazing breathability" as well as features like side zips.

> Buyer’s Guide: 13 of the best packable windproof jackets

If it's a packable waterproof jacket you're after, you shouldn't discount the Galibier Tempest Pro at just £59.30. The material doesn't have as nice a feel to it as the Assos, but the Galibier has much better waterproofing.

Conclusion

Overall, the Mille GT Clima Evo is a good lightweight packable wind/rain jacket that'll give you plenty of use across the course of a year, but it's not the most breathable, and you can get cheaper and more weatherproof.

Verdict

Impressive performance against inclement cold weather, though not the most breathable emergency jacket

Make and model: Assos Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Assos says, "Whether used as an emergency jacket or back-pocket insurance plan, the MILLE GT Clima Jacket brings safety and protection to the forefront. We've constructed the jacket using our new Silver Haze fabric, which features a 2-layer construction consisting of a thin mesh bonded to a hydrophilic membrane. This unique silver membrane is made with microscopic spherical particles that reflect light, ensuring you 'light up' when vehicles' headlights make contact with you in low-light conditions."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

From Assos:

Silver Haze: Lightweight, packable 2L textile consisting of a thin mesh bonded to a hydrophilic membrane infused with highly reflective glass microbeads. Windproof, water-repellent fabric helps regulate body temperature in changing conditions.

Glossy: This warp-knit windproof material is applied to the side panels to provide stretch and breathability.

Dual-Layer Collar Construction: Ensures added protection, comfort, and freedom of movement at this vulnerable area.

Full-Length Zipper: Temperature regulation courtesy of an ultralight full-length zipper with camlock.

regularFit: Optimized for total comfort in the riding position, with a more relaxed cut than our second-skin racingFit.

Composition: 92%PL 8%EA

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
8/10

Sizing is more generous than the Assos race range but if you follow the sizing guide you'll be fine. There are seven sizes available.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues at all with putting the jacket through the wash many times.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Excellent windproofing with decent breathability.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

The 360-degree reflectivity is great for riding at night.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

Venting under the arms would increase breathability.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It is similarly priced to the very impressive 7Mesh jacket mentioned in the review, although you can get jackets like this for a lot less money like the Tempest Pro from Galibier.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

As a package the Assos is a quality all-round jacket offering plenty of windproofing with okay breathability and water resistance. Some jackets for the same money offer better waterproofing, though.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

